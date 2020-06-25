Rob Lyman was the top bowler in the Funtappers and Rolling Thunder Covid Classic this past week with great bowling. He pre-bowled and set the pace for Thursday Night with a tremendous 287 high game when he spared the first frame then rolled 10 strikes and 7 for his score. With 25 strikes in the set and the big contributing towards his total he finished with a 736 series to take the high weekly honors.
Lyman also led the Funtappers League (a no tap league) with a 280-742 score.
T.J. Mooney has been in sync since the start of the Rolling thunder League in posting 700 plus sets all three weeks. This week he bowled 26 strikes to produce individual games of 256, 186 and 269 for a 711 total for second high. I asked T.J. why the drop in the second game score and what he did to recover in the third game? He stated that “One split and leaving corner pins reduced his strike ball carry until he changed balls in the 8th frame of the second game and regained his strike carry.”
Kenny Schupbach almost broke the 700 mark with games of 228, 279 and 189 for a 696 series Thursday night.
Breaking the 250-650 mark were Cody Hammack (679), Mark McDonald (677) and Sterling Kocian (277-668).
The Century Lanes has announced that the Sunday Specials will return starting next Sunday. From 1-4 p.m. for $10, you may bowl as many games as you want. From 6-10 p.m., the cost will be $12 with shoes included.
On the Go Bowling!
PBA Tour broadcast last Saturday, Sean Rash was crowned the winner of the 2020 PBA Summer Clash Champion by defeating fellow future PBA Hall of Famer Bill O’Neill. After both striking on the first ball, O’Neill was unable to match a Rash second strike when he got an 8-count.
The Summer Clash is a pressure packed low ball event in where the surviving players face elimination each round. Qualifying for the event were the top eight available high finishers from the 2020 Go Bowling! Tour events and the top two earners from the 2019 PWBA Tour.
The PBA bowlers were Rash, O’Neill, Anthony Simonsen, E.J. Tackett, Kyle Troup, Tommy Jones, Kris Prather and Shaun Maldonado. The PWBA bowlers were Shannon O’Keefe and Danielle McEwan.
In the first round O’Keefe was eliminated. In the second round, Rash tied for low ball with Shawn Maladonado, which forced a roll off between the two that lasted eight frames, before Rash advanced with a strike when Maldonado left the 10-pin.
With all right handed bowlers on the show, Simonsen used a two handed backup delivery, giving his ball a lefthanded delivery throughout the competition. He was eliminated in the 8th round and he finished in third place.
The next nationally televised show will be the Go Bowling! PBA Tours Finals by the CBS Sports Network, which will air back to back two hours live shows on Saturday July 18 and a one-hour finale on July 19. This event features the top eight tours performers based on competition points earned over a two-year span, including defending champion E.J. Tackett.
Jason Belmonte is the Tour Finals point leader with 61,485 points but will not be able to travel from his home in Australia for this years’ event due to travel restrictions. Norm Duke, as the 9th place finisher in points will take his place as the 8th seed.
The Fox Sport 1 network will resume coverage July 20-22 with a King of the Lane series. On each telecast, top bowlers from the Go Bowling! PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, and PWBA Tour will vie for the chance at capturing the crown as King of the Lanes and hold on to it as long as they can.
Texan Wes Malott was the undefeated “PBA King of Bowling” in 2009 that included two televised 300 games. He defended his crown three different times and will return as the first King of the Lanes on July 20. He will face the winner of the of the first match between PBA Hall of Famers Norm Duke and Walter Ray Williams Jr.
RESULTS
FUNTAPPERS 1ST EASY SPARE Women: Pat Robles 256-717; Men: R. Lyman 280-742; B. Fisseler 266-733; B. Turek 275-720; J. Silgero 691; D. Flores 264-680; N. Picard 650; T. Marpins 276-636;J. Mitchell 263; ROLLING THUNDER COVID CLASSIC 1ST CUATRO FEOS Wommen: J. McNary 179-472; Men: R. Lyman 287-736; T.J. Mooney 269-711; K. Schupbach 279-696; C. Hammack 247-679; M. McDonald 242-677; S. Kocian 277-668; M. conchola 238-647; J. Tweedle 241-641; P. Visconti 232-641; T. Crowe 235-638; R. Vivero 617; G. Mason 233-606; J. Matson 603; A. Rester 603; S. Zeplin 594; D. Matthews 225-586; M. Brown 584; M. Stacy 578; T. Williams 568; M. Unger 555;C. Hoff 229-555; C. Reeves 551;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.