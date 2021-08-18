Robert Lyman and Jacob Silgero had a close battle with each rolling 24 strikes during Rolling Thunder league play. Lyman rolled individual games of 249, 231 and 230 for a 710 set with two open frames.
Silgero posted a 704 total on games of 213, 236 and 255 with only one split open but was unable to match Lyman’s 6 strike strings in two games.
In discussing Robert’s recent hot streak, he felt that being able to stay with the same ball and making adjustments on the approach/lanes has been the key to his success. He feels comfortable staying with the same ball when the lanes allow it.
After a 25 year absence from league play before coming to Victoria, Rob has made great improvements in his game from his Victoria 2016 and 2017 averages of 182 to an average of 207 in the past fall leagues and 219 in the current summer league. His bowling lessons, practice habits and tournament play have paid off as his recent success in the Texas Senior Mixed Tournament shows.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Tom Crowe (673), Steve Zeplin (663), Sterling Kocian (657), Steve Dickinson (650) and Mark Svatek with a great individual of 279.
High for the ladies was Lori Hammack with a 468.
In the Funtappers (no tap) Samantha Wharton repeated as the top woman scorer with a 255-674, followed by Lori Hammack 242-616 and Dotti Edison 219-613. Doug Tamm was high for the men with 276-734, followed by Rob Lyman 266-732, Ryan Marques 264-717, Eric Smith 261-693 and Jack Mitchell 275-691.
The Summer Youth leagues have finished their seven week session with Team 3 in the Pee Wee division and Team 1 in the Summer Youth claiming the top spot. Team 3 members are Jack Snow and Matty Leur.
Team 1 members are Addison Olson, Layla Torres, and Jacob Shoup. Congratulations.
The Century Lanes has a list of the leagues scheduled for the new fall session at the front desk. Anyone who is interested in joining a league and has not already committed to a league can call the contact person listed in each league.
On the professional tour, Junior Team USA member Jillian Martin (Stow, Ohio), has made history by being the youngest bowler to win a PWBA Tour event at the age of 17, as of July 25. As the top seed, she defeated England’s Verity Crawley in the title match to win the 2021 PWBA Bowl TV Classic by a score of 221-188 and a nice $10,000 top prize. USBC Hall of Famer Wendy Macpherson held the previous record, when she won the 1986 US Women’s Open as an 18-year-old high school senior.
Crawley opened the final game with a double but back to back washouts (1,2,4,10) in the 3rd and 4th frames put her in a hole she could not recover from.
Darren Tang won his first Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour title by defeating Kyle Troup 254-174 in the Championship match of the PBA Bowlerstore.com Classic. The win also vaulted Tang from a 11th to first in the PBA Summer Tour points race. Anthony Simonsen, who defeated fellow Texan Shawn Maldonado (243-191) in the opening match lost ground but he is still in second place 65 points behind Tang with one event to go.
Troup defeated Simonsen 222-164 in the semi-final match and is seeking to become the first PBA player to break the $500,000 mark in a single season. He has one event left on the summer tour to make it happen
TROTTERS opening week, 1st (8 way tie) Women: M. Oehlke 439; P. Mayer 427; E. Moore 424; ROLLING THUNDER 1ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Hammack 468; S. Speck 451; Men: R. Lyman 249-710; J. Silgero 255-704; T. Crowe 246-673; S. Zeplin 241-663; S. Kocian 241-657; S. Dickinson 246-650; D. Matthews 243-636; W. Wood 636; Mike Stacy 233-635; K. Schupbach 230-628; M. Svatek 279-622; TJ Mooney 619; M. Flores 238-612; J. Rangel 236-602; B. Bonewald 224-595; T. Miller III 588; C. Reeves 585; J. Shoup 584; M. Under 579; J. Martinez 224-578; M. Conchola 225-577; C. Harris 574; J. Bryant 572; R. Gutierrez 567; K. Hengst 557; JD Villalobos 556; A. Rester 550; J. Truss 228; D. Hale 225.
FUNTAPPERS (no tap) 1st 9 IS ENOUGH Women: S. Wharton 255-674; L. Hammack 242-616; D. Edison 219-613; H. Ramos 219; Men: D. Tamm 276-734; R. Lyman 266-732; R. Marques 264-717; E. Smith 261-693; J. Mitchell 275-691; B. Turek 265-668; B. Marques 277-662; M. Michalec 261-661; M. Laqua 255.
SUMMER PEEWEE Boys: J. Snow 84-160; J. Garza 76-135; N. Payne 71-123; SUMMER YOUTH Girls: R. Shoup 139-377; L. Rivera 118-281; Boys: T. Zuber 127-349; E. Ochoa 113-316; M. Rangel 114-313; J. Benavides 109-298.
