Rob Lyman was able to outscore Jacob Silgero during Thursday Night Sundowners League play to earn the high series for the week bragging rights.
He opened league action with a superb 290 individual game then added games of 207 and 254 for a 751 total.
In the opening frame he converted a 5 pin spare before starting his string of strikes. He made a slight adjustment on the approach around the fifth frame to enter the pocket better to string 11 in a row. His team mate Mike Stacy finished with a 279 ahead of him so his competitive spirit helped him continue striking in the 10th frame. He rolled 26 strikes in the series with three open frames.
Jacob Silgero enjoyed another good week on the lanes by again rolling a 700 plus in each league he competed in. His high series was on Thursday night where he posted individual games of 245, 246, and 246 for a 746 set.
He rolled 26 strikes in the series with an open frame in each of his games. He led the Monday Mixed League with games of 253, 243, and 232 to total 728. He rolled 24 strikes in the series with three open frames again.
He has had success by starting out with a pearl surface ball and then going to more surface when the lanes dictate the change. As an example, after going four frames without a strike following the 253 game, he switched balls and he rolled a seven bagger.
Mike Stacy was a third bowler to reach 700 with individual games of 245, 246, 255 for a 719 set last Thursday night. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark, were Aaron Rolette (695), Jonathan Martinez (269-692),Woody Wood (269-690), Harvey Hernandez (675), DoLee Knowlan (673), Braxton Mayfield (672), John Koliba (265-671), Aaron Whitefield (668), Justin Shoup (663), Tamarcus Bennett (256-654), Charles Benavides (274), Mark Svatek (267), and Danny Reissig (258).
Chris Guerra was in sync and on target last Thursday night to open league play with individual games of 235 and 209 before looking ahead to breaking the 650 mark.
She started the last game with a 9 miss and a big four split so she decided to change to a different ball. Her timing was off because she scored zero pins in the 3rd frame after going in the right gutter on the first ball and the left gutter on the second ball.
After a 9 miss in the fourth frame, she had 24 in the fourth frame. She pulled herself together and scored 139 pins in the last six frames for a 163 game and a 607 set. She said she was overly excited after the first two games and has now reinforced her mind set that you play each game as a new game and don’t think ahead.
Other nice scores for the women were Trudy Wortham 235-598, Lisa Williams 201-580, and Kyla Shaffer, who led the women in Monday Mixed with a 235-579. Joanna McNary also rolled a nice 234 individual.
A reminder that the Victoria USBC will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday February 8th at 6:30 pm at the Century Lanes. All local sanctioned bowlers are invited to hear an update on the association status and vote in five Directors for the new season.
A Blind Draw Doubles Tournament will be held after the meeting. Entry forms are available at the bowling lanes entrance. Sign up early.
I am happy to hear that the PBA Tour will start its first live broadcast of the season with the US Open scheduled on Fox Sports1 (FS1) on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. local and continue with a live broadcast on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BC/EC Women: C. Pirtle 533; M. King 511; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Schroeder 513; C. Wilson 474; D. Cooley 470; Men: W. Wood 235-649; A. Garcia 231-618; B. Korczynski 219-605; E. Smith 547; D. Flores 502; R. Palmer 207; MONDAY MIXED 1ST TEN BACK Women: K. Shaffer 235-579; J. Reyna 224-524; S. Guinn 522; C. Tudor 205-506; Men: J. Silgero 253-728; A. Rolette238-695; W. Wood 267-690; D. Knowlan 246-673; B. Mayfield 243-672; J. Koliba 265-6571; A. Whitehead 244-668; T. Bennett 256-654; JP Reyna 235-647; T. Crowe 248-645; R. Vivero 644; R. Lyman 228-642; M. Stacy 229-633; D. Matthews 236-623; G. Hatter Jr. 622; C. Benavies 274-622; J. Shoup 621; T.J. Mooney 248-619; J. Matson 611; W. Hendrix 607; M. Flores 597; J. Smith 232-585; M. Brown 237-584; L. Hall 234-576; W. Klekar 575; N. Picard 570; A. Adames 567; M. Svatek 559; R. Marques 559; E. Davis 554; R. North 230; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS Women: C. Guerra 235-607; T. Wortham 231-598; L. Williams 201-580; J. McNary 234-546; C. Speer 540; K. Unger 513; D. Barnes 201; MEN: R. Lyman 290-751; J. Silgero 255-746; M. Stacy 279-719; J. Martinez 269-692; H. Hernandez 247-675; J. Shoup 244-663; M. Michalec 233-647; D. Reissig 258-645; J. Glass 226-643; JP Reyna 642; C. Hammack 235-633; J. Matson 239-630; D. Knowlan 628; A. Rester 246-611; W. Klekar 598; M. Svatek 267-588; C. Reeves 237-588; L. Hall 225-586; S. Zeplin 585; D. Matthews 581; R. Marques 581; M. Unger 230-565; M. Gschwind 562; M. Mize 555; J. Cano 553; B. Asby 551; D. Glass 244; C. Hoff 225; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B. Long 216-619;