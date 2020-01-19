During the Monday Mixed League Rob Lyman was in cruise control and enjoying each game to finish with individuals of 235, 255, and 256 to produce his highest league score locally. The end result was a 26 strike three game set with no open frames to earn the weekly honors. He told me that he felt comfortable and confident with his ball release and was zeroed into the pocket.
Rob has improved his game tremendously since he started league bowling in Victoria during the 2015-16 season by taking lessons and practicing. He has improved from a 181 average to a 204 average posted last year in two leagues. His highest career series was a 771 rolled not long ago during a tournament in San Marcos.
Glenn Mason rolled the second high series during Sundowners play with games of 213, 228, and 278 contributing towards very nice 719 total.
Two other bowlers broke the 700 mark with Kenny Schupbach posting a 277 high game on his way to a 715 and Rene Silgero rolling 226, 245, and237 for a 708.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Joey Matson (692), Eric Smith (268-689), Jacob Silgero (258-683/665), David Matthews (662), Sterling Kocian (258-649), Les Fuhrman (255), and Don Marques (254).
The Sundowners League produced the top women scores this past week.
Christine Speer can still generate strikes as she rolled games of 173, 230, and 232 to finish with a 635 series to lead the women.
Lori Hammack with 213-566 and Trudy Wortham with a very nice 243 individual game also scored well.
A reminder of the Open and Women’s state tournament entry deadlines coming soon. February 19 is the deadline for the 88th Annual Open Championship to be held in San Antonio and New Braunfels. The deadline for the 83rd Annual Ladies Championship is February 25 and will be held in Cut & Shoot.
Entry forms are available at the Century Lanes front desk or on the texasbowling.com website.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former Victoria league bowler having passed away in the death of Carlos Tyson at age of 85. Carlos bowled in leagues from the early 1960’s until 1983 when problems with his knees made it painful for him to compete and enjoy. One of Carlos’ bowling highlights was a road trip to Knoxville, Tenn. in 1976 to compete in the ABC Tournament. Joining us on the straight through drive were Larry Newman, Felix Rivera and Truman King. Carlos was also involved in the administrative side of bowling being a board director and president of the Victoria Men’s Bowling Association.
My condolence and sympathy go out to the family.
Next week I will report on the results of the PBA Hall of Fame Classic, which was broadcast on Jan 19th.
The PBA Oklahoma Open will be telecast on Jan 26 at 1:00 pm on Fox Sports 1.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST WHOGIVES A SPLIT Women: K. Filip 179-448; M. Buenger 436; OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) 4 PITY SAKE and AW SHUCKS Women: C. Goode 188-489; N. Smith 475; J. Voges 442; W. Klacman 439; B. Schmidt 434; Men: J. Martinez 233-579; A. Garcia 201-527; D. Marques 223-525; M. Almendarez 204-514; J. Cavazos 504; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (6 WAY TIE TO START THE 2ND HALF) Women: J. McNary 200-543; Men: R. Lyman 256-746; K. Schupbach 277-715; R. Silgero 245-708; J. Matson 243-692; E. Smith 268-689; D. Richards 237-680; G. Weaver 245-668; J. Silgero 665; D. Matthews 247-662; N. Picard 224-614; L. Conner 236-609; T. Crowe 600; D. Knowlan 589; B. Redding 588; M. Stacy 586; D. Loya 582; J. Cano 580; J. Talbott 577; A. Rolette 577; G. Hatter Jr.575; J. Campos 571; J. Shoup 230-571; H. Bellanger 568;W. Hendrix 560; M. Gschwind 557; A. Benevides 555; L. Hall 554; CAPTAIN’S 1ST THE CHICK A DEES Women: C. Goode 432; B. Long 425; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) STIR THE POT and KING PINS Women: C.
Speer 232-635; L. Hammack 213-566; J. McNary 549; R. Wortham 648; T. Wortham 243-543; L. Williams 535; P. Robles 508; Men: G. Mason 278-719; J. Silgero 258-683; S. Kocian 258-649; S. Dickinson 227-632; M. Conchola 619; S. Zeplin 226-618; D. Matthews 225-617; N. Picard 225-616; T. Crowe 238-614; D. Richards 607; D. Marques 254-602; T.J. Mooney 602; R. Silgero 600; A. Rolette 238-598; L. fuhrman255-596;; D. Reissig 593; L. Conner 593; S. Miller 588; J. Cano 587; L. Hall 584; M. Flores 582; P. Visconti 582; D. Knowlan 581; M. Stacy 580; C. Hammack 578; C. Rau 576; M. Pesek 576; B. Hyden 245-574; M. Svatek 571; J. Tweedle 571; S. Chavez 566; B. Turek Jr. 225-564;; M. Unger 560; T. Williams 242-560; S. Snow 556; B. Fisseler 556; D. Loya 554; J. Shoup 553; E. Smiith 232-553; R. Rosas 550;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.