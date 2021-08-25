Rob Lyman has earned the weekly scoring honors in consecutive weeks with a 25 strike performance during the first week of the Wild Turkey 2021 fall season.
In last weeks’ column, his Rolling Thunder 710 top score, was only a six pin margin over the second high total. This week, it was a runaway with individual games of 224, 244 and 256 contributing towards a 724 series.
Sunday afternoon he rebounded nicely after a sub-par performance during last Thursday’s Rolling Thunder league play competition. Lyman acknowledged that he just didn’t feel comfortable last Thursday night and kept missing his mark inside and missed several spares that hurt his total. With the last week of the Rolling Thunder summer schedule due to end on Thursday and with his team leading the league by one point, he hopes to step up his game to close the season.
The Wild Turkey League competes once a month and Lyman is off to a good start, hoping to help his team mates repeat as champions.
Ryan Marques rolled the only other series above 650 as he led the Rolling Thunder league with a 227 high game contributing towards a 664. Breaking the 250 individual game mark were Mark Svatek with a 268 and Bruce Hammack with a 254.
Trudy Wortham led the women’s scoring with a 208 high game helping her 542 total during Wild Turkey League play. Laura Diaz led the Rolling Thunder league with a 517. Rachel Wortham posted a nice 211 high game.
Rob Lyman led the FUNTAPPERS (no tap) with games of 278, 300 and 220 for a 798 set and Samantha Wharton led the women with games of 244, 220 and 219 for a 683 total.
It is with sorrow that I note of two local former league bowlers having passed away after an extended illness.
Bill L. Alex started sanctioned bowling in the 1990’s and bowled through the 2019-20 season before health issues stopped his competitive spirit. He bowled in several leagues throughout the years but I remember Bill from the Over the Hill League, he was always friendly and smiling regardless of how he was scoring. His friendly smile will be missed. He passed last Friday at the age of 73. My condolence and sympathy to Lillian and the rest of the Alex family on their loss.
The other bowler was Frank T. Cavazos, who passed last Saturday, three days prior to his 83rd birthday. I knew Frank from my neighborhood and we attended Mitchell School in the first grade. As the years went by we lost touch but reconnected and were teammates in the Red River League in 1967. Frank bowled only a few years before stopping league play, but he introduced bowling to his brother John while living in Corpus Christi. John has bowled in sanctioned leagues for over fifty years. My condolence and sympathy to the Cavazos family on their loss.
On the PBA Tour, Sean Rash won his 17th Guaranteed Rate PBA title by winning the Chesapeake Open on his 39th birthday last Saturday. The win also jumped Rash into 7th in the PBA Summer Tour points race, which concluded with this tournament. Seeded #2, Rash defeated Tommy Jones 248-216 after Jones had won the first match 250-202. After #1 seed Tom Daugherty finished with a 212 game, it forced Rash to strike on the first ball in the 10th, which he did to win 228-212.
Darren Tang who won his first PBA title last week and took the points lead, finished in 7th place to win the points race with 4,825 points and win the $20,000 bonus. Anthony Simonsen stayed in 2nd place with 4,790 points and earned a $7,000 bonus. The top 10 bonus winners are listed below in agate.
On the PWBA Tour Danielle McEwan won her second title of the 2021 season by defeating Liz Johnson 203-190 to win the 2021 PWBA Spokane Open. This was McEwan’s 7th career title and it follows her recent victory in the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles with partner EJ Tackett that was competed in Houston. McEwan will next compete in the US Women’s Open, which the CBS Sports network will televise the finals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(agate) PBA SUMMER TOUR FINAL BONUS MONEY: Darren Tang $20,000, A. Simonsen $7,000, Shawn Maldonado $4,000, EJ Tackett $3,000, the following bowlers won $1,000 each, Jacob Butturff, Tommy Jones, Sean Rash,Tom Daugherty, Matt Ruso, and Chris Via.
WILD TURKEY 1ST (3 way tie) 3W+L = X, CREEK RATS, and NEED A TURKEY Women: T. Wortham 208-542; R. Wortham 211; Men: R. Lyman 256-724; M. Wortham 599; M. Stacy 589; N. DelaGarza 541; ROLLING THUNDER 1 ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Diaz 517; Men: R. Marques 227-664; M. Unger 242-648; M. Stacy 230-643; B. Hammack 254-631; M. Svatek 268-627; S. Zeplin 244-627; M. Flores 223-626; J. Silgero 235-623; T. Miller III 244-609; J. Martinez 225-591; S. Dickinson 587; K. Schupbach 236-582;C. Diaz 575; R. Lyman 562; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) League Champions SPARE ME with team members Rob Lyman, Doug Tamm, Rachel Wortham, Dottie Edison and Holly Peters. After a tie for the league title, Spare Me won a one game roll-off over 9 IS ENOUGH. Women: S. Wharton 244-683; L. Hammack 236-617; R. Wortham 215-609; D. Edison 236-604; Men: R. Lyman 300-798; T. Crowe 279-766; D. Tamm 300-764; R. Marques 255-739; M. Michalec 265-718; E. Smith 670; J. Silgero 278-652.
