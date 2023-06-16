Robert Lyman was on target to score the only 700 set for this week and take the weekly honors.
After posting the second-high set last week, he was able to roll individual games of 221, 226, and 254 for a 701 total in Rolling Thunder action. He had a slow start in the first game with an open frame in the fifth frame leaving him with 84 pins.
In the sixth frame he switched to a ball that rolled further down the lane before breaking and he was able to string a five bagger to bring his score up.
The second game he rolled a 6 bagger before two open frames at the end hurt his game. The final game he started with the front six strikes before the nine pin and the 10 pin left him with two spares before finishing with a double spare 6 for his 254.
Steve Dickinson rolled a 244 high game on his way to 685 and second high for the week.
Other bowlers breaking the 250 high game mark were TJ Mooney (258), Jacob Silgero (255), Cody Reeves (255), and Anthony Adames (253).
Alyssa Adames led the women with a 214 high game contributing towards a 547 set on Thursday night.
Dante Catainotto led the Funtappers (No Tap) League with a 300 middle-game high, lighting a very nice 812 series. His other games were 278 and 234.
Glenn Mason posted the second-high set with a 290-766. Dave Matthews with 262-761, Tamarcus Bennett 298-760, and Matthew Flores 300-760 also scored well.
Samantha Wharton led the women Funtappers with individual games of 232, 265, and 238 for a 735 total.
Her daughter, Savannah, is home from college for the summer and also rolled a 700 for the second-high set with games of 230, 230, and 241 for a 701.
The 2023 US Women’s Open started competition with 108 bowlers Thursday morning working their way to the finals on Tuesday June 20. The CBS Sports Network will televise the step-ladder finals at 6:00 pm local time. Thursday morning they will start with three eight-game qualifying rounds to determine the 36 players advancing to four game blocks with each round featuring a different oil pattern.
Erin McCarty is the defending Champion.
The PBA50 Senior US Open is being competed this week and the winner will be decided this weekend. No national TV coverage for this tournament. Lennie Boresch Jr. is the defending champion.
The next national TV coverage of the PBA will be the PBA Tour Finals positioning rounds on Saturday, June 24 starting at 2 p.m. and the step-ladder finals and finals on Sunday, June 25 starting at 1:30 p.m. local time. The CBS Sports Network will do the broadcasting.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (3 way tie) DILLIGAF, TEAM 10, and TRI CITY ROLLERS Women: A. Adames 214-547; L. Diaz 530; Men: R. Lyman 254-701; S. Dickinson 244-685; J. Silgero 255-644; T.J. Mooney 258-634; R. Mejia 622; J. Cano 229-621; R. Silgero 619; S. Kocian 225-611; W. Wood 237-611; C. reeves 255-610; J. Shoup 602; J. Specht 229-599; D. Hale 230-598; A. Adames 253-595; M. Stacy 594; M. Michalec 591; M. Gshwind 587; J. Martinez 587; JJ Jimenez 585; J. Matson 246-585; D. Matthews 580; R. Mason 576; P. Chrisco 571; M. Svatek 559; D. Smith 559; JD Villalobos 557; S. Zeplin 554; J. Maupins 553; E. Davis 550; J. Rangel 233; B. Bonewald 226; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1st SPARE ME Women: Samantha Wharton 265-735; Savannah Wharton 241-701; J. McNary 232-667; R. Wortham 242-637; K. Bagnall 232-631; Men: D. Catainotto 300-812; G. Mason 290-766; D. Matthews 262-761; T. Bennett 298-760; M. Flores 300-760; R. Lyman 278-753; N. Picard 275-715; W. Wood 268-706; J. Shoup 252-693; A. Barrow 261-685; A. Adames 682; R. Benavides 681; D. Tamm 255-666; D. Smith 288-653;