Rob Lyman set the bar for the weekly high honors last Thursday night with individual games of 259, 224 and 223 for a 706 total during Sundowner League play.
After rolling a clean first game with a seven bagger, an open frame in each of the last two games slowed his chance for a bigger score. Lyman has been working at being able to know when to change bowling balls from a more aggressive Proton Phisix to a pearl coverstock ball as the lanes break down. Lyman also led the Wild Turkey League with a 258 high game contributing towards a 653 set.
While competing in Monday Mixed action, Michael Conchola almost overtook Lyman’s score with his 697 total on individual games of 241, 208 and 248. A split open in each of his first two games hurt his score. Strike wise, Conchola rolled 22 strikes in his set to Lyman’s 20.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were DoLee Knowlan (659), Cody Hammack (657), Colton Harris (258), Tom Crowe (258), Matthew Flores (257) and Glenn Mason (254). Senior bowler Roque Estrada rolled a nice 565 to lead the Over The Hill members.
Trudy Wortham hammered the pins for a very nice series during Sundowner action to lead the women’s scoring for this week. She rolled individual games of 204, 162 and 242 for her 608 total.
Two open frames and no doubles hurt her second game score but she recovered nicely in the third game by making adjustment on her ball speed and approach.
Seventeen year old Deo Benard (Henderson, Nev) won his second PBA Regional title at the Odessa Southwest Super Open. He defeated fellow teen, sixteen year old Eric Jones (Edmond, Okla) 240-202 for the victory. I am sure we will be hearing more of them in the future. Sean Lauery-Sphar (Pasadena) and Shawn Maldonado (Houston) finished 4th and 5th respectively.
The 64th PBA Tour starts with the PBA Playoffs in January with first of 13 official events. On Jan. 15 the first of five regional playoffs for PBA members will televised by Fox Sports 1. Kyle Troup (Taylorsville, NC) is the defending champion of the playoffs. Trop went onto win a record $496,000 in the 2021 season.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BACK IN THE DAY Women: B.J. Mathiews 511; T. Wortham 507; D. Kohl 502; D. Poth 207; Men: R. Lyman 258-653; B. Fisseler 227-593; P. Visconti 586; M. Wortham 562; M. Stacy 240-562; OVER THE HILL 1ST HERE 4 THE BEER Women: D. Peters 459; C. Wilson 454; Men: R. Estrada 203-565; J. Mitchell 215-557; B. Bomba 528; MONDAY MIXED 1ST MISFITS Women: S. Guinn 475; Men: M. Conchola 248-697; T. Miller 232-644; K. Smith 237-636; M. Svatek 240-633; T. Williams 626; D. Matthews 234-622; R. Lyman 611; K. Schupbach 600; M. Lerma 599; B. Hammack 224-594; X. Wilson 594; D. Tamm 224-590; L. Hall 587; J. Matson 584; A. Rester 247-580; J. Smith 574; J. Martinez 229-570; M. Redding 569; R. Marques 569; D. Hale 566; M. Stacy 566; C. Harris 258-565; R. Fisseler 558; A. Perez 557; K. Hengst 556; V. Merkel 554; J. Koliba 554; M. Brown 551; M. Flores 257-550; W. Hendrix 230; SUNDOWNERS 1ST #ALLLLREADY Women: T. Wortham 242-608; O. Jackson 558; J. Reyna 509; K. Adames 207; Men: R. Lyman 259-706; D. Knowlan 224-659; C. Hammack 247-657; J. Bryant 236-648; S. Dickinson 224-642; N. Picard 246-641; M. Conchola 637; G. Mason 254-634; S. Snow 235-631; S. Zeplin 229-622; D. Reissig 620; J. Silgero 228-618; T. Crowe 258-608; TJ Mooney 606; M. Gschwind 2125-604; R. Marques 224-603; D. Matthews 595; B. Asby 595; R. Mejia 238-591; M. Unger 236-584; C. Reeves 578; M. Flores 572; W. Wood 236-564; JJ Jimenez 564; M. Michlec 562; M. Svatek 562; B. Marques 557; L. Conner 551; M. Stacy 551; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Goode 221-585; D. Cooley 209-532; L. Gonzales 218-514; FALL BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 75-139; M. Leur 55-105; Boys: N. Payne 92-178; B. Mann 95-173; T. Do 96-173; FALL YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: A. Olson 112-300; L. Torres 102-252; Boys: J. Pennell 148-393; T. Zuber 166-386; M. Rangel 148-358; D. Corpus113-305.
