The 38th Annual Victoria Senior Mixed Tournament was concluded last Saturday with Terri Mason and Tim Miller winning their respective All Events title.
The Senior tournament All Events Champions are based on the top six game handicap score regardless of age.
Mason produced scores of 672 in the team event and 643 in singles for a score of 1,315. Miller rolled a big 745 set in the team event and 695 in singles for a six game total of 1,440. Both were members of the same team that won second place money.
The team event competition was a very close battle with only three pins separating the top two teams.
The “Spray & Pray” foursome with a score of 2,716 came out on top. Team members and individual series were Trudy Wortham (654), Doug Tamm (614), Mark Mize (711), and Robert Lyman (737).
The second place team and low to cash was “This Should Be No Tap" with a score of 2,713. Team members were Terri Mason (672), Lori Hammack (650), Tim Miller (745), and Bruce Hammack (646).
The women’s singles event was won by Pat Bomba with a score of 655. Janice Bailey earned second place money with a score of 650.
Eric Smith won the men’s singles with a very nice scratch score of 665 and 732 with handicap. Tim Miller rolled a 695 set for second place. Mark Mize finished third with 671 and Abel Garcia was low to cash with 665. Bob Korczynski with a 663 just missed cashing.
Terri Mason won the women’s 165 and above average All Events score with her 1,315. Janice Bailey won the 164 and under average All Events with a score of 1,286.
Tim Miller won the men’s 165 and above average All Events with his 1,440 score. Robert Lyman produced a great 1,395 (scratch) total for second place money. Mark Mize was low to cash with a 1,382 for third place. Elmo Smith won the 164 average and under All Events with his score of 1,262, which was low to cash.
The number of places paid per event is based on the number of entries for that event.
With 16 team entries this year maybe participation can increase next year. Along with the tournament prize money, handicap high game and brackets competition were also competed.
There were some great scratch scores produced during the tournament.
Women: Lori Hammack 264-603; Samantha Wharton 244-593; Men: Robert Lyman 268-277-737/250-658; Eric Smith 276-665; Rene Silgero 257-656; Mark Mize 259-633/593; Tim Miller 225-629/603/579; Bruce Hammack 268-622; Abel Garcia 235-617; Mike Unger 609/593; Jack Mitchell 257-578; DoLee Knowlan 233-576; Bob Korczynski 267-558;