Joey Matson and Kayla Shaffer earned bragging rights for the men and women respectively in a week of high scoring.
Matson was on target last Thursday Night with individual games of 247, 233, and 278 for a week high 758 series. He had a good line to the pocket all night with pin carry being the difference in the first two games. Matson rolled 26 strikes with only one open frame, which came in the first frame of the second game.
Shaffer started the Monday Mixed League with a great 267 opening game. Two open frames in the second game dropped her score to a 199 before rebounding with a 214 to finish with an excellent 680 total. While this is her highest score locally, her career high is 748 in Louisiana.
She comes from a bowling family where there was always competition to see who could score better. She admits that her older sister carried a higher average but she could hold her own. Collegiate bowling helped Kayla hone her skill and enjoyment of the game.
T.J. Mooney was consistent Monday Night to post the second high score for the week with individual games of 259, 249 and 240 contributing towards a 748 set. He was using a new Exotic Gem pearlized coverstock ball and it paid off. A little transition change in the third game caused his only split open in the 26 strike performance. Mooney also posted a 662 total last Thursday night.
Dave Matthews and Rob Lyman also broke the 700 mark in Monday Mixed action. Matthews rolled 25 strikes to post games of 204, 245, and 258 for a 707. He also rolled a nice 661 on Thursday. Lyman has broken the 700 mark for the third straight week with a 255-high game contributing towards a 703 Monday. They also had only one open frame in their sets.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mark Svatek (678), Gary Hatter Jr. (258-675), Mike Stacy (664), Danny Reissig (661), Sterling Kocian (659), Justin Tweedle (652), Frank Suniga (279), Mike Unger (278), Chris Diaz (265), JD Villalobos (256), and DoLee Knowlan (253).
Senior bowler Eric Smith has broken the 600 mark and led the Over The Hill League two weeks in a row with a nice 222-612 score.
Two other women also broke the 600 mark this past week with Sharon Guinn rolling games of 205, 235, and 172 for a 612 on Monday and Christine Speer posting games of 223, 212, and 169 for a 604 Thursday Night. Samantha Wharton with a 231-595 and Deborah Kern 213-578 also scored well.
It has been awhile since a local youth has broken the 650 mark and last Saturday Evan Dunn rose to the occasion. He posted games of 205, 194, and a great 276 closing game for a 675 series. He opened the third game with a nine bagger before leaving the 3 pin for a spare in the 10th.
Evan’s interest in bowling started while participating in a school bowling activity and has continued with the help of Patrick Visconti. With only one year of previous youth league experience, the two-handed youth has upped his game tremendously. With a Pepsi Youth Tournament coming up soon, the 17-year-old is looking forward to enjoying the competition and would like to earn scholarship money. Good luck.
The PBA Tour was on display last weekend with a live telecast of the US Open, the first Major of the new season. E.J. Tackett was the top seed just as he was last year, when he lost to Texan Anthony Simonsen in the Championship match.
As the top seed in the ninth through fifth bracket Saturday, Kyle Troup won one game to make it to the fifth seed in Sunday’s finals. Troup climbed the ladder in the finals by defeating Richie Teece 207-192, Anthony Simonsen 203-177. and Tomas Kayhao 219-215. In the championship match Troup and Tackett were tied in the ninth frame with Troup finishing first with a 208 game. Tackett needed a strike and 8 pin count in the 10th which he did for a 221 game. Winning the US Open completed the Triple Crown for Tackett, which he did in his home state of Indiana. It was the 17th career PBA title for Tackett and his third Major. The PBA Triple Crown requires winning the US Open, Tournaments of Champions, and the PBA World Championships.
TROTTERS 1ST (tie) SPARE ME and ALLEY CATS Women: I. Sanchez 186-480; J. Elliott 180; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Schroeder 477; C. Wilson 434; J. Bailey 182; Men: Eric Smith 222-612; W. Wood 214-579; J. Mitchell 224-562; B. Bomba 523; D. Flores 219-520; J. Weber 520; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (tie) GLORY BOWL and NDO Women: K. Shaffer 267-680; S. Guinn 235-612; D. Kern 213-578; V. Pennell 221-557; J. Reyna 210-509; Men: T.J. Mooney 259-748; D. Matthews 258-707; R. Lyman 255-703; M. Svatek 237-678; G. Hatter Jr. 258-675; L. Hall 226-645; D. Hale 242-634; D. Knowlan 253-626; M. Flores 236-626; C. Diaz 265-624; T. Crowe 619; A. Whitehead 618; A. Perez 233-614; M. Stacy 237-614; J. Matson 234-609; B. Bonewald 235-609; JP Reyna 604; J. Shoup 604; N. Picard 603; J. Hernandez Sr. 235-597; A. Smith 231-595; A. Rolette 587; C. reeves 229-587; J. Silgero 583; J. Koliba 578; W. Klekar 232-573; A. Adames 572; J. Guerra 570; J. Pennell 239-570; W. Wood 568; M. Brown 567; T. Bennett 566; J. M. Brown 564; L. Caballero 563; C. Benavides 562; B. Mayfield 562; J. Martinez 559; R. Marques 554; THURSDAY NIGHT SINDOWNERS 1ST OH DAM IT Women: C. Speer 223-604; S. Wharton 231-595; I. Sanchez 204-522; D. Kern 510; A. Adames 202-501; Men: J. Matson 278-758; M. Stacy 243-664; T.J. Mooney 246-662; D. Matthews 240-661; D. reissig 237-661; S. Kocian 238-659; J. Tweedle 234-652; M. Svatek 236-649; L. Conner 226-645; C. Hammack 232-640; M. Unger 278-639; A. Adames 231-632; R. Lyman 236-631; F. Suniga 279-630; R. Marques 627; S. Dickinso 625; JD Villalobos 256-619; L. Hall 616; Jordan Glass 237-616; T. bennett 227-615; R. Mejia 610; D. Knowlan 228-605; N. Estrada228-597; E. Gaona 596; D. Hale 594; N. Picard 592; M. Mize 589; S. Zeplin 586; H. Hernandez 585; J. Shoup 582; M. Michalec 578; G. Hatter Jr. 577; JJ Jimenez 577; S. snow 572; J. Silgero 233-568; David Glass 564;R. Silgero 234-568; B. Shaffer 554; J. Glass 554; D. Loya 553; B. Asby 552; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1st DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 245-660; B. Long 530; SPRING YOUTH 1ST (tie) THE RULE OF 2 and TEAM 3 Girls: R. Shoup 170-458; Boys: E. Dunn 276-675; D. Cochrum 220-596; J. Vasquez 497; D. Benavides 186-461; A. Diaz 459.