Left-hander Joey Matson enjoyed last week’s Rolling Thunder competition with a 28-strike performance that helped him earn the weekly high series honors.
The pair of lanes he was on suited his delivery so great that he made only a one board change on one lane during the three games. With the exception of one crossover strike in the last game he was zeroed in the 1-2 pocket to produce individual games of 210, 269, and 290 for an excellent 769 total.
In the second game a solid 7 pin in the sixth frame prevented 11 strikes in a row. The third game he opened the game with a 5-6 split for a spare before stringing 11 in a row for his 290.
Competing against Matson on the same pair of lanes, Woody Wood produced the second high set with a 246 high game contributing towards a 656. Dave Matthews broke the 250 mark with a nice 267 individual.
Alyssa Adames was high for the ladies with a 552 series in Rolling Thunder action. Her high game of 194 helped with her total.
With one week of competition left in the Rolling Thunder summer session, only half a game separates the top five teams with the sixth place team being one game back.
In the Funtappers (No Tap) League Rob Lyman continues to dominate the league high average with a 261, with next Tuesday ending the season. He scorched the pins for games of 253, 278, and 298 to total 829.
Wood posted the second highest total with games of 300, 287, and 206 for a 793. Bug Turek was the third highest with a 278 high game contributing towards a 751.
The Turkey Trotters opened a 10-seek session last Sunday with Iris Sanchez rolling a 508 for the women’s high.
Fall League schedule — Monday Mixed meets Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., starts Aug. 28. Wild Turkey starts Aug. 27 at 2 p.m., Over The Hill meets Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., starts Sept. 4. Sundowners meets Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., starts Sept. 7.
The Youth League bowlers had a good run last season with many scholarship winners and a State Team Champion to show for it. There will be a team organization meeting Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. and the league will start Sept. 16. This is an opportunity for young bowlers (age 5 to 17) to enjoy the game and also earn scholarship money towards a higher education after high school. Contact Mike Wortham at 361-564-8408 for more information.
The PBA Elite League Elias Cup will be on national TV starting Sept. 24.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST GREEN TEA Women: A. Adames 197-552; L. Diaz 200; Men: J. Matson 290-769; W. Wood 246-656; J. Cano 244-645; T.J. Mooney 233-642; M. Unger 635; T. Bennett 635; G. Hatter Jr. 244-634; S. Pirtle 611; S. Zeplin 224-606; T. Vanicek 605; C. Hammack 584; S. Kocian 593; B. Asby 584; M. Stacy 234-583; R. Lyman 583; M. Conchola 577; J. Specht 577; J. Shoup 574; D. Matthews 267-573, R. Silgero 573; S. Dickinson 571; C. Reeves 568; E. Davis 567; R. North Jr. 559; M. Michalec 559; M. Unger 246; TURKEY TROTTERS 1st (4 way tie) LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTERS, SQUIRREL, I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S NOT A GUTTER, and HISSY FITS Women: I. Sanchez 508; FUNTAPPERS 1ST KNUCKLES DEEP Women: B. Mathiews 228-668; J. Reyna 231-627; K. Shaffer 266-619; T. Pucciarello 242; H. Ramos 235; K. Bagnall 225; Men: R. Lyman 298-829; W. Wood 287-793; B. Turek 278-751; T. Bennett 278-749; M. Svatek 274-748; J. Shoup 288-747; N. Picard 266-746; D. Matthews 265-740; A. Adames 278-739; E. Smith 280-719; D. Hale 705; R. Benavides 261-681; J. Benavides 673; A. Hopkins 671; R. Marques 671; D. Catainotto 278; J. Weber 275; D. Flores 270; J. Turek 264;