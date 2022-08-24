Left-hander Joey Matson found the lanes to his liking from the first frame of the Rolling Thunder League.
He smashed the pins to strike the front nine deliveries before he left the 6 pin on the 10th ball and spared for a 278 opening game.
After leaving another 6 pin on his fill ball, Matson moved one board right on the approach to start the second game to maintain his strike line.
He rolled nine strikes in the second game but two split opens left him with a 230 game. He had a single pin miss to open the third game and then had two spares before he was able to regain his strike carry to finish with a final 237 individual. The 26 strikes in the set contributed towards a 745 total. With one week to go in the schedule, he hopes to finish strong with another good set next Thursday.
Bobby Bonewald also had a great look to open his league competition by stringing the first 10 strikes before a pull left on his 11th ball left him with the 1-3-5 spare for a great 287 game. He followed with games of 210 and 246 for a career high game and 743 series with 24 strikes. His only opens were a missed 10 pin in the sixth frame of the second and third games. Bobby and a couple of friends traveled from Hallettsville to compete in Victoria and plan to bowl in a Fall league on Monday Night.
A third bowler to break the 700 mark was El Campo’s Eric Yeager, who posted individual games of 205, 234, and a final 267 to total 706 for the night. Eric also rolled 24 strikes in the set.
Other bowlers breaking the 650-250 mark were Jacob Silgero with a great 289 second game helping towards a 696 set. Dave Matthews (262-679), Eric Ganoa (251-678), Bruce Hammack (677), Cody Hammack (269-667), T.J. Mooney (663), Mike Unger (256-660), Woody Wood (658), Wyatt Klekar (655), Aaron Rolette (652), Bobby Marques (269), and Scott Snow (267).
The Women had a bowler to break the 650 mark with Samantha Wharton bowling a great 651 total in Rolling Thunder action. She was able to stay consistent all three games to post individuals of 214, 235, and 202. Her third game was a clean game but her strike carry dropped off with four corner pin leaves.
Laura Diaz with 205-572 and Alyssa Adames 214-572 also had good sets.
High for the Funtappers (No Tap) were Women: Samantha Wharton 298-721and Men Jacob Silgero 300-852;
As another bowling season comes to a close, I would like to acknowledge and thank two individuals who contributed a lot of years working in the bowling industry before retiring.
One is Ralph Flores who passed away recently. He started working as a pin boy in 1953 and transitioned to a mechanic and lane maintenance man at the Victoria Lanes until 1978, when the lanes closed. He then worked at the Palace Lanes for a short time before starting work at the Woodlawn Lanes. He worked under several managers at the Woodlawn until around 2012. He became an expert at dressing the lanes for league competition. Altogether he was involved in Victoria bowling over fifty years.
The second individual is Kim Blake, who retired from the Century lanes recently. Kim started out as a lane mechanic as a young boy in Bay City. He moved to Victoria and worked the counter at the Palace lanes in 1976. He left Victoria and joined a lane resurfacing crew in 1978. He was back in Victoria in 1980 as a mechanic at the Palace Lanes. When the Century lanes opened in April of 1982, he started working there. He worked at the Century for forty years. Overall Kim also worked over 50 years in the bowling industry. I hope you have a great retirement Kim, at least you won’t have the noisy sound of pins crashing every day.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST TEAM 22 Women: S. Wharton 235-651; L. Diaz 205-572; A. Adames 214-572; Men: J. Matson 278-745; B. Bonewald 287-743; E. Yeager 267-706; J. Silgero 289-696; D. Matthews 262-679; E. Gaona 251678; B. Hammack 236-677; C. Hammack 269-667; TJ Mooney 233-663; M. Unger 256-660; W. Wood 225-658; W. Klekar 239-655; A. Rolette 236-652; B. Marques 269-648; J. Shoup 229-646; S. Dickinson 643; A. Hopkins 242-642; R. Lyman 234-636; J. Bryant 236-634; M. Michalec 632; A. Adames 228-614; R. Marques 613; M. Flores 241-611; D. Hale 226-610; J. Koliba 231-602; S. Kocian 602; J. Martinez 599; S. Snow 267-595; F. Suniga 594; R. Mejia 581; M. Stacy 577; D. Knowlan 236-577; JP Reyna 573; M. Conchola 225-570; T. Bennett 570; Rene Silgero 236; M. Brown 225; A. Thompson 225; FUNTAPPER (No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: S. Wharton 298-721; H. Ramos 264-648; N. Visconti 230-620; J. McNary 210-613; L. Hammack 236-606; T. Pucciarello 216-605; Men: J. Silgero 300-852; G. Hatter Jr. 288-814; R. Lyman 278-811; N. Picard 300-809; H. Hernandez 279-765; B. Turek 252-739; B. Maques 252-721; D. Matthews 696; R. Marques 277-693; D. Hale 286-691; J. Shoup 258-673; J. Weber 266-665; D. Flores 656; E. Smith 653; J. Martinez 256; J. Sandoval 253;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.