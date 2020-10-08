Joey Matson set the pace and was able to outscore T.J. Mooney and Randy Vivero to earn the weekly high series honors during Monday Mixed action. The stylish left-hander has been a top area bowler for many years and he was up to the task Monday night with individual games of 210, 257 and 246 for a 713 total.
Mooney scored the second high weekly set during Thursday Sundowners play with games of 232, 219 and 256 contributing towards a 707.
Randy Vivero bowled a magnificent 287 second game during Monday’s action when he started with the first 10 strikes before a 4-9 split on the 11th ball stopped his string. He must have had his “POOTY” ball working that night. He opened with a 209 game and finished with a 206 for a 702 series. It is nice to see Randy stringing strikes and being able to roll three good games again. It was not that long ago that he had neck surgery to relieve back and leg pain.
Rob Lyman had another successful Monday Mixed set with a 25 strike barrage contributing towards a 696 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (683), Kenny Schupbach (279-681), Michael Conchola (679), Danny Reissig (657) and Don Marques (653).
Senior bowler Jack Mitchell posted a very nice 216 high game and 620 series in the Over The Hill League. He had one open frame in the first game of 201 and none in the second game of 216.
Christine Speer was the ladies top scorer with a 564 total in Sundowner league play.
On the PBA Tour the Portland Lumberjacks captured their second consecutive PBA League Elias Cup title. The PBA League playoffs are scheduled to return to Portland, Maine next year and the crazy noisy crowd.
The World Series of Bowling animal pattern tournaments concluded last week and finalized the points for the top 24 bowlers to participate in the season ending $100,000 PBA Tour grand finale.
Sean Rash won his first WSOB Tournament by defeating E.J. Tackett 229-215 in the Cheetah pattern. Jason Belmonte defended his Chameleon Championship be defeating longshot Brad Miller 232-202. Miller was looking to win his first PBA title after defeating Anthony Simonsen 203-197 and E.J. Tackett 248-247. Denmark’s Carsten Hansen defeated B.J. Moore 216-193 in the Scorpion Championship to win his first PBA title.
The PBA Playoffs first round of 24 will be televised starting Saturday Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. local on FoxSports1 (FS1). The second round of 24 will be on Sat Oct. 17 at 5:00pm local.
The top point earner is Jason Belmonte with 30,295 point and Bill O’Neill second with 20,387. Norm Duke placed in the 24th and final spot with 7,792 points.
The players will compete head to head in the bracket style, single elimination tournament. The top eight receive a first-round bye to advance to the round of 16.
Joining Belmonte and O’Neill in the top eight are E.J. Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Kris Prather, Jesper Svensson, Kyle Troup, and Sean Rash.
Results
OVER THE HILL 1ST FRAMEFILLERS Women: C. Wilson 436; J. Lambrecht 431; D. Edison 172; S. Gritta 169; Men: J. Mitchell 216-620; B. Fisseler 213-588; D. Flores 205-513; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. Reyna 213-547; S. Guinn 206-517; L. Diaz 513; Men: J. Matson 257-713; R. Vivero 287-702; R. Lyman 242-696; K. Schupbach 279-681; R. Silgero 227-635; R. Marques 225-613; M. Flores 610; T. Crowe 609; L. Hall 606; T. Bennett 603; R. Rendon 591; N. Picard 234-589; J. Garcia 580; W. Wood 575; B. Hammack 573; M. Redding 571; J. Maupins 570; D. Matthews 562; J. Martinez 238; T. Maupens 225; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) MY DIXIE WRECKED and GUTTERLY RIDICULOUS Women: C. Speer 200-564; I. Caballero 202-538; T. Mason 509; B. Koebrick 507; Men: T.J. Mooney 256-707; D. Knowlan 245-692; J. Silgero 243-685; M. Conchola 239-679; D. Reissig 234-657; D. Marques 244-653; D. Matthews 241-649; M. Unger 245-641; B. Olson 233-641; S. Kocian 247-638; J. Tweedle 231-634; R. Lyman 243-633; N. Picard 233-631; M. Flores 241-613; M. Svatek 237-609; J. Matson 233-608; S. Dickinson 234-606; G. Mason 597; P. Visconti 583; S. Snow 578; J. Shoup 228-572; M. Hernandez 558; P. Chrisco 556; S. Zeplin 555; L. Hall 553; G. Brooks 551.
