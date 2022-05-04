Joey Matson was able to move past Cody Reeves for the weekly high score with a 25 strike performance during Monday Mixed play.
The 72-year-old Matson had a great line to the pocket most of the night and opened league play with a 237 game. After a single pin miss in the seventh frame of the first game, he ended the game with a five bagger.
The left-hander started the second game with the front nine strikes before leaving the 6 pin for a spare and a strike on the fill ball for a 279. He rolled 14 consecutive strikes before the 6 pin tap. An aching right knee problem slowed his strike ball efficiency in the final game and he posted a 204 individual for a 710 series.
Cody Reeves was pretty consistent during last week’s Sundowner’s competition to roll individual games of 233, 241, and 231 for a 705 total. He had two open frames and 22 strikes in his series for second high. Nick Picard posted the third high total with a 686. TJ Mooney was consistent in his scoring with 683 sets in Sundowner and Monday Mixed play. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (268-683), Drake Hale (267-680), Gary Hatter Sr. (256-676), Mike Stacy (664), Tamarcus Bennett (659), Anthony Adames (655), Steve Zeplin (269-654), Kyle Smith (651), Michael Conchola (267), Danny Reissig (258), Jonathan Martinez (255), James Smith (254), Kevin Rosales (252), and Justin Glass (251).
The Sundowners’ League featured the top scores for the ladies with Christine Speer being high. She rolled games of 176, 204, 204 for a 584 series. Michelle King rolled a great 247 individual which helped towards a 578 total. Hillary Ramos followed with a 569. Laura Diaz rolled a nice 226 high game.
With the local fall league bowling season wrapping up on May 12, the Century Lanes will close May 13 for replacement of the wood lanes and approaches. Synthetic lanes and approaches will be installed in their place. According to manager Mike Wortham, the gutters, bumpers, and ball returns will also be replaced. After June 3, a determination will be made on what date to open for business.
The semifinals of the KIA PBA Playoffs will be telecast Sunday at noon local time on the Fox network, a change from FS1. The semifinals matchups will be AJ Johnson vs Tommy Jones and Kyle Troup vs Kris Prather.
Last Sunday Jones defeated the last left-hander standing, Jesper Svensson in a two frame roll-off after they split the two game match. After Svensson struck in the ninth, Jones rolled his ninth and 10th frames and showed why it not only takes skill but also luck to win many games.
Jones' first ball carried a strike beautifully, after a pocket hit on the second ball the 7 pin stood for a couple seconds before pins on the deck knocked it down. In his third delivery the 10 pin was standing but a messenger knocked it down, on his fourth delivery the 7 pin was standing but again it fell late to give Jones a perfect 60 pins. In his first ball in the 10th Svensson left a solid 10 and was defeated. AJ Johnson defeated Sugar Lands’ Shawn Maldonado in the first match via roll-off also. Maldonado, coming off a career best year with two titles, was having back issues but fought through it to split games. After a strike in the 9th frame he left a 7 pin for spare and strike leaving the door open for Johnson to string 3 strikes for the victory.
On the PBA50 Tour, Parker Bohnn III won the 2022 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship by defeating Brad Angelo 247-233. Angelo needed the first strike in the 10th for the win but left the 2-10 split. Angelo had won the opening season PBA50 Lighting Strikes Open the previous week in Fort Myers, Fla. by defeating Texan Dino Castillo. Tom Adcock, a former bowling teammate of local bowler Tom Crowe earned seventh place money in the tournament.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1st League Champions: BREW CREW with team members Leslie Voelkel, Laura Patek, Amy Arroyo, and Connie Bevel. Women: K. Filip 462; L. Hempel 452; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: D. Peters 490; Men: B. Korczynski 535; E. Smith 502; MONDAY MIXED 1ST OH DAMM ITTT Women: S. Guinn 527. C. Tudor 511; L. Diaz 226-506; Men: J. Matson 279-710; J. Silgero 268-683; T.J. Mooney 238-683; G. Hatter Sr. 256-676; M. Stacy 237-664; T. Bennett 235-659; K. Smith 224-651; L. Hall 226-646; T. Crowe 611; J. Benavides 610; G. Hatter Jr. 609; J. Cano 606; M. Flores 583; T. Miller 583; J. Koliba 574; D. Matthews 573; B. Marques 570; D. Knowlan 567; W. Wood 563; J. Martinez 560; R. Marques 559; R. Lyman 556; C. Diaz 552; R. fisseler 551; J. Pesi 550; B. Simmons 227; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: C. Speer 204-584; M. King 247-578; H. Ramos 203-569; R. Wortham 209; Men: C. Reeves 241-705;N. Picard 245-686; T.J. Mooney 244-683; D. Hale 267-680; A. Adames 235-655; S. Zeplin 269-654; R. Lyman 224-648; T. Crowe 246-646; D. Reissig 258-646; M. Stacy 235-645; D. Matthews 231-644; M. Flores 244-640; J. Bryant 237-636; M. Conchola 267-634; J. Smith 254-617; J. Martinez 255-616; K. Rosales 252; 605; J. Glass 251-605; W. Wood 224-604; X. Wilson 603; JP Reyna 235-600; M. Svatek 600; J. Matson 590; R. Mejia 225-588; C. Hammack 586; D. Knowlan 580; J. Tweedle 580; R. Silgero 577; G. Mason 235-577; P. Chrisco 576; J. Silgero 231-573; J. Shoup 565; G. Verduzco 558; R. Marques 558; S. Dickinson 555; M. Gschwind 235; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST DE TAR BABES Women: B. Long 264-596; C. Wilson 543; C. Goode 207; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: R. Shoup 165-422; L. Rivera 141-370; Boys: E. Dunn 173-414; J. Pennell 152-385; E. Gonzales 146-384; C. Koliba 140-380; SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: S. Harris 91-179; Boys: B. Mann 99-186; N. Payne 94-172; J. Snow 89-168;
