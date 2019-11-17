Joey Matson set the weekly bar for local bowlers during the Monday Mixed League with a 26-strike performance with only one split open in the three-game set.
Matson, a classic left-handed bowler, opened league play with a strong 269 game and then added individual games of 259 and 201 to finish with a 729 total to earn the weekly high honors.
Jacob Silgero, no stranger to high scores, is a two-handed power bowler who has demonstrated his bowling skills since an early age. In 2018, he became the youngest bowler to be inducted into the VUSBC Hall of Fame.
Jacob rolled individual games of 210, 247 and 268 for a very nice 725 series to lead the Sundowners League. He also posted a 670 set in Monday’s action.
Danny Reissig was a third bowler to break the 700 mark with games of 235, 247 and 229 totaling 711 during Sundowner competition.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Sterling Kocian (694), Rob Lyman (683), Mike Unger (679), Kenny Schupbach (278-676), Sal Chavez (669), Nick Picard (267-663), Matthew Flores (655), Gary Hatter Jr. (654), T.J. Mooney (654), Ryan Marques (269), Tom Crowe (257) and Kyle Hengst (256).
The Sundowner League also provided the women’s high score, with Samantha Wharton being the high person. She rolled a 207 high game, which contributed toward a 563 set.
Terri Mason rolled a very good 242 high game on her way to a 553 total. Joanna McNary also posted a 553 series. Senior bowler Cecilia Wilson bowled a nice 222 high game and 501 set.
The Texas Rivera Holiday Mixed Team Classic Tournament was held at Century Lanes a week ago Saturday. The tournament was a one-day, four-game event with 32 teams competing. Team Cabanski, a strong powerhouse from San Antonio, overwhelmed the competition with a score of 4,754. Members of the team were Adam Martinez, Tamarcus Bennett, Sara Pietruszynski, Dana Maureschat and Matt Cabanski. Martinez entered the tournament with a 235 average and exceeded it by a large margin with games of 278, 246, 258 and 288 for a 1070 total, which averages 267.5 per game. Bennett, a local bowler who substituted on the team, was second high on the team with a handicap score of 1,014 after entering with a 180 average.
The second-place team was Ball Licky Licky with a team total of 4,488. Christina Barber, with a score of 956, and Paul Smith, with a 955, led the team. The highest score by a local team was Get’Er Done, with team members Mike Stacy, Jacob Silgero, Lyssa Vesely, David Matthews and Tom Crowe posting a 4,372 total. The individuals on the team were pretty consistent, with sets of 895, 891, 865, 844 and 877 respectively.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST LIKE MOTHER LIKE DAUGHTERS Women: C. Schons 443; L. Edmondson 431; OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 222-501; B. Mathiews 195-469; L. Alex 185-457; B. Bouchard 437; R. Howlett 177; Men: A. Garcia 217-608; L. Helms 201-573; B. Fisseler 225-569; R. Estrada 532; J. Martinez 521; D. Flores 519; E. Smith 509; A. Hempel 509; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. McNary 523; L. Hammack 517; O. Jackson 516; Men: J. Matson 269-729; R. Lyman 683; K. Schupbach 278-676; J. Silgero 226-670; N. Picard 267-663; G. Hatter Jr. 244-654; C. Reynolds 226-642; R. Marques 269-637; P. Visconti 237-634; D. Matthews 616; L. Hall 614; T. Crowe 257-613; D. Richards 601; T. Williams 234-599; G. Weaver 244-587; M. Gschwind 587; M. Redding 585; L. Conner 575; M. Flores 572; R. Silgero 570; J. Campos 569; E. Smith 566; V. Merkel 226-564; H. Bellanger 564; J. Talbott 559; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Mathiews 183-476; L. Gonzalez 440; G. Cooper 439; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAMMATES Women: S. Wharton 207-563; T. Mason 242-553; J. McNary 553; L. Hammack 525; J. Reyna 201-522; C. Speer 516; P. Robles 511; N. Visconti 500; Men: J. Silgero 268-725; D. Reissig 247-711; S. Kocian 245-694; M. Unger 238-679; S. Chavez 244-669; M.Flores 234-655; T.J. Mooney 224-654; S. Dickinson (226-646; M. Mize 234-641; C. Hammack 248-639; J. Matson 237-639; M. Svatek 245-632; G. Mason 224-617; C. Reynolds 613; M. McDonald 242-606; T. Crowe 596; B. Turek Jr. 596; M. Stacy 238-591; B. Fisseler 590; R. Lyman 587; A. Gritta 585; D. Matthews 578; S. Zeplin 569; E. Smith 235-565; R. Rendon 565; K. Stasny 557; M. Conchola 555; J. Cano 551; K. Hengst 256; S. Miller 234
