Joey Matson was on target during last Monday’s League action to have three clean games on his way to the weekly honors.
The left hander was the only bowler to break the 700 mark with individual games of 258, 242, and 234 for a 734 total.
Competing in the same league, Jerry Cano was able to regain his smooth delivery to post the second high total with games of 224, 245, and 223 for a 692 set. He had one miss in his series which came in the third game. Each bowler rolled 22 strikes in their three games.
Sterling Kocian was the high bowler in Sundowner League play with a 235 high game contributing towards a 670.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mile Michalec (665), Jacob Silgero (658), TJ Mooney (252-656), Mike Stacy (655), and Rob Lyman was close with a (649). Great individual games were rolled by Drake Hall (276), Anthony Adames (276), Robert Mejia (265), Harvey Hernandez (257), and Jamar Bryant (255). Senior bowler Ronnie Palmer rolled a nice 242 high game.
Samantha Wharton, who captured the Women’s City Champion’s title last week, continued with her good scoring during Sundowners’ action. She rolled games of 200, 243, and 176 for a 619 set. She had an open frame in her first and third game. The lack of consecutive strikes in the last game hurt her score. She hopes to continue her good scoring in the Open City Tournament.
JoAnna McNary, on the same team as Wharton, also broke the 600 mark with a very nice 233 high game helping towards a 602.
Sharon Guinn rolled a 201 high game on her way to a 552 set on Monday night for third high.
April 7 at midnight is the final entry deadline for the 37th Annual Seniors Tournament. The tournament is open to any current VUSBC bowler aged 50 and over as of March 1. The tournament consists of a four person team (at least one bowler of the opposite sex) and singles event. Entry forms are available at the Century front desk.
Congratulations to the Women’s City Tournament winners and good luck to the Open Tournament still scheduled to participate. Justin Shoup is the current Open City Champion leader with a scratch All Events score of 2,007.
The USBC Masters finals will be broadcast on April 3 at noon on the Fox Network.
The first of the KIA PBA Playoffs will begin on FoxSports1 April 10 at 11:00 am.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W + L = X Women: C. Wilson 499; L. Kuecker 200; Men: M. Stacy 225-655; R. Lyman 224-649; P. Visconti 597; R. Palmer 242-574; M. Wortham 229-563; D. Hill 623;OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: C. Wilson 450; Men: B. Bomba 199-539; J. Mitchell 504; MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 201-552; L. Diaz 516; Men: J. Matson 258-734; J. Cano 245-692; TJ Mooney 252-656; N. Picard 243-640; J. Jimenez 234-638; B. Marques 255-633; J. Koliba 628; D. Hale 276-622; J. Silgero 246-620; B. Simmons 224-607; M. Stacy 600;W. Wood 232-600; G. Hatter Jr. 245-594; B. Bonewald 235-592; C. Reeves 589; K. Smith 585; J. Shoup 581; J. Pennell 578; D. Knowlan 574; J. Benavides 224-566; M. Gshwind 565; P. Visconti 562; A. Thompson 560; T. Bennett 560; C. Diaz 556; D. Tamm 555; J. Chapman 550; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: S. Wharton 243-619; J. McNary 233-602; L. Hammack 549; A. Adames 524; J. Reyna 505;MEN: S. Kocian 235-670; M. Michalec 238-665; J. Silgero 245-658; J. Glass 244-639; R. Mejia 265-639; J. Shoup 236-634; C. Reeves 626; J. Matson 245-625; M. Flores 232-621; C. Hammack 619; A. Adames 276-617; M. Conchola 230-615; R. Silgero 235-613; W. Wood 224-613; S. Dickinson 601; TJ Mooney 601; D. Matthews 225-599; R. Lyman 598; G. Verduzco 236-597; M. Stacy 235-597; JD Villalobos 593; G. Hatter Jr. 586; X. Wilson 582; M. Unger 581; M. Mize 572; H. Hernandez 257-566; D. Hale 227-556; JP Reyna 553; J. Tweedle 552; S. Zeplin 551; J. Bryant 255; T. Miller 236; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST DE TAR BABES Women: B.J. Mathiews 276-675; J. Bailey 256-576; FRIDAY NO-TAP 1ST (American) THAT’S ALL WE NEED (National) TEM 7 Women: L. Hammack 212-579; Men: J. Shoup 278-798; C. Hammack 275-782; J. Benavides 261-718; B. Lake 260-701;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: S. Harris 94-168; Boys: E. Krawietz 103-202; B. Mann 183; J. Snow 100-171; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: R. Shoup 125-339; L. Rivera 114-327; Boys: T. Charron 192-454; T. Zuber 187-433; J. Pennell 163-418; E. Dunn 149-416; C. Koliba 182-410; K. Hodge 142-402;
