David Matthews was the only bowler to break the 650 mark this past week by posting three good games last Thursday night.
He bowled individual games of 223, 233 and 231 for a 687 series. Dave had only one open frame in the set and that was a split in the second frame of the middle game.
I asked Dave what his thoughts were on the overall scoring this year compared to last year and if COVID had affected the scoring in any way.
His comment was that even through more space and masks were mandated between league bowlers at one time, he personally didn’t think COVID made any difference. He has seen a drop in average from last year for some of the top bowlers, including himself.
The difference has been that some weeks he can pound the pocket and score very well and the following week he hits the pocket with the same accuracy but leaves single pins. Not only the dreaded 10 pin for a right hander but when subtle adjustments are made to carry the 10 pin, the 4, 7, 8 or 9 may pop up individually throughout the game.
Making the right adjustments by changing the line to the pocket, ball change, ball speed and being a good spare shooter is the only way to prevent a bad game when strings of strikes are hard to come by.
Mark Svatek rolled a very nice 251 individual in Sundowner’s action.
Bailey Koebrick was high for the women while competing in the Sundowners. She rolled a 219 high game on her way to a 589 set.
Patricia Robles posted a very nice 235 high game, which contributed towards a 585 for second high.
Trudy Wortham closed out the Wild Turkey league with a great 244 individual helping towards a 567 total. Senior bowler Nancy Smith was high in the Over The Hill League with a 502 series.
It is with sadness that I note of another former Victoria league bowler having passed away with death of Mary Stockon at the age of 85. She was a bowler in the Go Getters League in the 1990’s. My condolence and sympathy are extended to her family.
Julia Bond, a 25 year old Aurora, Illinois PWBA bowler was dominating in winning the USBC Queens at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev last week. She went undefeated in the double elimination tournament by blowing out Missy Perkin (California) 238-154 in the finals match.
She won her first career national tour title in January when she won the PWBA Hall of Fame Classic and now has her first Major tournament. The win earned Bond the coveted tiara and a $20,000 first place check.
The month of June will be great for bowling fans as the FoxSport1 and CBS Sports Network will broadcast live matches.
FoxSports 1 (FS1) will start broadcasting the King of the Lanes matches June 16 at 7:00 pm local time. This is a new six part series featuring PBA Tour, PBA50, and PWBA Tour bowlers looking to capture the coveted title. Televised matches will continue June 17 7:00 pm, June 19 1:00 pm, and June 20 1:00 pm.
The CBS Sports Network will start broadcasting PBA bowling matches with the live viewing of the PBA Tour Finals from Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich. on June 26 featuring the top 8 point earners in back to back live shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in group positioning rounds. June 27 the two group stepladder finals will be broadcast at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The PBA Tour Championship finals will air at 3 p.m. following the step-ladder finals.
For the first time since March 2020, fans will be able to cheer on the world’s best bowlers while following Covid-19 health and safety procedures to protect the safety of the PBA players, staff and spectators.
The team, 3 W+ L = X won the Wild Turkey League with members Rachel Wortham, Trudy Wortham, Mike Wortham, and Rob Lyman. Women: T. Wortham 244-567; Men: M. Stacy 624; R. Lyman, 599, M. Wortham 554; J. Mitchell 508; L. Conner 508; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: N. Smith 192-502; B. Mathiews 458; D. Edison 454; Men: B. Fisseler 497; R. Estrada 491; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 454; B. Mathiews 441; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: B. Koebrick 219-589l P. Robles 235-585; S. Wharton 542; L. Williams 205-535; L. Hammack 524; Men: D. Matthews 233-687; M. Svatek 251-642; S. Dickinson 237-624; J. Heaning 621; G. Mason 616; S. Zeplin 615; J. Tweedle 611; R. Lyman 228-611; D. Reissig 610; N. Picard 241-587; M. Unger 585; B. Hammack 584; M. Conchola 582; D. Knowlan 577; R. Rosas 234-575; M. Flores 574; J. Silgero 573; S. Kocian 227-572; C. Hammack 570; B. Olson 567; M. Mize 563; R. Gutierrez 563; S. Snow 562; P. Chrisco 562; J. Shoup 562; N. DeLaGarza 560; P. Visconti 558; M. Stacy 554; D. Loya 551; J. Walden 234; C. Rau 225;
