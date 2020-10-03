Competing in the same league, Dave Matthews moved past Patrick Visconti to earn the weekly high scoring honors. Matthews was pretty consistent in rolling individual games of 212, 236, and 236 to total 684 for the night.
He had only one open in the Thursday Sundowners three game set. Visconti posted the second high series with games of 201, 224 and 254 for a 679 but three single pin misses hurt his chance for top billing.
The overall scores were a little lower then previous weeks but I am sure they will rebound next week. DoLee Knowlan led the Monday Mixed League with games of 247, 219, and 194 contributing towards a 660 total.
Other men bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Matthew Flores (256-674), Mark Svatek (656) Justin Tweedle (656), Nick Picard (652), Michael Conchola (651), Mike Stacy (650), Jacob Silgero (257), Steve Zeplin (257), Mark Mize (255) and Ron Waterbury (254).
Sharon Guinn dominated the women’s top series with and outstanding middle game of 270 contributing towards a 638 total. She opened league play with a 175 and finished with a 193.
Nine pin count and spares in the 1 st and 3 rd frames prevented a much higher second game. Pat Robles rolled a nice game of 231 in Sundowners action. It has been an exciting three days of PBA League bowling with some great scores being shot and watching foreign bowling greats being able to travel and compete for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two teams have made it to the finals the Las Vegas High Rollers (an expansion team) and the defending champions the Portland Lumberjacks. In the team Baker format each player bowls two frames. First player bowls first and sixth. Second player bowls 2nd and 7th , etc. It is a race for two, meaning a team has to reach two points to win the match.
Each game won gains one point and if the teams split one game each a first ball playoff will decide the second point. The two Women’s teams in the league were competitive.
The Miami Waves split games in the quarterfinals but lost on the first 1 st ball roll-off. The Phoenix Fury won their quarterfinal match 2-1 with Maria Jose Rodriguez, who lives in Austin, rolling the winning first ball playoff. They lost in the semi-final 2-0. The Las Vegas High Rollers team has four foreign players, Ildemaro Ruiz (Venezuela), RichieTeece (England), Fracois Lavoie (Canada), and team manager Amleto Monacelli (Venezuela). The other two A.J. Johnson and Andrew Anderson are from the U.S. The Portland, Maine Lumberjacks team roster consists of Packy Hanrahan, Kyle Troup, Martin Larsen Kris Prather, Wes Malott (Pflugerville), and team manager Tim Mack.
Prior to this year, the PBA League Elias Cup Championship matches has been held in Portland but due to COVID-19 safety concerns it was moved to a bowling center near Washington D.C. According to PBA officials the PBA League will return to Portland next year. I will report on the Elias Cup Championship next week.
Results
WILD TURKEY 1 ST (tie) BACK IN THE DAY and ALLEY OOPS Women: T. Wortham 476; H. Ramos 183; Men: R. Lyman 249-627; J. Mitchell 554; G. Brookes 554; M. Wortham 550; OVER THE HILL 1 ST FRAMEFILLERS Women: N. Smith498; D. Edison 461; L. Gonzalez 456; Men: B. Fisseler 490; R. Palmer 190-486; J. Mitchell 481; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 270-638; C. Tudor 200-491; Men: D. Knowlan 247-660; N. Picard 247-652; M. Stacy 231-650; T. Crowe 235-638; J. Silgero 257-634; D. Matthews 629; R. Lyman 236-627; R. Marques 623; M. Pesek 229-615; J. Matson 229-610; B. Simmons 608; R. Silgero 602; J. Martinez 589; C. Reeves 584; R. Vivero 583; R. Waterbury 578; A. Rester 241-578; T. Bennett 576; B. Hammack 561; D. Loya 231-551; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1 ST GUTTERLY RIDICULOUS Women: L. Hammack 189-542; O. Jackson 515; P. Robles 231-511; B. Koebrick 197-500; Men: D. Matthews 236-684; P. Visconti 254-679; M. Flores 256-674; M. Svatek 246-656; J. Tweedle 233-656; M. Conchola 237-651; T.J. Mooney 236-647; D. Marques 226-645; R. Waterbury 254-636; J. Heaning 227-632; S. Zeplin 257-630; L. Conner 233-620; M. Mize 255-619; J. Matson 618; N. Picard 226-611; J. Silgero 235-607; R. Rendon 600; G. Brooks 247-597; P. Chrisco 589; S. Dickinson 588; D. Knowlan 587; J. Shoup 579; B. Fisseler 224-576; M. Brown 576; G. Mason 573; M. Stacy 564; B. Hammack 561; M. Unger 557; B. Olson 556; L. Hall 555; M. Gschwind 552; T. Williams 232; BUMPERS 1 ST TEAM 4 Girls: L. Do 73-138; M. Leur 69-124; Boys: J. Benavides 105-204; T. Do 95-182; S. Allums 98-164.
