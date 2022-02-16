David Matthews bounced back from a bad series last Thursday night to earn the weekly honors after the Monday Mixed League competition.
Monday he was able to control his speed and accuracy to stay in the pocket to roll individual games of 223, 226, and 246 for a nice 695 series. A 10 pin miss to start the second game and another 10 pin miss in the 5th frame of the final game stopped strike strings and prevented a much higher score.
It was a good comeback after the 508 set he rolled in last weeks’ Sundowners play, when the majority of the bowlers struggled to carry strikes. Dave thought that the long oil created touchy conditions, when ball speed and accuracy created an out of bounds with any deviation. Dave also teamed with Braxton Mayfield to win the Blind Draw Brackets Tournament that was competed last Saturday.
Dave’s teammate, Tom Crowe posted the second highest total with games of 180, 233, and 257 to total 670. Thumb insert problems hurt his first game before he got his stroke back to finish strong. The third game Crowe started with the first eight strikes before 10 pin leaves in the 9th and 10th frame hurt his total. Jamar Bryant led the Sundowners scoring with a 245 high individual, contributing towards a 652 set. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Joey Matson (660), and Mike Stacy (655). Cody Hammack rolled a nice 249 individual.
Kudos to the senior Over The Hill bowlers with nice scores. Cecilla Wilson rolled the women’s high with a 504. Bob Korczynskie 209-585, David Flores 232-584, and Bruce Bomba 227-579 were the men’s high.
Lisa Williams was high for the week for the women with a 200 high game helping towards a 548 during Sundowners League play. Sharon Guinn was second high with a 211-522 in Monday Mixed action.
The Blind Draw Doubles Bracket tournament was last Saturday with Braxton Mayfield and Dave Matthews sharing the $500 first-place prize. They beat the duo of Kim Kuecker-Harvey Hernandez Jr. 400-368 in the semi-finals and Billye Mathiews-Lindy Conner in the finals 441-406 for the victory. Mathiews-Conner defeated Dezmond Sweet-Justin Tweedle 402-362 to advance to the finals.
Final prize fund was Mayfield-Matthews $500, second Mathiews-Conner $250, third and fourth Kuecker-Hernandez Jr and Sweet-Tweedle $125.00. According to VUSBC manager Trudy Wortham, the next blind draw tournament may be in October. For more info on the results log on to victoriausbc.com.
It is with sadness that I note the loss of another former Victoria league bowler in the death of Jim Lesikar at the age of 76 last week. Jim started bowling in the 1980’s and competed in league play until the end of the 2019-20 season. Jim was also a part time worker at the Century Lanes front desk for several years. I extend my condolences and sympathy to his family.
The PBA Tournament of Champions will be broadcast live on the Fox channel at noon on February 27.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST LIKE MOTHERS LIKE DAUGHTERS Women: L. Patek 186-483; OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: C. Wilson 196-504; D. Peters 482; Men: B. Korczynski 209-584; D. Flores 232-584; B. Bomba 227-579; MONDAY MIXED 1ST TEAM 10 Women: S. Guinn 211-522; Men: D. Matthews 246-695; T. Crowe 257-670; J. Matson 246-660; M. Stacy 227-655; R. Marques 230-623; J. Martinez 607; M. Moore 585; C. Reeves 226-585; W. Wood 569; G. Hatter Jr. 237-565; D. Knowlan 561; B. Bonewald 560; B. Miller 556; B. Redding 235-550; R. Silgero 550; M. Gshwind 549; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) HOT DOGS & DONUTS and BEACH BUMS 1ST Women: L. Williams 200-548; T. Mason 204-508; A. Adames 504; C. Speer 200; Men: J. Bryant 245-652; S. Zeplin 234-636; S. Dickinson 234-632; A. Adames 236-630; M. Michalec 618; R. Lyman 610; L. Hall 609; C. Hammack 249-609; J. Silgero 241-603; TJ Mooney 225-598; J. Glass 233-591; J. Shoup 587; J. Tweedle 575; H. Hernandez 575; D. Hale 574; B. Asby 565; G. Mason 565; T. Crowe 559; D. K owlan 556; W. Wood 554; J. Hernandez Sr 554; M. Unger 550; R. Mejia 224-550; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: M. Villareal 244-613; C. Wilson 202-571; FRIDAY NO-TAP 1ST AMERICAN DIV 1ST (tie) THAT’S ALL WE NEED and 9 BACK NATIONAL DIV 1ST ALL VETS Women: L. Hammack 547; Men: D. Hale 256-707; S. Martinez 241-647; A. Hernandez 261;
YOUTH LEAGUE: SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: S. Harris 85-143; Boys: J. Snow 84-165; B. Mann 84-163; E. Krawietz 84-156; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: R. Shoup 136-393; L. Rivera 112-306; Boys: E. Dunn 160-423; C. Krawietz 151-409; M. Rangel 140;
