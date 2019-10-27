David Matthews and Kenny Schupbach were the only bowlers to break the 700 mark this past week while competing in the Monday Mixed League.
Matthews earned the weekly high series honors with the help of a great third game of 289. After rolling games of 237 and 191, Matthews found his groove and started the last game with 10 strikes in a row before a 9 pin count and spare stopped his bid for a perfect game.
Schupbach is starting to get his mojo back with three consistent individual games of 237, 237 and 232 for a 706 total. The only open frame he had was a split in the third game.
While the United States Bowling Congress stopped giving awards for a 700 series several years ago, it is still a very nice standard and goal to reach.
The third high set for the week was also posted in Monday Mixed play with Grafton Weaver bowling an excellent 279 high game on his way to a 695 total. After starting his third game with 8 strikes, a 9 pin spare in the ninth frame was his only blemish stopping his perfect game.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were T.J. Mooney (690), Mike Stacy (253-680), Glenn Mason (263-676), Steve Dickinson (672), Justin Shoup (263-662), Michael Conchola (656), Steve Zeplin (650), Jacob Silgero (267), Jerry Cano (263), Jeff Cass (256) and Kyle Stasny (255).
My apologies to Charles Aiken for missing his score of 257-680 posted last week in Sundowner play. Senior bowler Bob Fisseler posted a nice 617 series in Over The Hill play.
Christine Speer was high for the women with a high game of 220 contributing toward a 563 series in Sundowner League action.
Lori Hammack with 211-547 and JoAnna McNary with 543 posted the next high sets. Nice individual games were rolled by Sonia Ruiz (214) and Tully Maupins (203).
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: N. Smith 443; C. Wilson 440; B. Mathiews 435; G. Billo 403; Men: B. Fisseler 223-617; A. Garcia 215-605; D. Flores 536; D. Marques 531; J. Martinez 216-519; J. Mitchell 512; B. Alex 505; R. Estrada 503; A. Hempel 502; E. Smith 202; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. McNary 532; Men: D. Matthews 289-717; K. Schupbach 237-706; G. Weaver 279-695; M. Stacy 253-680; J. Matson 236-649; J. Cano 263-643; G. Hatter Jr. 232-636; R. Lyman 236-631; H. Bellanger 236-623; M. Flores 612; D. Kern 593; R. Rendon 587; M. Banda 228-586; D. Knowlan 232-583; B. Olson 581; J. Silgero 580; R. Silgero 578; M. Gschwind 236-576; B. Tijerina 574; M. Svatek 574; C. Hoff 235-571; N. Picard 568; D. Padgett 567; G. Hatter Sr. 565; J. Wittenburg 559; R. Aldrighetti 559; B. Flores 557; L. Conner 553; J. Talbott 550; B. Simmons 244; C. Reynolds 237; C. Diaz 236; R. Marques 226; CAPTAIN’S SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: B. Mathiews 451; D. Fitzgerald 407; C. Goode 403; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAMMATES Women: C. Speer 220-563; L. Hammack 211-547; J. McNary 543; O. Jackson 537; T. Wortham 529; J. Reyna 211-510; J. Aiken 509; S. Ruiz 214; T. Maupins 203; Men: T.J. Mooney 234-690; G. Mason 263-676; S. Dickinson 244-672; J. Shoup 263-662; M. Conchola 230-656; S. Zeplin 650;D. Matthews 259-646; D. Knowlan 231-643; J. Silgero 267-642; M. Stacy 232-641; S. Chavez 225-633; D. Reissig 631; K. Stasny 255-626; M. Unger 246-624; R. Lyman 619; J. Matson 619; D. Richards 614; M. Svatek 610; B. Olson 238-606; A. Rolette 233-605; J. Cass 256-599; B. Hyden 225-597; B. Turek Jr. 235-584; L. Hall 227-583; E. Smith 238-581; R. Aldrighetti 575; B. Bonewald 569; S. Turek 565; J. Mitchell 560; N. Picard 557; R. Rosas 557; H. Tesch 557; J. Tweedle 553; R. Gutierrez 553; N. DeLaGarza 552; J. Godina 551; A. Rester 235-551; J. Wittenburg 550; B. Matula 232-499; SATURDAY BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Boys: C. Rinald 122-216; J. Benavides 103-192; J. Shoup 161; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls; S. Wharton 196-515; R. Shoup 110-278; Boys: M. Garcia 177-493; B. Boehmer 160-419; T. Zuber 311;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.