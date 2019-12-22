Mark McDonald did not let a single pin miss in the first frame of the opening game of Sundowner League stop his enthusiasm. He proceeded to finish the game with 11 strikes in a row for a 279 game. McDonald started the second game with the first seven strikes before a nine spare stopped his string and he posted a 255 game. He lost his stroke the third game and finished with a 184 after three open frames and a 718 series to earn the weekly top series honors. Eighteen strikes in a row within two games is a great run.
Tom Crowe was a close second with three good games of 234, 244 and 239 for a 717 total to lead Monday Mixed competition. Tom also rolled a 685 set in Sundowner action.
Also breaking the 700 mark were Jacob Silgero with games of 203, 268 and 235 for a 706 and Mike Stacy with individuals of 203, 297 and 202 for 702. Stacy also rolled a nice 664 set in Monday Mixed action.
When asked what happened on the 12th ball going for the 300, Mike said he probably did not follow through on his release. Since he changed from a reactive ball to urethane, his scores have been better.
Bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were DoLee Knowlan (259-671), Mark Svatek (670-655), Brad Kuecker (265-666), Rob Lyman (257-661), Cody Hammack (659) and Gary Hatter Jr. (650), with great individual games by Joe Wittenburg (278), Wes Hendrix (268) and Eric Smith (264).
JoAnna McNary was high for the women with their only 600 series for the week. After starting Sundowner League play with opens in the first three frames, she got her timing together to post individual games of 172, 222 and 210 for a 604 total.
Also scoring well in the same league were Samantha Wharton with 210-584 and Christine Speer with 221-572.
The youth bowlers ended their eight-week league session last Saturday. They will start their next session in February at a date to be announced. The order of finish for the Saturday Bumpers was Team 4, first place, with members Mackenize Garcia, Jayke Benavides and Ezra Garcia; second, Team 2, with members Caleb Rinald, Kolton Rogers and Jacob Shoup; and third, Team 1, with members Amber Turner and Jack Snow.
The Saturday Youth League was also won by Team 4 with members Savannah Wharton and Matthew Garcia; second place, Too Legit to Split with members Addison Olson, Robyn Shoup and Tanner Pesek; and third place, Strike Force 2 with members Aubrey Sanchez and Kenneth Hansen.
Jason Belmonte won his fifth Chris Schenkel PBA Player of The Year award. This past season, he won four PBA Tournaments: two Majors, the PBA Tournament of Champions and the PBA World Championship. The wins gave him 11 career Majors, which is a new record. His victories also included the DHC PBA Japan Invitational and the PBA Chameleon Championship. Belmonte was also the leader in competition points and earnings.
The new PBA season will start with the PBA Hall of Fame Classic being televised live from Arlington on Fox Sports 1 at noon local time.
WILD TURKEY 1ST C+3W=X Women: T. Wortham 200-506; R. Wortham 466; Men: B. Kuecker 265-666; B. Flores 225-599; M. Wortham 589; J. Mitchell 225-569; R. Rodriguez 560; M. Brown 556; OVER THE HILL 1ST SENIORS Women: C. Wilson 472; B. Schmidt 467; D. Cooley 454; J. Lambrecht 454; Men: 214-553; D. Marques 547; A. Hempel 531; M. Almendarez 202-506; B. Fisseler 502; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. McNary 200-519; O. Jackson 513; J. Reyna 506; Men: T. Crowe 244-717; J. Silgero 268-706; D. Knowlan 259-671; M. Stacy 237-664; R. Lyman 257-661; M. Svatek 655; G. Hatter Jr. 233-650; D. Matthews 630; J. Matson 245-620; P. Visconti 228-617; E. Smith 264-615; W. Hendrix 268-613; J. Rhymer 233-610; M. Redding 227-599; B. Olson 598; L. Hall 596; M. Banda 594; N. Picard 234-585; K. Schupbach 227-582; R. Silgero 581; G. Hatter Sr. 580; M. Flores 572; B. Flores 572; M. McDonald 568; D. Loya 565; D. Tamm 551; W. Lejune 230; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: J. Lambrecht 452; B. Matthiews 451; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (tie) FRICKIN TEN PIN and TEAMMATES Women: J. McNary 222-604; S. Wharton 210-584; C. Speer 221-572; L. Hammack 533; J. Reyna 521; L. Williams 512; C. Guerra 204-510; O. Jackson 503; R. Wortham 501; Men: M. McDonald 279-718; M. Stacy 297-702; B. Olson 237-696; T. Crowe 238-685; M. Svatek 235-670; C . Hammack 246-659; J. Wittenburg 278-643; M. Pesek 231-638; J. Flores 232-632; D. Reissig 227-631; E. Smith 231-628; A. Rester 228-625; K. Stasny 234-624; C. Reynolds 619; D. Richards 226-618; B. Marques 247-618; D. Knowlan 611; N. Picard 229-610; B.Hyden 233-607; D. Matthews 606; M. Mize 604; M. Conchola 246-597; A. Rolette 594; T.J. Mooney 591; J. Matson 234-577; S. Miller 576; C. Hoff 571; M. Unger 570; J. Cass 568; S. Zeplin 236-567; R. Lyman 565; J. Cano 562; R. Silgero 560; D. Marques 560; A. Thompson 559; P. Visconti 558; S.Kocian 554; B. Korczynski 552; G. Mason 234-550
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.