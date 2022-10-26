Robert Mejia is another young bowler making a name for himself in local bowling circles.
Last Thursday night, he posted a 643 set and he used that self-confidence to zero in during Monday Mixed action. He did not have an open frame on his way to individual games of 248, 223 and 269 for a career-high 740 total and the weekly high honors. It was also his first 700 series, which he is very proud of. He rolled 24 strikes in the set.
Robert has had only one year of sanctioned league bowling experience but he uses the Sunday evening special at the Century Lanes to practice and sharpen his game and consistency. The 23-year-old is a lefty two-handed bowler and creates plenty of pin action. While he has not been involved in tournaments so far, he is ready for the next city tournament.
Miles Michalec also recorded a career-high with his 26-strike performance to lead last Sundowners League action. He started each of his first two games with an open frame but was able to recover nicely by stringing strikes. His individual games were 244-258, and 227 for a 731. He returned to league play after a two week layoff due to a sore knee and the rest seems to have helped. His last 700 was about 15 years ago but thinks that the current lane surface is conducive to consistent high scores.
Joey Matson continues his hot scoring with an opening 288 high game contributing towards a 723 total with 24 strikes Thursday night. Two other bowlers breaking the 700 mark were Woody Wood with a 267-717 in Over The Hill League and Sterling Kocian 264-716 on Thursday night. Kocian had the front nine in the big game before an 8 pin split in the 10th stopped his string. Wood also had a nice 268-664 on Monday Night.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Anthony Adames (697), T.J. Mooney (695), Jonathon Pennell (695), Tamarcus Bennett (694/255-655), Mike Stacy (693/652), Rob Lyman (691/660), Dave Matthews (255-680), Aaron Rester (255-679), Tom Crowe (658), G. Hatter Jr. (258-654), Danny Reissig (653), Drake Hale (255-651), Larry Hall (266), and JP Reyna (255).
Samantha Wharton was high for the women again with a very nice 653 series in Sundowners action. She rolled individual games of 233. i87, and 233 for her total. She felt that in her middle game she had more speed on the ball and was pushing past her break point. She able to correct it by the ninth frame and finished with a four bagger to get back on track for the third game.
Kayla Shaffer posted the second high total with a very nice 629 during Monday Mixed action. After rolling individuals of 183 and 181, she was on target to finish with a great 265 game. Kayla is another recent addition to the local bowling association and is from Lafayette, La. The right-handed bowler has a lot of previous bowling experience having participated in youth bowling, traveling leagues, and collegiate bowling. She is back into bowling after stopping about 10 years ago. Her high sanctioned game is 278 with a 700 plus series. Welcome to Victoria, Kayla.
Christine Speer and Alyssa Adames won the Blind Draw Bracket Doubles Tournament that was competed last Saturday. They defeated Lori Hammack and Rob Lyman 462-449 in the final match to win the $520 prize. Speer a longtime Victoria bowling stalwart and Adames, who started sanctioned league play in 2021, complemented each other during match play. When one was down the other picked up their score. Speer rolled a great 279 scratch game to win one of the high games.
With sixteen teams, there was a two-game total to seed the teams for bracket match play where the winner advanced. Hammack-Lyman won $289 for second place. The duo of Mark Svatek-Dezmond Sweet won 3rd place money and John Martinez-Don Smith placed fourth. The next blind draw tournament will be in February.
It is with sadness that I note of another VUSBC bowler having passed away in the death of Gloria Billo on October 17. Gloria, who lived in Goliad, loved to bowl and was involved in league play in Goliad and Victoria for 50 years. She joined the Over The Hill League in 2001 and was a member until her death. She traveled to state tournaments and even competed in Las Vegas Tournaments. Her friendly smile will be missed. My sincere condolence and sympathy to the family.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BC/EC Women: D. Gabrysch 204-538; C. Pirtle 205-530; B. Greenlaw 516; T. Wortham 502; L. Kucker 502; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Peters 473; B.J. Mathiews 447; Men: W. Wood 267-717; E. Smith 575; R. Estrada 201-570; A. Garcia 213-551; B. Bomba 522; MONDAY MIXED 1ST (3 way tie) ALLEYGATORS, TEAM KLEKAR, and THE PIN-A-TRATORS Women: K. Shaffer 265-629; S. Guinn 216-565; L. Diaz 220-549; H. Peters 236; Men: R. Mejia 269-740; J. Pennell 237-695; T. Bennett 243-694; D. Matthews 255-680; W. Wood 268-664; W. Klekar 232-662; R. Lyman 232-660; T. crowe 237-658; A. Adames 233-657; G. Hatter Jr. 258-654; M. Stacy 236-652; J. Cano 643; J. Matson 225-636; J. Jimenez 232-631; L. Hall 266-616; J. Benavides 616; M. Flores 613; JP reyna 234-599; M. Brown 595; J. Maupins 236-585; B. Bonewald 585; D. Knowlan 569; V. Merkel 564; B. Hammack 562; D. Richards 561; B. Tesch 225-557; A. Smith 553; C. Powel 553; P. Visconti 552; B. Rangel 225; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST KNUCKLES DEEP Women: S. Wharton 233-653;J. McNary 500; Men: M. Michalec 258-731; J. Matson 288-723; S. Kocian 264-716; A. Adames 246-697; TJ Mooney 245-695; M. Stacy 236-693; R. Lyman 245-691; A. Rester 255-679G. Verduzco 243-666; T. Bennett 255-655; D. Reissig 237-653; JJ Jimenez 649; W. Klekar 245-647; R. Mejia 245-643; JP Reyna 255-641; S. Dickinson 235-638; W. Wood 631; L. Conner 233-625; L. Hall 244-624; M. Flores 617; J. Silgero 237-613; J. Smith 234-608; M. Gschwind 238-603; D. Knowlan 226-600; D. Hale 596; M. Svatek 595; S. Zeplin 577; H. Tesch 570; B. Hammack 227-569; B. Asby 237-666; B. Marques 236-563; D. Loya 563; M. Conchola 237-562; C. Reeves 234-560; J. Tweedle 559; H. Hernandez 553; S. Snow 550; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1st DETAR BABES Women: C. Goode 219-607; W. Klacman 228; B. Long 210;