Robert Mejia rolled a career-best series in the first week of Rolling Thunder play. The two-handed lefty rolled individual games of 225, 252, and a final 269 to total 746 for the night to earn the weekly honors.
His only missed frame was in the second frame of the first game when a stubborn 7 pin escaped a spare shot. He started the third game with the front eight strikes before a solid pocket hit left the 7 pin standing again, this time he spared. A strike and another 7 pin spare finished his 269 game.
In my conversation with Robert, he told me that he has strived to be more consistent with his delivery and ball speed. He was able to stay ahead of the lane transition and continued to hit the pocket with good results.
Robert Lyman had pre-bowled his Rolling Thunder score and posted games of 236, 235, and 245 for a 717 and second highest. He felt good about his score and thought it would be a good foundation and positive mind set going to the USBC National Tournament in Reno. Unfortunately, the oil patterns at the National Bowling Stadium were more difficult and he did not reach 600 in the three events.
Other good scores in Rolling Thunder play were Trey Miller with a great individual game of 290 for a 649 set.
The high women’s score was posted by Cindy Pirtle with a 214-548. Alyssa Adames rolled a 212-537.
The other summer league being competed is the Funtappers, a no tap competition where a nine pin count on the first ball is counted as a strike.
I have the results of the first week of competition with Jacob Silgero leading the first week with games of 278, 229, and 266 for a 773. Robert Lyman pre-bowled the first week and posted games of 253, 300, 209 762 for second highest. He also rolled a 255-739 in the second week of play for second high. Doug Tamm and Glenn Mason rolled a 300 game in the first week.
Justin Shoup was the second week leader with individuals of 255, 290, 202 for 747. Bobby Marques reached a 300 game in the second week and Glenn Mason rolled a 298.
Samantha Wharton led the women in the first week of Funtappers with a good set of 236, 300, 208 for a 734.
Billye Jo Mathiews led the second week with a 244 high game contributing towards a 666.
It is with regret that I note of another former Victoria bowler having passed away. Clem Nava III competed in Victoria leagues from the mid 1980’s until 1995. He still averaged in the 190’s when he stopped competing. Clem was 72 at the time of his passing on April 15. My condolences and sympathy go out to the family.
Jason Belmonte won the last big tournament of the season by winning the PBA Super Slam. As the top seed he defeated E.J. Tackett 286-246. Tackett had defeated the young upstart Kevin McCune 300-212 to reach the finals. The 24 year old McCune in only his second year on the PBA Tour, looked like a seasoned veteran with clutch strikes to edge by Anthony Simonsen 279-268. He was in the playoffs by winning the PBA Players Championship, a Major and his first title. Belmonte won $100,000 and a WWE Title belt and has returned to Australia for a well-earned rest.
Lindsay Boomershine, a Utah resident, won the coveted Queens Tiara and $60,000 by defeating Colombia’s PWBA veteran Maria Jose Rodriguez 202-176. Bomershine bowled three clutch strikes in the 10th frame to force Rodriguez to double in the 10th frame, which she failed to do. This was Boomershine’s first PWBA title and it was a Major title.
ROLLING THUNDER Women: C. Pirtle 214-548; A. Adames 212-537; Men: R. Mejia 269-746; R. Lyman 246-717; T. Miller 290-649; S. Snow 225-644; JP Reyna 244-628; E. Yeager 242-619; W. Wood 597; C. Hoff 578; J. Silgero 576; M. Stacy 576; S. Dickinson 575; A. Rester 571; D. Smith 225-570; S. Zeplin 569; W. Klekar 225-567; J. Walden 565; T. Bennett 562; D. Matthews 561; M. Brown 552; B. Hammack 235-551; R. Silgero 551; FUNTAPPERS 1ST SPARE ME Women: S. Wharton 300-744/241-640; B.J. Mathiews 240-661; K. Shaffer 278-665/243-624; R. Wortham 253-642; C. Guerra 231-596; K. Kuecker 243-594; Men: J. Silgero 278-773/285-717; R. Lyman 300-762/255-739; J. Shoup 290-747; D. Hale 264-741; D. Matthews 246-727; J. Martinez 266-724; E. Smith 257-723; B. Turek 275-718; W. Wood 260-715; B. Marques 300-714; G. Mason 300-714/298-667; T. Bennett 290-714;