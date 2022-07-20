It has been a while since Mile Michalec captured the high weekly honors, but he was on target last Thursday during Rolling Thunder League play. He was consistent with individual games of 236, 231, and 243 to post a 710 set. He rolled 24 strikes and had one open split in each of the last two games to garner the only 700 for the week.
Michael Conchola posted the second high total with a 243 high game contributing towards a 687 in the same league.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rob Lyman (681), T.J. Mooney (670), Steve Dickinson (254-668), Ryan Barnette (659), Matthew Flores (651), Woody Wood (268), and Jamar Bryant (260).
Rob Lyman continues to enjoy the Funtappers No Tap league that plays into his consistency in hitting the pocket. He has reached the 800 series mark in five out five weeks in league competition with several 300 games along the way.
This week he rolled games of 288-300-266 for an 854 total. For non-bowlers, in a no-tap game, a nine pin count on the first ball counts as a strike. Dave Matthews also rolled a 300 game which contributed towards the second high total of 791.
I have not seen an official prize list of the 84th TSUSBC Women’s Championship as of July 20. I will post the results of any area money winners when the results are final.
Lori Hammack was high for the women with a 512 series during Rolling Thunder competition.
It is with sorrow that I note on the passing of a long time league bowler Charlcie (Whiz) Adkins recently. Whiz loved the competition of league play and participated in state and national women’s championship tournaments. I had the opportunity to bowl in the Over The Hill League with Whiz, where she was always enjoying the camaraderie. My deepest sympathy and sorrow are extended to the family.
There were a couple of special televised events to close out the 2022 PBA season last weekend. The PBA Strike Derby in which players had two minutes to see how many strikes each individual could collect. It was a two man race against time and stamina, with accurate pin action a necessity. The individual with the most strikes advanced to the finals. In the finals Kyle Troup prevailed over Matt Ogle by virtue of a tie-breaker. They each carried 12 strikes, which was the highest total for the competition but Troup won because he rolled six strikes in a row besting Ogle. After a slow start during the 2022 PBA season, Troup finished strong by winning the KIA PBA Playoffs, Won King of the Lanes match play competition, and was on the PBA League Elias Cup Team Championship. His team the Portland Lumberjacks won their third consecutive Elias Cup.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST TEAM 3 Women: L. Hammack 192-512; A. Adames 506; L. Diaz 502; Men: M. Michalec 243-710; M. Conchola 243-687; R. Lyman 236-681; T. J. Mooney 235-670; S. Dickinson 254-668; R. Barnette 234-659; M. Flores 244-651; J. Silgero 233-644; S. Zeplin 246-644; J. Martinez 231-641; T. Bennett 234-639; D. Matthews 635; W. Klekar 247-634; M. Stacy 232-626; W. Wood 268;624; J. Bryant 260-623; S. Kocian 614; C. Hammack 237-608; C. Reeves 245-605; M. Svatek 597; B. Bonewald 595; B. Hammack 590; R. Mejia 587; M. Unger 585; D. Hale 583; J. Shoup 582; A. Thompson 579; R. Silgero 232-570; J. Guerra 559; L. Conner 558; A. Rolette 555; J. Smith 553; A. Rester 553; J. Meyer 552; D. Knolan 552; E. Gaona 234; J. Spiegal 225; YOUNG & RESTLESS 1ST HIGH ROLLERS Women: K. Kuecker 172; Men: J. Shoup 554; J. Pennell 221-550; A. Rester 242; Girls: R. Soup 155-373; Boys: E. Dunn 169-461; K. Hodge 168-434; J. Pennell 178-430; T. Zuber 429; D. Cochrum 415; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: J. McNary 266-631; H. Ramos 594; R. Wortham 261; Men: R. Lyman 300-854; D. Matthews 300-791; H. Hernandez 276-748; B. Marques 258-733; J. Smith 287-711; J. Shoup 278-697; N. Picard 254-694; R. Estrada 665; D. Tamm 262; J. Turek 255; T. Miller 254; J. Martinez 250-
