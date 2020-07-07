Teammates T.J. Mooney and Michael Conchola broke the 700 mark during Rolling Thunder League action to help their team to a five way tie for the lead.
Mooney has dominated the lanes with 700 plus sets in four of the five weeks the league has competed to currently hold a 230 average. This past week he rolled individual games of 237, 258 and 239 for a week high 734 total.
Conchola posted individual games of 262, 267 and 189 to finish with a 718 series. He started the second game with the first 9 strikes before a 9 count miss in the 10th frame prevented a possible 300 game.
They both rolled 25 strikes in their series.
Tom Crowe and Dave Matthews are on the same team and they posted sets of 662 and 660 respectively to also help their team into a first place tie.
Breaking the 250 game mark were Steve Zeplin (258) and Steve Dickinson (253).
Joanna McNary was high for the women with a 470 series.
In the Funtappers League (No Tap) Rob Lyman was the high roller with a 266 high game contributing towards a 748 total. Jacob Silgero opened play with a 266 game but then dropped to a 194 before rebounding. In the third game he started with nine natural strikes before an 8 pin count spare left him with a 275 for a 747.
Other good scores were Gerald Brooks (278-697), Mike Stacy (261-696), Nick Picard (695), and Bob Fisseler (652), and Joe Ledwit (255).
Pat Robles led the ladies with a 264 high game contributing towards a 615 set. Mary Martinez rolled a nice 241 high game.
Bowler remembered
I recently learned that a friend and former Victoria bowler O.P. Austin had passed away on August 2018 in San Antonio at age of 97.
O.P. was an inaugural member of the Victoria Men’s Bowling Association, which was chartered in 1953.
I first met him during the 1956 city bowling tournament when he was the tournament director.
By 1959 O.P was the top bowler in Victoria holding an average above 195 and was drafted by the San Antonio Cavaliers for a possible spot on the team. The Cavaliers were a member of the fledgling National Bowling League.
Riding the popularity of bowling and bowling shows the NBL (National Bowling League) was formed and held its first matches in February 1960 to challenge the new PBA (Professional Bowling Association).
In a conversation that I had with O.P. he told me that he did not want to give up his job security working for the U.S. Postal Service, so he turned the offer down. It was a good choice because the NBL folded in July 1962 due to lack of TV sponsorship when the ABC Network chose the PBA over the NBL.
After retiring from the postal service, O.P moved to San Antonio and stayed active in the sport and was still bowling 700 sets at the age of 90.
He joined Jimmy King and Mark Pahmiyer as the first bowlers to be inducted into the Victoria Bowling Hall of Fame for bowling achievement.
O.P. still had many friends in Victoria and would drive from San Antonio to attend the VUSBC Hall of Fame dinners until about four years ago when health issues prevented him from driving out of town.
I offer my condolence to family members for their loss and know that his many friends in Victoria will also miss him.
Results
FUNTAPPERS 1ST EASY SPARE Women: P. Robles 264-615; M. Martinez 241-551; Men: R. Lyman 266-748; J. Silgero 278-747; G. Brooks 238-697; M. Stacy 261-696; N. Picard 243-695; B. Fisseler 268-680; R. Waterbury 248-652; J. Ledwit 255-637; ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (5 WAY TIE) CUATRO FEOS, SENIOR CARRY, TEAM 3, TEAM 8, AND TEAM 2. Women: J. McNary 470; Men: T.J. Mooney 258-734; M. Conchola 267-718; T. Crowe 237-662; D. Matthews 235-660; S. Zeplin (258-649), M. Svatek 234-648; S. Dickinson 253-639; T. Bennett 224-638; J. Silgero 630; B. Olson 601; M. Hernandez 587; R. Lyman 576; J. Matson 565; G. Mason 559; J. Tweedle 552; C. Hammack 552; J. Cano 246.
