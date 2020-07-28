As is his custom during this year’s Rolling Thunder League session, T.J. Mooney has had mastery of the lanes in the past 8 weeks. He smashed the pins for individual games of 246, 215 and 269 for a 730 total to earn the weekly scoring honors again. He rolled 25 strikes and had only one split open in the three games.
Steve Dickinson posted the second high total benefited by a great first game of 279, a nine spare in the fourth frame prevented a possible 300 game. He added games of 192 and 233 for a 704 series.
Matthew Flores was close to a 700 with a high game of 247 contributing towards a 693 total. Flores and Dickinson also rolled 25 strikes in their sets.
Other scores above 650 were Rob Lyman (680), Mike Stacy (654) and Michael Conchola (652).
High for the ladies was Christine Speer with a 530, followed by Joanna McNary with 201-528.
Nick Picard had an solid set during the Funtappers no tap league. He rolled games of 264, 277, and 276 for an 817 total to post the high series. Other good scores were Mike Stacy 278-788, Jacob Silgero 297-778, Rob Lyman 278-749, Bug Turek 656, and Michael Sockwell 653.
For the ladies, Pat Robles opened league play with two excellent games of 290 and 256 before losing her line and finishing with a 158 to total 704 for the night. Mary Martinez posted the second high score with 232-557.
Update from Fox Sports Southwest
Fox Sports completed a six part series on King Of The Lanes, where contenders rolled one game of match play to see who would challenge the King of The Lanes.
In night one, the two contenders were PBA Hall of Famers Norm Duke and Walter Ray Williams, who have 87 PBA titles, not counting PBA50 wins, between them. Walter Ray has the record with 47 PBA Championships. Duke was on fire as he defeated Williams 267-211 and advanced to meet the last King from 2009, Wes Malott. Duke continued his hot bowling by outscoring Malott 268-219.
Contenders Anthony Simonsen defeated E.J. Tackett 217-193 to advance to face Duke. Duke retained his crown with a 198-185 win.
On night two, contenders Sean Rash defeated Bill O’Neill 256-227 in a game that could have been close if O’Neill had not left a solid 7-pin in the ninth frame.
Rash and King Duke had a tremendous match with Duke leaving the 10 pin in the 10th frame and Rash doubling in the 10th for a 262-255 win to take over the King’s chair and crown.
Contenders Clara Guerrero, one of two PWBA players, defeated Jakob Butturff 204-195. Both suffered 7-10 splits in their game but Butturff missed the 10 pin in the 9th frame that cost him.
Guerrero did not have much of a chance as King Rash delivered a great 289 game to her 237 as he retained the crown.
On the last night, Contenders Kris Prather defeated PWBA player Gazmine GG Mason 230-194. Prather is a 3 time title winner and 2020 PBA Strike Derby winner.
Prather went on to defeat Sean Rash 243-213 to take the King Of The Lanes Crown and chair where he sat as contenders Pete Weber and Kyle Troup faced each other.
After an opening frame split of 3-6-10-4-7 and getting one pin on the second ball, Webber rolled six strikes in a row and was able to hold off Troup, who left the 10 pin in three straight frames. After Webber’s 235-227 win he faced King Prather. Prather was almost perfect with a 10 pin spare in the fourth frame his only blemish in a 279-226 win. With the victory King Prather will reign until Golden Strike promotions, sponsored by GoBowling! Bring King Of The Lanes challenge back.
RESULTS
FUNTAPPERS 1st EASY SPARE Women: P. Robles 290-704; M. Martinez 232-557 R. Wortham 212-534; C. Wilson 213-521; Men: N. Picard 277-817; M. Stacy 278-788; J. Silgero 297-778; R. Lyman 278-749; B. Turek 242-656; M. Sockwell 235-653; G. Brooks 232; J. Turek 232; ROLLING THUNDER 1ST TEAM 8 Women: C. Speer 530; J. McNary 201- 528; Men: T.J. Mooney 269-730; S. Dickinson 279-704; M. Flores 247-693; R. Lyman 245-680; M. Stacy 247-654; M. Conchola 234-652; J. Tweedle 248-637; M. Svatek 624; J. Silgero 239-621; K. Schupbach 247-620; D. Matthews 226-609; R. Vivero 234-604; D. Reissig 602; S. Zeplin 602; C. Hammack 600; M. Unger 236-597; T. Bennett 239-597; J. Cano 588; T. Williams 580; P. Visconti 572; M. Hernandez 558; L. Conner 557; J. Shoup 240.
