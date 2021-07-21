T.J. Mooney and Robert Lyman tied for the top weekly score last Thursday Night with both bowlers being in the pocket all three games.
Mooney rolled another 700 set with individual games of 238, 218 and 244 to hit 700 on the nose. He rolled 24 strikes in his set with two open frames. He picked up two out of three splits in the three games, one being the Greek church (4-7-6-9-10) in the second game.
Lyman posted his 700 with individuals of 234, 246 and 220. He rolled 21 strikes in his set but lack of carry hurt his score due to leaving 10 nine pin counts in the series, mostly the 10 pin. Lyman’s only open frame was a split in the 9th frame of the third game.
Last weeks top scorer, Kenny Schupbach was the only other bowler to break the 650 mark with a 242 high game contributing towards a 664 total. Steve Zeplin posted an impressive game of 275.
The ladies had a down week with Lori Hammack rolling a 462 for the top scratch series.
Jacob Silgero was the high person in the Funtappers (No Tap) with individual games of 300, 278 and 262 for an 840 series. Lori Hammack was high for the women with a 254-718.
The final prize list for the 83rd Annual USBC Ladies Championship has been posted on the texasbowling.com website. The only local bowlers that placed were Pauline Janak and Winona Klacman in Div. 5 doubles. They rolled a 1,360 score which tied for 13th place. They entered with a team from the Corpus Christi Association. The Bay City/El Campo USBC had four bowlers that placed in the money. The duo of Gloria Konvicka and Carolyn Cernoch won 2nd place money in Div. 4 doubles with their score of 1,444. Cernoch also won 3rd place money in Div. 3 All Events with her score of 2,119. Kacy Luna (Knesek) and Jessica Fucik tied for 17th with their score of 1,369.
PBA bowler Andy Anderson won the PBA strike derby that was televised a couple of weeks ago. Twelve bowlers participated with the intent of getting as many strikes as possible in two minutes. The top six would advance to a match play roll-off. Norm Duke rolled the most strikes with 11, followed by Packy Hanrahan and Anthony Simonsen with 10. There was a tie for the final three spots with five bowlers getting nine strikes so tie breakers of how many strikes in a row each bowler was able to produce and ball speed were used to determine who would advance to match play. Kyle Troup, Andrew Anderson, and Wes Malott made the cut. In match play Anderson defeated Troup 12-5, Anthony def Malott 10-6.
In the semi-finals Anderson defeated top seed Norm Duke 8-4 and Simonsen defeated Hanrahan 10-6. In the championship match Simonsen struggled to get strikes and was defeated 11-9 by Anderson. This was the second consecutive strike derby runner up for Simonsen. Kris Prather was last year’s champion but was unable to make the cut this year.
The PBA Summer tour will start Saturday with the Lubbock Sports Open. There will be five PBA titles decided between now and the end of August. Unfortunately there will be no national TV coverage of the summer tour. However, every round of competition will be live streamed on FloBowling.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Hammack 462; Men: T.J. Mooney 244-700; R. Lyman 246-700; K. Schupbach 242-664; M. Conchola 641; C. Hammack 228-639; M. Flores 224-639; D. Matthews 631; M. Stacy 236-625; M. Mize 235-616; T. Crowe 235-615; T. Miller lll 610; S. Zeplin 275-609; W. Wood 234-608; M. Unger 607; J. Martinez 602; D. Hale 594; S. Dickinson 589; J. Silgero 226-575; J. Rangel 569; A. Benevides 569; A. Hopkins 562; M. Svatek 562; T. Williams 554; C. Martinka 553; C. Diaz 552; CC. Strickland 550; C. Harris 237; FUNTAPPERS 1ST 9 IS ENOUGH Women: L. Hammack 254-718; Savannah Wharton 634; R. Wortham 239-621; S. Wharton 223-617; Men: J. Silgero 300-840; D. Matthews 296-799; T. Crowe 288-762; B. Marques 256-727; R. Lyman 254-707; J. Mitchell 669; J. Martinez 255; B. Turek 254; D. Tamm254.
SUMMER PEE WEE 1ST (tie) TEAM 3 and TEAM 4 Boys: J. Snow 96-179; J. VanCise 86-169; SUMMER YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: R. Shoup 117-310; A. Olson 98-264; Boys: M. Rangel 170-418; D. Corpus 182-386; E. Ochoa 156-384; T. Zuber 149-349; J. Benavides 135-349; Z. Benavides 347.
