With two weeks left in the Rolling Thunder summer season T.J. Mooney racked up his fifth 700 plus in a seven week span. He rolled individual games of 208, 260, and 236 for a 704 total and 25 strikes in the set to take the weekly honors.
While Mooney was the only one to reach 700 this week his teammate Michael Conchola posted the second high series with a 257 high game contributing towards a 694.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rob Lyman (681), Mike Stacy (679), Danny Reissig (654), Cody Hammack (267), and Pat Visconti (256).
Joanna McNary was high for the ladies with a 223 high game contributing towards a 551 set. Christine Speer was second with a 514.
Rob Lyman was high man in the Funtappers (No Tap) with a 300 highlighting an 842 series. Other good scores in the league were Nick Picard 278-751, Gerald Brooks 253-709, Mike Stacy 255-688, Mark Brown 275-682, and Michael Sockwell 261-666.
Rachel Wortham was high for the ladies with a 241-634; Maggie Villerreal posted a 202.
The Funtappers have five weeks remaining in their summer schedule.
The Century Lanes have a list of their 2020 Fall Leagues available at the front desk. The Turkey Trotters on Sundays will have the earliest start date, which will be on August 9. Contact Karen at 361-275-4502 if you interested in joining or have any questions on the Trotters League.
Last Saturday and Sunday the PBA Tour Finals Championship was broadcast for a nine hours over two programing days. The top eight bowlers based on competition points earned over a two year span were invited. Unfortunately the top point earner Australia’s Jason Belmonte was unable to participate due to the COVID 19 travel ban. The ninth place finisher Norm Duke took his place as the #8 seed.
All local and federal safety guidelines were followed with no fans allowed at the Jupiter Fl. site.
The bowlers were divided in to two four man groups with Anthony Simonsen, Sean Rash, Jakob Butturff, and Norm Duke in group 1 and EJ Tackett, Bill O”Neill, Kris Prather, and Kyle Troup in group 2. They each bowled two games on a 37’ oil pattern and then two games on a 46’ oil pattern with total pins deciding a stepladder match game seed. Simonsen won the top seed in his group with a 1,028 four game total and Troup won top seed in his group with a 977 pinfall. Butturff, the lefthanded bowler with the quirky release, bowled a 300 game to become the 28th PBA bowler to do so on national TV.
In the Sunday step ladder finals Simonsen defeated Butturff 245-200 and 237-184 to advance. Troup and Prather each won a game and went to a two frame roll off, which Troup won 60-49.
In the Championship match Simonsen won the first game 224-204 and Troup won the second game 237-210 to go to a two frame roll off. Simonsen went 9 spare + 9 spare strike to finish with 39, Troup opened with a strike, 9 spare and came through with a strike to win the title with a 40 pin count.
FoxSports1 started live broadcast of the PBA King of The Lanes last Monday for three nights. Wednesday July 22 there will be two hours of bowling competition finals starting at 7 pm local time.
The undefeated King from the 2009 season, Wes Malott will return as the first King and will face competition from the six PBA Tour and two PWBA finals bowlers. Fox will re-broadcast the tournament on later dates in case you missed it.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (TIE) TEAM 8 and TEAM 3 Women: J. McNary 223-551; C. Speer 180-514; Men: T.J. Mooney 260-704; M. Conchola 257-694; R. Lyman 247-681; M. Stacy 234-679; D. Reissig 235-654; S. Dickinson 229-648; J. Silgero 226-642; C. Hammack 267-642; M. Unger 237-629; G. Mason 243-624; P. Visconti 256-605; D. Matthews 602; B. Olson 593; L. Eakins 574; R. Gutierrez 567; J. Tweedle 564; M. Svatek 5 60; S. Zeplin 560; T. Bennett 558; FUNTAPPERS 1ST EASY SPARE Women: R. Wortham 241-634;
M. Villerreal 202; Men: R. Lyman 300-842; N.Picard 278-751; G. Brooks 253-709; M. Stacy 255-688; M. Brown 275-682; M. Sockwell 251-666; J. Silgero 240-661; E. Smith 656;
