T.J. Mooney was off to an inauspicious start during last Thursday Sundowners league with a 7-10 split in the first frame. He recovered nicely with a7 strike string that led to an opening game of 248.
In the second game, single pin spares in the 3rd and 5th frames prevented him from an exceptional game and he rolled a clean 258 game. The third game he was still hitting the pocket but a 7-10 split in the second frame, a 4-7-9 split in the third, and a single pin miss in the fourth put him in a hole.
T.J. fought back with a four bagger to finish with a 195 game and 701 series. He rolled a total of 23 strikes in the set to earn the weekly high series honors.
Mike Stacy rolled the second high total after he led the Spring Monday Mixed League with three individual games of 222, 211, and 257 for a 690 set. It has been a while since Mike has had three consistent good games.
Stacy moved to Victoria from Houston in 2008 and has had either the top average or been in the top five until a couple of years ago. In an effort to facilitate his ball release he experimented with a different thumb pitch and it resulted in an inconsistent release that threw his swing off. Although Mike still has a 204 average in one league, he is currently working to improve his ball speed and release to accommodate different lane conditions. When I first saw Stacy bowl, he reminded me of Earl Anthony (great PBA Hall of Fame left- handed bowler) because of his easy consistent release and accuracy. I am sure Mike can regain his great bowling release and rejoin the elite.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Cody Reeves (681), Rob Lyman (675), David Matthews (671), Jacob Silgero (652). Matthew Flores and Jonathon Martinez each bowled an outstanding individual game of 277 in the same league.
Lori Hammack started the Spring Monday Mixed League with a subpar 155 game. She was able to find a good rhythm the second game to blast the pins for a very good 243 game and finished with a 190 for a 588 series to lead the women’s scoring for the week.
Sharon Guinn, bowling in the same league, rolled a 213 high game on her way to a 571 total and second high.
For the second time this season the women have out scored the men in the Over The Hill League. Diana Cooley led the league with a 523 series and Cecilia Wilson was second with a 199-510.
The KIA PBA playoffs are heading for the semifinals matches on Saturday May 15 at 10:00am local time on FS1. The top 16 PBA best bowlers in the world, based on points accumulated during the season ,are down to the top four. Last Sunday in the quarterfinals, Kyle Troup displayed his No. 1 seed ranking by sweeping past Denmark’s Thomas Larsen 260-204 and 239-199. In the second match Canada’s Francois Lavoie defeated the defending champion Bill O’Neill in a 2 frame roll-off after splitting the first two games. The scores reflected the tricky conditions of the burn pattern (previously bowled on lanes) with O’Neill winning the first game 190-182. After several ball changes Lavoie won the second game 217-188 and the roll off 46-40 after O’Neill left a 10 pin on his double attempt.
In the other quarterfinals matche Christian Azcona No.15 seed (Puerto Rico) lost the first game to E.J. Tackett 257-213, won the second game 240-214 and the roll off 49-47 to advance to the semifinals. Sam Colley also advanced to the semi-finals after losing the first game to Tom Daughrety 226-209, winning the second game 236-218 and the roll off 37-26.
Saturday at 10 a.m. FS1 will broadcast the semifinals Azcona vs Cooley and Troup vs Lavoie. The KIA Championship finals worth $100,000 and a WWE Official Championship title belt will be broadcast on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox.
OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: D. Cooley 191-523; C. Wilson 199-510; Men: B. Bomba 503; B. Fisseler 501; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: L. Hammack 243-588; S. Guinn 213-571; J. Reyna 523; Men: M. Stacy 257-690; C. Reeves 248-681; D. Matthews 227-671; M. Flores 277-638; T. Maupins 224-634; D. Knowlan 243-621; J. Shoup 621; M. Svatek 611; J. Martinez 277-607; D. Richards 229-595; A. Perez 224-591; R. Lyman 237-590; L. Hall 588; R. Vivero 586; B. Hammack 583; J. Silgero 224-574; J. Maupins 574; P.Visconti 565; C. Diaz 559; T. Crowe 558; B. Tesch 556; R. Marques 553; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BOWLING BABES Women: C. Wilson 481; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED c. Speer 550; L. Hammack 203-535; T. Wortham 525; B. Koebrick 520; Men: T.J. Mooney 258-701; R. Lyman 245-675; J. Silgero 233-652; M. Conchola 246-640; C. Hammaockl 224-629; D. Matthews 628; S. Zeplin 610; J. Walden 228-605; D. Reissig 233-605; M. Mize 594; J. Tweedle 594; M. Stacy 594; R. Rosas 224-592; J. Shoup 236-586; M. Hernandez 583; P. Visconti 578; D. Glass 237-574; M. Flores 228-570; D. Knowlan 559; S. Dickinson 225-559; L. Conner 224-556; J. Heaning 554; M. Unger 550;
The Victoria Youth League completed its season with the Team No. 3 winning the Spring Bumpers League. Team members were Sean Allums, James Garza, and Tyler Do. Team #2 finished in second place with members Matty Leur, Loren Do, and Jack Snow.
In the Spring Youth League, Team No. 2 finished in first place with team members Addison Olson, Robyn Shoup, and Jacob Shoup. TeamNo. 1 finished in second place with member Eban Gonzales, Drake Corpus, and Trace Zuber. In third place was Team No. 5 with members Mackenize Garcia, Josephine Boyd, and Layla Torres.
The youth program will start up again with a meeting on June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Century Lanes. The league will start on June 12.
