T.J. Mooney has dominated the local league scores by posting the only 700 plus sets the last two weeks. In week three of Rolling Thunder competition, he rolled the weekly high total with individual games of 267, 188, and 254 for a 709 set.
In last week’s scoring , he blasted the pins for games of 213, 256, and 264 for a 733 series. Mooney has been on a scoring binge since the end of last fall’s Sundowner league play.
This weeks’ column represents two weeks of bowling since I was out of town last week.
Steve Dickinson turned in the second high series with a 242 high game contributing towards a 691 total.
Other scores above the 250-650 mark were Dave Matthews with an outstanding 279 middle game for a 682 total. A 9 pin count in the 6th frame prevented a 300 game. Rob Lyman (249-680/246-666) Tom Crowe (248-673), Cody Hammack (264-670), Jacob Silgero (666), and Mike Mize (253).
Lori Hammack was high for the ladies with a 201 high game helping towards a 524 total in Rolling Thunder play.
The Funtappers, a no tap league where a 9 pin count on the first ball is counted as a strike, had several bowlers with high scores. Among them were Men: Jacob Silgero (300-823/278-683), Bobby Marques (278-810/256-685), Tom Crowe (300-789/272-788), Dave Matthews (279-787/300-753), Rob Lyman (276-743), Miles Michalec (300-716), and Matt Mathiew (277-708).
Also scoring well for the women were Lori Hammack (278-716/234-656), Samantha Wharton (234-646), Kim Kuecker (252-645), and Rachel Wortham 229-618).
Victoria suffered another loss in the passing of former league bowler Vernon Wolfshol Jr. at the age of 69 on June 24. My condolence and sympathy to the family.
The Victoria Latin Bowlers club will hold its 43rd Annual bowling tournament this weekend July10-11 with tournament director Lee Caballero and all the club members ready to host 60 men’s teams and 30 women’s teams after last year’s cancellation due to COVID. Sometimes teams are needing a sub at the last minute so if you are interested to possibly sub contact Lee at 361-571-3594. Good luck to all the bowlers, especially the local competitors.
On the PBA Tour, 24 year old Texan Anthony Simonsen won his 8th PBA title by defeating Kyle Troup in a two frame roll-off 50-49 in the PBA Tour Finals. Simonsen had not been able to win a title since 2019, having finished runner up four times.
The finals were contested in two step-ladder finals groups with Kyle Troup winning Grp 1 and Simonsen winning Grp 2.
In the Grp 1 step-ladder first game Chris Via bowled his second TV 300 game to defeat EJ Tackett 300-226. The perfect game won Via an extra $10,000 bonus. Troup defeated Via 253-220 and then went into a race for two points with top seed Bill O’Neil. Each game won counting as a point and if bowlers split games they went into a two frame roll-off for the extra winning point.
After splitting games Troup won 50-49 to advance to the championship finals.
As the top seed in Grp 2 Simonsen faced Kris Prather and they split games with Prather winning the first game 247-212 and Simonsen winning the second game 256-243. Simonsen easily won the roll-off 49-28 to face Troup the defending PBA Tour Finals Champion. Troup won the first game 247-212 and Simonsen won the second game 279-202 to go to a 9th and 10th frame roll-off. In the 9th frame Troup had a strike and Simonsen spared and then struck out in the 10th for his 50 points. Troup struck the first ball in the 10th but left the 10 pin on the second ball for a spare and his score of 49.
On Sunday July 11 at 1 p.m., Fox Sports1 will televise the second annual PBA Strike Derby presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. In the inaugural derby Kris Prather defeated Anthony Simonsen for the title.
Each player has two minutes to roll as many strikes as he can over four lanes. After all 12 players have taken their turn, the top six will go in to match play.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Hammack 201-524; Men: T.J. Mooney 264-733/254-709; S. Dickinson 242-691/605; D. Matthews 279-682; R. Lyman 249-680/246-666; T. Crowe 248-673/599; C. Hammack 264-670; J. Silgero 247-666/602; B. Olson 226-642/559; M. Flores 246-640/242-619; J. Bryant 244-632/230-561; M. Mize 253-631/236-601; M. Unger 232-622; C. Hammack 229-615; W. Wood 611/600; S. Kocian 237-608; J. Martinez 606; K. Schupbach 589; J. Shoup 584; A. Benevides 226-582; M. Stacy 247-580; M. Conchola 571/569; E. Ochoa 230-567; T. Williams 563; S. Zeplin 227-558/557; J. Smith 558; M. Hernandez 556; C. Reeves 556; JD Villalobos 554; A. Thompson 552; H. Tesch 237; B. Bonewald 232; FUNTAPPERS 1ST 9 IS ENOUGH Women: L. Hammack 278-716/656; S. Wharton 234-646; K. Kuecker 252-645; R. Wortham 229-618; Men: J. Silgero 300-823/278-683; B. Marques 278-810/256-685; T. Crowe 300-789/272-788; D. Matthews 300-753/279-787; R. Lyman 276-743; M. Michalec 300-716; M. Mathieu 277-708; D. Tamm704/260-695; B. Turek 259-680; R. Marques 263-680/678; M. Laqua 661; SUMMER PEEWEE 1ST TEAM 3 BoysL J. Snow 84-168; N. Payne 78-149; H. McGui;; 86-147; SUMMER YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: R. Shoup 100-279; A. Olson 96-238; Boys: T. Zuber 373; M. Rangel 135-357; E. Ochoa 132-345; J. Benavides 131-337; D. Cprpus 130-336; K. Hodge 129-334;
