T.J. Mooney and Steve Dickinson, two of Victoria’s exceptional bowlers, share the bowling spotlight this week. Mooney for posting the high series for the week and Dickinson for bowling another perfect game during Sundowners League competition.
Mooney rolled the high series with individual games of 201, 270, and 290 for a week high 761 total. Compared to previous seasons T.J.’s scoring consistency has been down but he seems to be picking up his scoring recently. After the first game he rolled 21 out of a possible 24 strikes in his last two games to earn the high series honors for the week.
Dickinson is no stranger to high scoring, posting the high average in the city several years and having bowled the most 300 games in local bowling history. Prior to last Thursday night, his last 300 game was in November of 2009 and his latest came after a bad second game. He opened league play with a 234 game and then lost his timing to finish with a 160 game. Playing the same line and ball he got in sync to roll 12 strikes for his 21st perfect game, according to local records.
Aaron Rolette was a second bowler to break the 700 mark during thursday night action with individual games of 243, 214, and245 to total 702.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (267-699), Miles Michalec (257-694), Steve Dickinson (300-694), Mark Svatek (276-689), Dave Matthews (669), Cody Hammack (279-664), Kenny Schupbach (258-663), Danny Reissig (654), Harold Bellanger (651), Gary Hatter Sr. (254-649), Abel Garcia (279), Michael Conchola (266),Tom Crowe (259), and Curtis Rau (256).
Judy Reyna rolled the high women’s series for the week with a nice 227 individual game contributing towards a 571 total during Monday Mixed League.
Samantha Wharton posted the second high set with a 210-565.
The VUSBC annual meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at 11:00am in conjunction with the second Mixed Doubles Tournament, which will start at 10:00 am. The schedule calls to bowl one game, break for the meeting and then bowl games 2, 3 and 4.
The entry forms are available at the Century lanes and based on last year’s turnout it was a successful event for bowling and the meeting. Any current VUSBC member can attend the meeting and have input in how the local association is being managed.
Also on Saturday February 29, (leap year) the Youth League will start another league session at 1 pm. Youth bowlers ages 5 thru 17 are eligible to participate. For more information sign up at the Century desk or call 361-576-1166 for more information.
Next Sunday at noon, the Fox network will start the first of its’ PBA schedule of tournament play telecasts for the 2020 season. The weekly schedule runs through July 23 and includes the PBA League playoffs. The competition will be on FS1 or the Fox Channel. Check your TV guide for starting times.
Sunday the 2020 PBA Hall of Fame Classic will be broadcast at noon on FS1.
OVER THE HILL 1ST (tie) 4 PITY SAKE and AW SHUCKS Women: C. Wilson 439; B. Mathiews 182-439; C. Goode 437; J. Voges 430; M. Farias 179-422; N. Smith 422; Men: A. Garcia 279-643; L. Helms 202-572; A. Hempel 214-550; J. Mitchell 211-528; R. Palmer 203-516; S. Gritta 500; B. Fisseler 240; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUY’S & DOLLS Women: J. Reyna 227-571; C. Gerner 208-518; N. Visconti 510; O. Jackson 505; Men: D. Matthews 236-669; K. Schupbach 258-663; H. Bellanger 248-651; G. Hatter Sr. 254-649; L. Conner 237-640; M. McDonald 236-638; J. Matson 236-625; J. Shoup 236-623; B. Olson 226-614; N. Picard 226-610; T. Bennett 604; D. Knowlan 602; T. Crowe 227-602; J. Cano 598; A. Rolette 229- 588; C. Doering 584; R. Silgero 584; L. Caballero 577; F. Talbott 225-574; F. Rodriguez 572; P. Visconti 566; J. Silgero 565;
R. Waterbury 561; J. Campos 560; K. Rosales 554; L. Hall 552; M. Gschwind 552; M. Redding 231; CAPTAIN’S 1ST THE CHICK A DEES Women: L. Gonzalez 172-470; B. Mathiews 459; J. Lambrecht 449; B. Long 442; G. Cooper 441; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (7 way tie to start the 2nd half) Women: 212-565; I. Caballero 203-549; J. Reyna 544; C. Guerra 543; O. Jackson 514; P. Robles 510; T. Wortham 505; L. Hammack 502; Men: T.J. Mooney 290-761; A. Rolette 245-702; J. Silgero 267-699; M. Michalec 257-694; S. Dickinson 300-694; M. Svatek 276-689; M. McDonald 269-687; C. Hammack 279-664; D. Reissig 244-654; M. Conchola 266-645; K. Stasny 231-644; T. Crowe 259-642; B. Olson 236-642; D. Matthews 237-633; B. Matula 224-631; S. Snow 249-626; N. Picard 243-626; S. Zeplin 249-619; S. Kocian 619; L. Conner 245-602; D. Knowlan 586; M. Pesek 586; J. Shoup 584; L. Fuhrman 582; A. Rester 581; R. Rosas 581; C. Rau 256-580; R. Lyman 579; T. Bennett 574; B. Hyden 574; J. Matson 574; J. Cano 572; B. Korczynski 571; L. Helms 566; L. Hall 566; E. Smith 237-565; C. Strickland 565; F. Talbott 564; M. Gschwind 564; G. Hatter Sr. 564’ M. Unger 563; P. Visconti 559;
