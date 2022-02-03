In a week when consistent strikes were hard to come by, T.J. Money rolled the only 700 in the past week during Sundowners League play. Despite an open frame in his first and third game he was able to strike in 11 out of 12 shots in his middle game for a great 276 individual. A light hit and leaving the four pin bucket (2-4-5-8) in the third frame was his only blemish in the game. His games of 205, 276 and 226 contributed towards a 707 total with 26 strikes for the weekly honors.
Kyle Smith also used a big game in his series to lead the Monday Mixed League and second high for the week. Smith opened league with a 179 due to no doubles and two open frames. He was able to get his strike ball working in the second game with a double and a turkey but a six and seven out in the 10th frame dropped him to a 209. The final game he switched to a pearl coverstock to take advantage of the lanes breaking down and moved deeper inside. He trusted the adjustment and after a couple of spares he really felt comfortable and found his rhythm to finish with 10 strikes for a 277 individual and 665 set.
His move in the third game reminds me of one of the great Billy Welu’s mantras “Trust is a must” when executing a shot. I also remember watching and asking former Victoria bowling great, Karen Stroud Boyd, how she was able to increase her strike ability in the second half of a series during a city bowling tournament. Her comment was, “sometimes you need the lanes to come to you”.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Gary Hatter Jr. (661), Dave Matthews (255) and Woody Wood (254).
Lori Hammack rolled the ladies high series during Sundowners’ competition. She posted individuals of 166, 190 and 215 for a 571 set.
Sharon Guinn with a 212 high game and 564 total was second high. Christine was able to reach back to her glory days and rolled a great 246 high game.
A reminder that the VUSBC Association will hold its annual meeting on Feb 12 at 11 a.m., at the Century Lanes. The meeting is open to all Victoria USBC members and gives individuals an opportunity to have input in association business. The blind draw doubles tournament will be held at 1 p.m. the same day.
The PBA Tour is back with some great bowling being televised during the last two weeks. It started with the five regional Players Championships earning their way to the step-ladder championship round last Sunday. In the first match Graham Fach, who advanced from the east regional by defeating Bill McNeill and defending Players Champion Kyle Troup, easily defeated Tommy Jones 279-219. Arturo Quintero was on top of his game to get by Fach 248-204 to face second seed Jason Belmonte. After not being on the tour for 10 months due to COVID restrictions, Belmonte advanced from the west regional four seed step-ladder after ousting top seed Jacob Butturff 257-194. Belmonte was clutch at the end to win by a 248-213 score over Quintero. In the Championship match against Sean Rash, both players had trouble with the left lane. Rash had two split opens and Belmont one split open and only one strike on the dual pattern oil going into the 10th frame. He needed a strike on the first ball to shut out Rash and he did, to win 210-202 and capture his 14th Major Tournament. He shouted I AM BACK, after not having won a tournament during the 2021 season. The win earns him $100,000, not a bad start for the year.
The US Open, the second PBA Tour Major of the season, will be televised Sunday at 4 p.m. on FoxSports1. Chris Via is the defending champion.
OVER THE HILL 1 ST MAYBE NEXT WEEK Women: C. Wilson 481; Men: R. Estrada 222-521; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (tie) HALL OF FAMERS and TEAM 10 Women: S. Guinn 212-564; Men: K. Smith 277-665; G. Hatter Jr. 233-661; D. Tamm 245-639; T. Crowe 234-632; T. Miller 224-625; R. Lyman 226-591; L. Hall 587; M. Stacy 582; B. Tesch 580; M. Redding 237-572; J. Benavides 231-569; R. Marques 567; M. Flores 563; W. Wood 560; D. Matthews 556; C. Reeves 554; SUNDOWNERS 1 ST DON’T LOOK BACK Women: L. Hammack 215-571;C. Speer 246-528; T. Wortham 200; Men: T.J. Mooney 276-707; D. Matthews 255-646; R. Marques 225-641; J. Matson 235-619; J. Bryant 237-613; C. Hammack 234-612; S. Dickinson 609; W. Wood 254-604; R. Lyman 235-596; L. Conner 595; M. Unger 584; M. Conchola 582; M. Flores 578; J. Silgero 225-578; M. Svatek 574; M. Gschwind 564; S. Zeplin 555; B. Marques 555; R. Silgero 232; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1 ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Long 209-589; C. Wilson 534; B. Mathiews 209-534; FRIDAY NO TAP Women: L. Hammack 229-645; Men: P. Visconti 277-752; A. Rester 272-743; D. Sweet 256-664; J. Pesi 654; H. Hernandez 261-646; J. Robles 254.
