T.J. Mooney enjoyed a great week on the lanes with two 700 plus sets. Last Thursday night he had a rough start with four open frames in the first game for a 181.
He switched to a less aggressive ball that pushed further down the lane and was locked in to finish with games of 257 and 269 for a 707 total. Monday night he started with the same ball and opened with games of 278 and 258 before lane transition stopped his corner pin strike carry and he finished with a 203 for a 739.
In his 278 game he struck the front nine before a solid 10 pin stopped his string.
Competing in the same league Garry Hatter Jr. followed last week’s 742 set with another great set of 735 for second high. This week he rolled individual games of 257, 242, and 236 in a 28 strike performance for the three games.
Tamarcus Bennett led the Sundowners League with games of 256, 225, and 246 for 727 total and third high. He also rolled a 655 on Monday night.
Other bowlers breaking the 700 mark were Tom Crowe 238, 244, 236-718, and Woody Wood 235, 199, 279-713. Bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (257-688), Matthew Flores (675), DoLee Knowlan (267-674), Abel Garcia (257-674), Braxton Mayfield (674), Wyatt Klekar (663), Steve Zeplin (663), David Matthews (662), Danny Reissig (263-657), Mike Unger (655), Rob Lyman (653), Mark Brown (650/253), Don Smith (264), and John Martinez (255).
The ladies had a close battle for the top spot also with Kayla Shaffer slipping by Chris Guerra for the top spot. Shaffer rolled individuals of 247, 151, and 213 for a 611 in Monday Mixed action. Guerra also had a bad middle game when she rolled individuals of 226, 167, and 212 for a 605 in Thursday Sundowners play. Senior bowler Diane Schroeder posted a very nice 215-563 set in Over The Hill Gang. Eric Smith 243-614 also scored well.
It is with sorrow that I note another former Victoria league bowler having passed away. James (Butch) Angerstein died April 24 at the age of 64. He competed in league play at the Woodlawn Lanes in the mid 1980’s and early 90’s. In the 1985-86 season he bowled in three leagues including the Red River League. My condolences and sorrow are extended to his family.
OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: D. Schroeder 215-563; C. Goode 199-520; Men: A. Garcia 257-674; Eric Smith 243-614; D. Flores 204-534; R. Estrada 213-528; Elmo smith 212-509; B. Bomba 204-508; M. Almendarez Jr. 506; B. Korczynski 503; MONDAY MIXED 1ST ALLEGATORS Women: K. Shaffer 247-611; S. Guinn 212-541; L. Hammack 201-540; Men: T.J. Mooney 278-739; G. Hatter Jr. 257-735; T. Crowe 244-718; W. Wood 279-713; J. Silgero 257-688; B. Mayfield 233-674; W. Klekar 663; T. Bennett 245-655; R. Lyman 2450653; M. Brown 246-650; K. Schupbach 255-646; D. Matthews 248-644; J. Martinez 255-639; A. Rolette 236-635; D. Knowlan 235-627; M. Svatek 247-613; M. Flores 234-605; J. Koliba 236-598; J. Chapman 596; M. Stacy 596; J. Shoup 583; J. Guerra 232-582; A. Hopkins 578; T. Blanton 242-577; N. Picard 575; R. Marques 572; C. Diaz 572; J. Martinez 569; J. Matson 566; A. Thompson 564; J. Hernandez Sr 560; A. Perez 559; B. Bonewald 558; G. Hatter Sr. 555; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST DON’T LOOK BACK Women: C. Guerra 226-605; S. Wharton 537; C. Speer 214-535; T. Mason 201-524; T. Wortham 521; A. Adames 204-517; Men: T. Bennett 256-727; T. J. Mooney 269-707; M. Flores 236-675; D. Knowlan 267-674; S. Zeplin 246-663; D. Matthews 246-662; D. Reissig 263-657; M. Unger 236-655; T. Crowe 257-642; L. Conner 245-624; R. Mejia 624; W. Klekar 621l M. Michalec 237-618; C. Reeves 230-618; G. Hatter Jr. 238-612; A. Benavides 230-609; J. Martinez 608; B. Asby 233-608; M. Brown 253-608; R. Marques 233-607; J. Silgero 230-600; R. Lyman 596; R. Silgero 595; M. Stacy 595; S. Dickinson 588; W. Wood 588; M. Mize 246-587; C. Hammack 234-587; M. Conchola 585; A. Adames 228-584; M. Svatek 227-582; L. Hall 578; D. Smith 264-576; Justin Glass 573; D. Hale 572; Jordan Glass 565; J. Matson 556; H. Hernandez 555; C. Hoff 552; CAPTAIN’S (NoTap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 210-615; C. Goode 215-603; B. Mathiews 231; P. Bomba 220;J. Lambrecht 215; W. Klacman 215;
2023 VUSBC YOUTH CITY TOURNAMENT
The Victoria Youth bowlers competed in their City Tournament last Saturday with several bowlers winning scholarship money. The highlight of the tournament was Evan Dunn bowling a 298 scratch game, two pins shy of perfection. He opened with a 189 and finished with a 161 for a 648 scratch series in his singles event.
The team winners and each winning $25 scholarships were Addison Olson, Leyla Rivera, Joshua McBride, and Drake Corpus. The Singles winner for 125 average and above was Dexter Cochran with a handicap score of 699. Addison Olson won the 124 and below average with a score of 680. Joshua McBride won the 125 and above handicap All Events with his six game score of 1,327 and Addison Olson won the 124 and lower with a score of 1,310. Each individual handicap winner also won a $25 scholarship.
The Youth City Champions is based on scratch score and winning a $50 scholarship for Girls was Leyla Rivera with a score of 858. Evan Dunn was the Boys’ City Champ with his score of 1,193. Congratulations to all the winners as your scholarship money adds up and to all who participated in the tournament.
Good scratch scores for the Girls: Leyla Rivera 165-437/157-421; Addison Olson 154-425/375; Boys: Evan Dunn 298-648/545; Dexter Cochrum 222-552; Drake Corpus 187-445/172; Nathan McLain 205-546; Joshua McBride 205;