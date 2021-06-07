T.J. Mooney finished the last week of the Thursday Sundowners League with the high total for the week to earn the weekly honors once again.
Mooney started league play with two open frames and was unable to string two strikes together to finish with a 173 first game. After a ball change to open the second game he started with the front seven strikes before a solid 8 pin stopped his string, he then finished with a four bagger to post a 279 game. A final game of 234 completed his series of 686.
With end of the local fall league season, T.J. finished with a 220 average, which will lead the VUSBC once again. He had led the association in average at the end of the 2015 (230), 2017 (222), 2018 (219), and 2019 (224) before dropping to a 212 at the end of last year.
Since he was the only top 10 bowler to increase his average from last year, I asked TJ what his thoughts were on his turn around season. He stated that he has always had local ball drillers drill his equipment and after last season he teamed with Scott Snow as his ball driller and has been very satisfied.
I also think that with his high ball speed, he has been able to avoid changes in friction in the front part of the lanes that may affect bowlers with a slower speed.
Matthew Flores also finished the Sundowners with a good series when he finished with a 675 total for second high. He matched Mooney in the second game when he struck the first nine frames before a 10 pin topped his bid for a 300 and he ended with a 279 game. By ending the first game with three strikes in the 10th and starting the second game with nine strikes he had the dubious honor of bowling an Andy Varipapa 300 game.
Bailey Koebrick posted the women’s high score again with a 208 high game helping towards a 574 series in the Sundowners.
Samantha Wharton was second high with a 534.
Congratulations to local bowlers who competed in the Texas State Annual Open Tournament this past weekend for the singles/doubles in San Antonio and the team event in New Braunfels.
Cody Hammack made his first State Open Tournament a memorable one with an exciting 275 high game and 749 scratch series in his opening doubles event. He followed with a 649 in the singles event for an enjoyable day. He did not have the same success in the team event but he still finished with a 1,984 handicap in all events. Great bowling, especially since it was your first state tournament.
Dandy Richards also had a great start in the doubles and singles events with a scratch 681 in doubles and 691 in singles. The singles score translates to a 727 hdcp and is currently tied for 13th place in D 2. Unfortunately, due to the line he had to play in the team event, approach sticking problems prevented him from a good setin team.
Rob Lyman posted a 1,935 in all events with three consistent sets.
Victorian Kyle Hengst and Robert North found success in the D 4 doubles event and are currently in first place with a score of 1,460. Great bowling!
Three leagues finished their fall season this past week. Winning the Over The Hill League was the team JUST FRIENDS with members Barbara Schmidt, Janice Bailey, Marcella Omecinski, Larry Helms, and Irene Mozisek. The CAPTAIN’S League was won by GOLDEN GIRLS with members Whiz Adkins, Kristine Staver, and Cecilia Wilson. In the Thursday Sundowners, the team MY DIXIE WRECKED won the second half with members David Loya, Lori Hammack, Steve Zeplin, Jacob Silgero, David Matthews, and Tom Crowe.
Congratulations to the winners and for the rest better luck next season.
I will be gone the week of June 27 while I join a team to bowl in the USBC Open Tournament in Vegas, so there will be no column that week.
OVER THE HILL 1ST PLACE JUST FRIENDS Women: C. Wilson 458; N. Smith 447; D. Cooley 444; Men: R. Estrada 203-564; J. Cavazos 202-530; J. Mitchell 232-529; B. Fisseler 515; M. Smith 514; R. Palmer 501; CAPTAIN’S 1ST PLACE GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 474; J. Bailey 415; THURSDAY SUNDWONERS 2ND HALF WINNERS MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: B. Koebrick 208-574; S. Wharton 534; L. Williams 527; T. Wortham 526; C. Speer 525; Men: T.J. Mooney 279-686; M. Fldores 279-675; S. Zeplin 225-643; D. Knowlan 637; S. Kocian 631; J. Silgero 629; D. Reissig 226-623; J. Shoup 233-622; M. Stacy 228-617; JD Villalobos 610;; S. Dickinson 234-604; J. Heaning 604; M. Unger 230-602; J. Tweedle 236-595; N. Picard 588; P. Chrisco 225-583; J. Glass 573; B. Hammack 562; L. Hall 556; D. Matthews 554; C. Hammack 231-552; B. Olson 2226.
