T. J. Mooney set the mark last Thursday Night and it held through the week as consistent strikes were hard to come by. In Sundowners play, a 4-9 split and a turkey left him with a 206 game opening game. After a ball switch and a first frame 2-8-10 split in the second game, he was able to find his strike line and rolled a 236 game by stringing 6 strikes to finish the game for a 236 game. The last game was a 9 strike clean game for a 238 individual and a 680 series with 23 strikes for the night.
T. J. found a more difficult shot in Monday Mixed action due to a heavier oil dressing making ball speed consistency very crucial and his high game for the night was a 206.
Cody Hammack led the Monday Mixed league and posted the second high set for the week with individual games of 188, 248, and 236 for a 672 total. After a strike to open league play, he had three 10 pin spares in a row before a double and an open frame left him with his low game. Switching to a stronger ball in the second game, he was able to carry the 10 pin and string strikes. His only other adjustment was a board difference on the approach between the left and right lanes to carry strikes and prevent any open frames the last two games.
Breaking the 250-650 mark were Mark Brown (653), Mike Stacy (257), and Patrick Visconti (255). Michael Conchola was close with a 247-649.
Samantha Wharton led the women’s scoring with a good 232 high game contributing towards a 573 set during Sundowners’ action.
Sharon Guinn rolled the second high total with a 567 on Monday night.
The next session for youth bowlers ages 5 to 17 will start January 29th at 1:00 pm at the Century Lanes. The teams will be organized and the youth will have free practice sessions with the coaches. This will be a good opportunity for the young bowlers to get a good start on the basics of the game. It will also give them an opportunity to earn scholarship money post high school from league and tournament play.
A reminder of the V USBC Annual Association meeting and Blind Draw doubles tournament to be held on February 12 at the Century Lanes. The meeting will start at 11:00am and the doubles tournament is scheduled for 1:00 pm.
Entry forms for the local city tournaments and state tournaments are available at the front desk.
The PBA Tour will be back live on National TV starting Saturday January 22 through Monday with the five Regional finals being broadcast. Each of the Region Champions will advance to the PBA Players Championship finals scheduled for January 29th.
Starting times for Saturday and Sunday will be 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time each day on Fox Sports 1. Monday’s starting time will be 6 p.m. for the fifth regional. Kyle Troup is the defending Players Champion and used his victory to propel him to the Player of The Year award and the top PBA earner for 2021.
In the step-ladder finals, Regional top seeds Graham Fach (East), Tommy Jones (South), Sean Rash (Mid-West), Dom Barrett (Southwest), and Jakob Butturff (West), will only have to win one game to reach the Championship match finals on the 29th.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: B. Mathiews 469; B. Long 442; P. Janak 416; Men: R. Estrada 484; M. Almenderez 461; MONDAY MIXED 1ST SPARE CHANGE Women: S. Guinn 194-567; Men: C. Hammack 248-672; D. Knowlan 242-641; G. Hatter Jr. 225-635; B. Hammack 237-633; L. Hall 256-629; K. Schupbach 236-618; J. Benavides 612; M. Stacy 606; N. Picard 593; B. Bonewald 590; R. Silgero 233-582; W. Wood 233-582; R. Lyman 236-570; J. Matson 569; T.J. Mooney 563; D. Hale 563; D. Matthews 560; R. Marques 555; J. Benavides 554; SUNDOWNERS 1ST (TIE) HOT DOGS & DONUTS and DON’T LOOK BACK Women: S. Wharton 232-573; D. Sanchez 520; J. Reyna 200-502; T. Wortham 207; Men: T.J. Mooney 238-680; M. Brown 237-653; M. Conchola 247-649; J. Shoup 234-637; M. Unger 227-633; D. Knowlan 625; R. Lyman 625; W. Wood 619; M. Michalec 233-617; S. Kocian 226-617; P. Visconti 255-611; M. Stacy 257-611; J. Silgero 226-610; J. Matson 608; B. Hammack 605; D. Matthews 601; C. reeves 244-599; C. Hammack 598; R. Marques 227-583; A. Rester 577; B. Mayfield 568; M. Flores 564; D. Glass 562; M. Mize 559; J. Tweedle 237-557; M. Hernandez 557; J. Smith 552; M. Svatek 551; JJ Jimenez 246; X. Wilson 235; B. Asby 225-549; CAPTAIN’S NO TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS C. Wilson 200-577; B. J. Mathiews 214-501;
