T.J. Mooney rolled a nice set during last Thursday’s Sundowners League play that held up through Monday’s competition.
He slammed the pins for individual games of 211, 256, and 255 for a 722 total to earn the weekly honors. He also fashioned a 668 series on Monday night with a 254 high game.
Jacob Silgero, his teammate on Monday night, was a very close second as he posted games of 220, 264, and 235 for a 719 during Monday Mixed play. Jacob has been bowling great after working through a leverage problem at the foul line a couple of weeks ago. Cruising to his second VUSBC Open City Championship during the recent city tournament certainly builds confidence in his game.
Joey Matson is another bowler who has been scoring well recently. He racked up another 700 set Thursday night with individual games of 256, 215, and 235 which contributed towards a 706.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rob Lyman (697/678), Sterling Kocian (685), Dave Matthews (255-675), Jonathan Martinez (672), Tamarcus Bennett (668), J P Reyna (276-666), John Koliba (664), Gary Hatter Jr. (661), Mark Svatek (658), Robert Mejia (650), Trey Miller (277), Jordan Glass (266), Joey Matson (255), and Matthew Flores (254).
Two senior bowlers Matt Mathiew 234-624 and David Flores 247-606 scored well above their average in Over The Hill play.
Kayla Shaffer rolled another great set during Monday Mixed play to lead the women’s scoring again. She posted individual games of 212, 229, and 199 for a 640 series.
Competing in the same league, Sharon Guinn was second high with a 245-582.
Christine Speer and Chris Guerra tied for the high score in Sundowners play with a 554. JoAnna McNary rolled a nice 237 high game.
Youth bowler Avan Diaz rolled a very nice 244 high game and 628 series in the Spring Youth League.
The Guaranteed rate World Series of Bowling XIV series will start the season April 15-16 with the PBA USA vs the World matches before continuing with the Cheetah, Scorpion, and Shark tournament competition on April 17, 18, and 19. The Fox network will broadcast at 1:30 pm local on Saturday and FS1 will broadcast at 11:00 am on Sunday.
OVER THE HILL 1ST ALLEY GATORS Women: D. Schroeder 477; J. Lambrecht 443; Men: M. Mathieu 234-624; D. Flores 247-606; A. Garcia 231-606; Eric Smith 219-592; D. Smith 541; Elmo Smith 528; B. Korczynski 520; R. Estrada 502; MONDAY MIXED 1ST X-MEN Women: K. Shaffer 229-640; S. Guinn 243-582; Men: J. Silgero 264-719; R. Lyman 237-697; D. Matthews 255-675; J. Martinez 247-672; T.J. Mooney 254-668; J.P. Reyna 276-666; J. Koliba 245-664; G. Hatter Jr. 237-661; C. Hammack 238-649; J. Matson 255-641; M. Flores 254-641; T. Bennett 638; T. Miller 277-634; T. Crowe 632; C. Benavides 225-623; M. Stacy 616; K. Schupbach 614; B. Bonewald 614; L. Hall 613; A. Rolette 606; C. Diaz 606; J. Cano 226-601; W. Klekar 600; D. Knowlan 238-598; R. Silgero 596; G. Hatter Sr. 595; J. Jimenez 227-592; J. Shoup 590; A. Padilla 226-586; C. Hoff 585; M. Michalec 582; A. Smith 578; B. Hammack 245-571; R. Marques 570; A. Hopkins 569; D. Richards 566; D. Kern 564; M. Svatek 563; D. Loya 563; R. Fisseler 556; M. Mata 232; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST HUUGS Women: C. Speer 554; C. Guerra 202-554; J. McNary 237-546; T. Mason 202-544; A. Adames 202-538; I. Caballero 203-535; L. Williams 209-529; P. Robles 502; Men: T.J. Mooney 256-722; J. Matson 256-706; S. Kocian 245-685; R. Lyman 248-678; T. Bennett 246-668; M. Mize 246-659; M. Svatek 245-658; R. Mejia 229-650; G. Hatter Jr. 246-649; Jordan Glass 266-647; A. Perez 644; J. Shoup 236-642; B. Hammack 235-638; J.P. Reyna 630; W. Klekar 237-628; M. Stacy 628; R. Silgero 624; S. Zeplin 613; W. Wood 225-613; D. Reissig 609; D. Matthews 608; J. Silgero 608; A. Adames 599; M. Brown 596; M. Michalec 237-595; M. Conchola 230-595; Z. Farra 235-594; D. Knowlan 593; C. Hammack 592; R. Marques 233-592; B. Asby 235-578; M. Flores 225-578; T. Williams 571; M. Gschwind 570; JD Villalobos 563; E. Gaona 232-562; J. Martinez 230-560; L. Hall 558; B. Mayfield 554; J. Smith 552; A. Rester 244; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 210-578; W. Klacman 206-551; SPRING YOUTH 1ST THE RULE OF 2 Girls: L. Rivera 158-413; Boys: Avan Diaz 244-628; E. Dunn 203-545; D. Benavides 205-487; A. Diaz 179-481; T. Zuber 181-459; G. Benavides 452; J. Pennell 190; L. Parker 180;