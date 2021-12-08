T.J. Mooney struck out in the 10th frame of the third game to slip by teammate Justin Tweedle to earn the weekly honors. After missing three weeks of Sundowner League competition in early November due to a hurt knee, Mooney has been able to recover his rhythm and roll good games. He had two clean games of 225 and 246 to open Sundowner League play before two split opens in the third game prevented a 700 set. He posted 220 third game to total 693 for the night with 23 strikes.
Tweedle had an open frame to start league play before finding his groove to finish with a 236 first game. He started the second game with the first six strikes before a fast 8 left him with the 4-7 for a spare. He ended the game with a turkey and 9 for a very nice 266 game. He had two open frames in the third game and one turkey to drop to a final 188 game and 690 series. He also rolled 23 strikes in the three games.
Last week’s high roller David Matthews led the Monday Mixed League to post the third high set for the week. Matthews started with games of 222 and 213 before stringing strikes in the third game to finish with a 243 individual. He rolled twenty two strikes and a 678 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Stacy (264-665), DoLee Knowlan (259-665), Nick Picard (258-661), Jacob Silgero (276-659/279-646), Bobby Bonewald (652), Rob Lyman (267-651), Glenn Mason (269), Jamar Bryant (263) and Jesse Longoria (257).
Laura Diaz and Sharon Guinn had a close battle for the women’s top score during Monday Mixed League play.
Diaz rolled a 218 high game on her way to a 555 series and Guinn posted a 208 high game that contributed towards a 554 total.
Lori Hammack posted a nice individual game of 229 for a 541 during Sundowners action.
Best wishes and praying for a complete recovery for Jim Mooney who is in Detar Rehab after suffering several fractures in falls during the last two months. Jim was a long time bowler and was also the VUSBC Association manager for many years.
Pasadena’s Anthony Lowery-Sphan won his 9th PBA Regional title when he defeated Stuart Williams 244-233 in the final match of the PBA Grand Casino Hotel & Resort Southwest Invitational in Shawnee, Okla. this past week. Williams, formerly from England, now lives in Pflugerville. Good timing for Lowery-Sphan who celebrated his 31st birthday the day after his victory.
OVER THE HILL 1 ST HERE 4 THE BEER Women: B. Long 447; B. Schmidt 413; Men: B. Korczynski 215-551; R. Estrada 481; M. Almendarez 480; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST GLORY BOWL Women: L. Diaz 218-555; S.Guinn 208-554; Men: D. Matthews 243-678; M. Stacy 264-665; J. Silgero 276-659; B. Bonewald 246-652; R. Lyman 267-651; J. Cano 246-635; L. Hall 227-632; G. Hatter Jr. 224-626; N. Picard 232-607; W. Hendrix 248-603; T. Thormahlen 596; B. Miller 235-594; K. Schupbach 584; R. Marques 577; M. Flores 574;J. Matson 570; T. Crowe 569; B. Bilbo 565; J. Martinez 565; W. Wood 559; E. Smith 555; K. Smith 551; SUNDOWNERS 1 ST OH DAMMM IT Women: L. Hammack 229-541; H. Ramos 521; S. Wharton 516; P. Robles 498; Men: TJ Mooney 248-693; J. Tweedle 266-690; D. Knowlan 259-665; N. Picard 258-661; J. Silgero 279-646; C. Hammack 224-643; J. Bryant 263-633; L. Conner 234-627; M. Unger 606; M. Stacy 605; J. Longoria 257-605; R. Lyman 600; R. Marques 599; X. Wilson 224-595; D. Matthews 594; J. Matson 245-592; M. Flores 242-587; M. Conchola 587; A. Rester 573; A. Adames 573; G. Mason 269-569; M. Svatek 234-563; T. Crowe 555; M. Michalec 553; S. Snow 552; B. Marques 552; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1 ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B.J. Mathiews 236-624 D. Fitzgerald 218-539;
