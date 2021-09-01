T. J. Mooney closed out the Rolling Thunder Summer League in grand style by outscoring two other 700 shooters in this weeks’ column. He blistered the pins for a 28 strike series with individual games of 247, 209 and 299 for a 755 total. His only open was a split in the second game, but he finished the game by striking out in the 10th frame. His continuation of 11 strikes in the third game gave him an Andy Varipapa 300, twelve consecutive strikes in two games. The pesky 10 pin prevented him from his third sanctioned perfect game. Mooney also opened the Monday Mixed new fall season with a 699 set.
Jacob Silgero, Mooney’s teammate in the Monday League, posted the second high total in leading the league with individual games of 223, 267 and 226 for a 716 score.
Cody Hammack had a great start in Rolling Thunder action with the first 10 strikes before leaving the 4-7 on the 11th ball to finish with a 288 game. He followed with games of 187 and 235 for a 712 total and the third 700 for the week.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Ryan Marques (268-672). Steve Zeplin (664), Rob Lyman (659), Matthew Flores (659), Mike Stacy (656/651), Michael Conchola (655), Justin Shoup (654) and DoLee Knowlan (652).
Sharon Guinn was high for the women with an opening high game of 234 to finish with a 574 total in Monday Mixed action.
Lori Hammack claimed the second high set with a 202-545.
The team Easy Spare won the Rolling Thunder Summer League title. Team members were Mike Stacy, Rob Lyman, Sterling Kocian and Steve Dickinson.
It is with sorrow that I note of two more long time league bowlers having passed away this past week.
Alice King had suffered a stroke several years ago but had recovered before a long struggle with diabetes complications claimed her life on Saturday at the age of 75. I remember Alice as always having a smile on her face and also enjoying bingo. She started bowling in Victoria in 1971 and was also elected a director of the Victoria Women’s Bowling Association that year. She and husband Jim managed the Palace Lanes from 1972 to 75, with Alice doing most of the league organizing. In October 1975, she became the first Victoria woman bowler to roll a perfect sanctioned game of 300. In 1976, she and doubles partner Chiggar Hammack won the Victoria Women’s City Tournament Open Class Doubles event. Alice also earned many other WIBC awards, Century patch (100 pins above average game), All Spare game, Dutch 200 (alternating strike -spare for the game), triplicate games and a member of the 600 Club. Jim and Alice initiated the start of the Victoria Youth scholarship program to be sponsored by the local bowling associations. Alice last competed in local league play through the 1990-91 season. My condolence and sympathy to Alice’s family on their loss and remember the blessing of her life. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Eddie J. Stevens Sr. died at the age of 84 last week after a battle with cancer. Eddie bowled in many local leagues for over a 50 year span. He started at the Woodlawn Bowling Center during the 1965-66 season in the Jack and Jill Mixed League. He also bowled at the Palace Lanes and continued bowling at the Century Lanes in several leagues. He was a member of the Over The Hill League for twenty years through the 2018-19 season after which his health prevented him from bowling. Even though he was not competing, Eddie would still show up at the Century to visit with the bowlers. I have fond memories of competing with Eddie in the Over The Hill league.
My deepest condolence to Eddie Jr and the rest of the family on his passing. He was a blessing to family and friends.
ROLLING THUNDER League Champions EASY SPARE Women: L. Hammack 202-545; Men: T.J. Mooney 299-755; C. Hammack 288-712; S. Zeplin 247-664; M. Flores 245-659; M. Conchola 237-655; J. Shoup 247-654; M. Stacy 234-651; T. Crowe 236-621; J. Martinez 234-619; S. Dickinson 244-612; S. Kocian 597; T. Williams 224-593; B. Asby 234-591; R. Lyman 586; J. Hernandez Sr. 579; J. Silgero 576; J. Smiley 576; M. Svatek 571; M. Unger 564; R. Marques 557; MONDAY MIXED (5 way tie for first) Women: S. Guinn 234-574; L. Hammack 508; Men: J. Silgero 267-716; TJ Mooney 247-699; R. Marques 268-672; R. Lyman 234-659; M. Stacy 237-656; D. Knowlan 245-652; N. Picard 612; J. Martinez 610; A. Perez 607; D. Richards 224-602; W. Wood 602; J. Cano 235-600; X. Wilson 227-600; P. Visconti 225-600; D. Matthews 592; T. Crowe-248-590; T. Williams 588; L. Hall 584; D. Tamm 583; M. Flores 574; M. Redding 569; B. Simmons 233-562; H. Hammond 562; J. Jimenez 561; D. Hale 560; C. Hoff 558; G. Hatter Jr. 555.
