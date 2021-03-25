In a week when four bowlers battled for the weekly bowling honors, Brandon Olson and Jon Walden tied for the high series with a 698 total. They were both competing in the Thursday Sundowners League and went through the first two games without an open.
Olson’s strike ball was on target the first two games with 10 strikes for a 270 and nine strikes for a 256. He lost his strike line and after two open frames switched to a different ball in the third game to finish with a 172 game and his 698 series.
Walden’s individual games were 256, 236 and 206 for a career high series of 698. A 7 split miss open in the 7th frame and a 6 pin count after a double in the 10th frame of the last game stopped his bid for his first 700. The 33 year old Walden was a Victoria Youth League bowler in 2002 and enjoyed competing for three years. After high school graduation he stopped league play and did not resume until the 2013-14 season, when he averaged 200 in the RollingThunder League. This year he is averaging in the upper 180’s.
There was also a tie for the second high series with Michale Pesek and Justin Shoup finishing with 697 totals. Pesek led the Spring Monday Mixed league with games of 249, 274 and a final game of 174 contributing towards his series. Pesek ended the first game with a turkey and started the second game with the first nine strikes to roll an Andy Varipapa 300 game. Varipapa was a professional and trick shot bowlers in the 1940’s and 50’s. He was never able to bowl a sanctioned conventional 300 game, so he dubbed 12 strikes in a row in a two game span as a Varipapa 300. He is worth looking up on you-tube.
Shoup rolled a 268 high game in Sundowners League play to help with his 697 total.
All four top bowlers generated 22 strikes in their three games.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mark Svatek (257-681), Steve Zeplin (679), N. Picard (677), M. Unger (266-667), Dandy Richards (667), Rob Lyman (660), Jacob Silgero (652), Glenn Mason (267), Matthew Flores (254) and Aaron Rester (253).
Bailey Koebrick was high for the women this week with a 221 high game helping towards a 559 series in Thursday Sundowners action. Lisa Williams with a 540 was second high in the same league.
Tom Daugherty won the WSOB XII Scorpion Championship on March 17 to end a successful run in his home town Lanes. He started the five tournament run by winning the PBA World Championship, runner up in the Mark Roth/Mahrshall Holman Doubles, and winning the Scorpion for total earnings of $139,750. In the Scorpion match play he eliminated Pete Webber and Walter Ray Williams to reach the finals. He defeated Kyle Troup in the Championship match 266-254 for his fourth PBA Tour title.
First Weber and then Walter Ray announced that this was their final PBA Tour Championship tournament. Pete Weber is tied with Earl Anthony with 10 Major Championships and he also has 37 PBA titles to his credit.
Williams has the record of 47 PBA Tour career titles and has been voted PBA Player of the Year a record 7 times.
They both will continue to compete in the PBA50 Tour.
The USBC Masters will be televised April 4th at 1 p.m. local time on FS1.
OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: D. Fitzgerald 481; J. Lambrecht 449; C. Wilson 442; N. Smith 441; Men: R. Estrada 191-503; J. Cavazos 490; spring Monday mixed 1st RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: L. Hammack 538; D. Kern 527; C. Tudor 504; Men: M. Pesek 274-697; D. Richards 239-667; J. Silgero 233-652; M. Stacy 227-649; D. Knowlan 235-622; M. Flores 619; J. Cano 237-611; C. Diaz 609; A. Perez 225-598; R. Marques 598; B. Redding 227-597; J. Heaning 595; C. Reeves 590; R. Lyman 587; T. Crowe 587; W. Wood 587; N. Picard 585; D. Matthews 582; P. Visconti 575; L. Caballero 574; J. Maupins 573; K. Schupbach 232-565; L. Hall 563; C. Hoff 563; B. Simmons 552; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 454; B. Mathiews 386; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: B. Koebrick 221-559; L. Williams 540; Men: J. Walden 256-698; B. Olson 270-698; J. Shoup 268-697; M. Svatek 257-681; S. Zeplin 236-679; N. Picard 248-677; M. Unger 266-667; R. Lyman 660; M. Flores 254-644; G. Mason 267-636; J. Heaning 229-624; J. Martinez 243-616; D. Matthews 238-615; C. Hammack 613; T.J. Mooney 613; B. Fisseler 607; S. Snow 599; S. Kocian 226-597; R. Rosas 231-585; A. Thompson 573; A. Rester 253-571; J. Silero 232-571; L. Conner 563; L. Hall 562; A. Perez 558; J. Talbott 554; C. Reeves 550;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: L. Do 79-153; Boys: T. Do 105-192; J. Snow 88-170; J. Garza 88-156; SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 110-316; A. Olson 90-216; Boys: T. Zuber 129-369; E. Gonzales 131-363;
