Congratulations to Michale Pesek for not only taking the high series honors for the week but most importantly for getting married last Saturday.
Pesek moved past Jacob Silgero, who was bowling on adjacent lanes, with individual games of 247, 223 and 227 for a 697 series in Spring Monday Mixed play. Although Michale says he is not that competitive he still competes in brackets and side pots during league play. The 35 year old has been bowling for over twenty years but it is just recently that I have seen high scores from him. He does have a nice 700 plus series for a career high. Keep the high scores coming Michale.
Pesek and Silgero had two open frames each in the set but it was the first game that gave Pesek the edge. Silgero rolled individual games of 237, 214 and 239 for a 690 total.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Mark Mize, who led the Thursday Sundowners with 253 high game contributing towards a 668, Woody Wood 662, Rob Lyman 661, and DoLee Knowlan 651.
Lisa Williams rolled the high women’s series this past week while competing in the Thursday Sundowners league. She had a high game of 201, which helped towards her 555 total.
Sharon Guinn was second high with a 543.
Due to the lanes being closed for a week because of the freezing weather problems, the city tournaments entry deadline has been extended to March 19 at 11:59 pm.
Along with Saturday dates the tournament squads also are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to give weekend workers an opportunity to participate.
This year marks a couple of bowling milestones for me. It was 65 years ago that in February of 1956, I participated in my first Victoria Men’s City Tournament. As a 16 year old, I joined four other pin boys from the Victoria Lanes to fill a vacant league slot in the old Victoria Classic League. After the first weekend of tournament play , my doubles partner, Mack Mendoza and I led the doubles event and I was leading the all events in the handicap division.
Since I was in high school, no prize money was involved but I did earn a trophy for placing in singles, doubles, and a 3rd place high in all events. This year also mark the 50th year since I won my first of two City Championship titles in 1971. With one week of tournament play left, I was leading with a scratch score of 1,970, having topped the old record of 1,908 set by John Fox in 1963. Like any sport, it ain’t over till its over.
The following week, eighteen year old Jac Bowman entered the tournament fresh from the Youth League and bowled a tremendous 736 scratch set in the singles event at the Woodlawn and just needed a 570 in the doubles event to overtake me. Unfortunately for him, he bowled his doubles event on lanes 5-6, which to me had a lot of backend and he could not score well. He did finish with a scratch score of 1,941 and ran away with the handicap all events total.
The PBA starts the WSOB XII. (World Series of bowling) March 13 at 1:00 pm local time with the PBA World Championship on the Fox channel. It will be the first of five consecutive days of WSOB XII broadcasting. Fox Sports 1 will telecast the next four events starting with the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman Doubles at 2:00 pm local time on Sunday.
OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: D. Cooley 466; D. Edison 458; C. Wilson 433; J. Bailey 416; Men: B. Fisseler 201-501; J. Mitchell 473; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 543; L. Diaz 505; Men: M. Pesek 247-697; J. Silgero 239-690; W. Wood 224-662; M. Stacy 231-649; T. Crowe 235-643; N. Picard 233-635; D. Matthews 225-621; K. Schupbach 601; B. Simmons 599; J. Martinez 596; R. Lyman 595; M. Flores 588; J. Cano 227-587; D. Tamm 582; C. Reeves 581; J. Maupins 577; L. Caballero 559; D. Knowlan 225-550; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BOWLING BABES Women: C. Wilson 444; B. Long 408; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: L. Williams 201-555; P. Robles 522; L. Hammack 515; B. Koebrick 509; T. Wortham 504; Men: M. Mize 253-668; R.Lyman 247-661; D. Knowlan 231-651; C. Hammack 232-633; J. Silgero 233-629; M. Unger 233-616; S. Zeplin 248-612; D. Matthews 608; G. Mason 245-607; B. Hammack 236-606; C. reeves 606; L. Hall 237-604; N. Picard 590; S. Kocian 584; R. Rosas 246-581; P. Chrisco 580; M. Svatek 579;J. Walden 578; B. Olson 226-578; B. Asby 577; K. Hengst 565; G. Brooks 551; M. Hernandez 551;
SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 139-328; L. Torres 101-242; Boys: T. Zuber 156-370; E. Gonzales 137-356; Z. Benavides 123-337; J. Benavides 125-333;
