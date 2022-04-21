The pins were flying last Thursday night with three 700 sets being recorded in Sundowner League play.
Nick Picard and TJ Mooney were bowling on adjacent pairs of lanes so they were able to see how they matched each other during the series. Picard opened league play with a nine bagger before leaving the 4 in the 10th frame.
A spare and a strike on the fill ball produced a 279 game. As the lanes broke down he made adjustments to keep his strike ball in play. He had a 7-1 miss in the third frame of the second game before ending with a 222 game. After starting the third game with a turkey, four nine pin count spares in a row slowed his score before he finished with a five bagger for a 246 game and 747 total.
TJ rolled individual games of 248, 276 and a final 222 to record a 746. He also made lane and approach adjustments to maintain his strike ball. TJ followed that with a 248-672 for the second high in Monday Mixed play. He had also posted a 711 for second high the previous Monday.
TJ has found the shot on Thursday night more consistent than Monday since there is a 10 pin difference in his average. Both bowlers felt that they could have reached 800 with a couple of breaks.
The third bowler to break the 700 mark was Xavier Wilson who rolled individual games of 231, 256, and 247 for a 734 set. The three bowlers were consistent with only one open frame each, Picard rolled 24 strikes, Mooney 25 and Wilson 26 in their individual sets.
Tamarcus Bennett led the Monday Mixed League with a 231-676. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Drake Hale (667), David Matthews (254-665/266), Tom Crowe (661), Rob Lyman (661/255), JP Reyna (264), Matthew Flores (259), Woody Wood (255), and Steve Dickinson (251).
Sharon Guinn once again led the ladies in scoring during Monday mixed play. She rolled a 211 high which contributed towards a good 580 set. Competing in the same league Candida Tudor posted the second high with a 212-564. Terri Mason posted a nice 234 high game which helped towards a 546.
The Victoria Senior bowlers will complete their City Tournament this weekend. Good luck to all.
The Guaranteed Rate KIA PBA Round of 16 moves on to the first of two quarterfinals Sunday at 11:00 am local time on the Fox Sports 1 network. The second quarterfinals will be telecast May 1 at the same time.
With the top 16 bowlers in the world competing, anyone can win as evidenced by the initial round of 16 match play. The top three seeds, based on tournament points won this season, were eliminated by the bottom three seeds. Bill O’Neill defeated Jason Belmonte, Shawn Maldonado defeated Anthony Simonsen, and Jesper Svensson defeated EJ Tackett. The other five bowlers to advance are A.J. Johnson, Tommy Jones, Dom Barrett, Kris Prather, and Kyle Troup.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: C. Wilson 458; J. Lambrecht 443; Men: M. Mathieu 518; D. Flores 513; B. Bomba 513; L. Helms 505; E. Smith 502; MONDAY MIXED 1ST OH DAMM ITTT Women: S. Guinn 211-580; C. Tudor 212-564; Men: T. Bennett 231-676; TJ Mooney 248-672; D. Hale 236-667; D. Matthews 254-665; R. Lyman 233-661; M. Stacy 234-643; A. Adames 623; N. Picard 243-621; J. Silgero 611; D. Knowlan 231-608; K. Schupbach 604; D. Tamm 248-604; K. Hengst 597; R. Marques 596; L. Hall 596; K. Smith 580; E. Smith 579; B. Bonewald 573; B. Simmons 572; G. Hatter Jr. 572; T. Crowe 568; M. Flores 567; W. Wood 566; A. Rester 562; J. Pennell 560; SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUTS Women: T. Mason 234-546; S. Wharton 537; A. Adames 210-530; J. Reyna 506; T. Wortham 502; Men: N. Picard 279-747; TJ Mooney 276-746; X. Wilson 256-734; T. Crowe 235-661; D. Matthews 266-640; W. Wood 255-636;J. Silgero 238-629; J. Bryant 236-629; JP Reyna 264-626; S. Zeplin 235-624; S. Dickinson 251-617; R. Lyman 255-614; L. Conner 235-609; C. Reeves 608; M. Flores 259-602; D. Hale 224-599; J. Martinez 597; J. Godina 224-597; M. Svatek 244-594; P. Chrisco 594; G. Mason 593; C. Hammack 230-591; S. Snow 585; T. Bennett 580; J. Glass 579; R. Silgero 226-578; E. Gaona 577; M. Hernandez 562; J. Tweedle 560; J. Smiley 557; B. Marques 550; B. Asby 238; R. Marques 231; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP 1ST DE TAR BABES Women: BJ Mathiews 266-688; B. Long 223-571; L. Gonzalez 200-541; P. Bomba 206; M. Villareal 205;
