Nick Picard rolled a tremendous 275 middle game while competing in the Sundowner League to move past Dave Matthews to earn the weekly top series honors.
Picard posted games of 223, 275 and 249 for a very nice 747 total. In the second game, he started with the first nine strikes before a seven-pin count and spare stopped his string. Picard rolled 25 strikes and had two split opens in the three games.
Dave Matthews continues his hot bowling after last week’s 717 top set with individual games of 259, 257 and 219 for a 735 total to lead the Monday Mixed League. He had one split open and carried 26 strikes in the three games.
Eric Smith was very close to the 700 mark with individual games of 215, 246 and 236 for a 697 series and third high. His Sunday practice seems to be paying off in good scores.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Justin Shoup (254-695), Brian Hyden (277-694), Dandy Richards (289-674), Jacob Silgero (660), T.J. Mooney (265-652), Tom Crowe (267), Mike Wortham (267) and Jonathan Martinez (254).
Samantha Wharton outdistanced the ladies for the top score and the only 600 set during Sundowner League play.
She posted individual games of 180, 201 and a great 253 for a very nice 634 total.
The second high score was rolled by Pat Robles with a 229 high game contributing towards a 574.
Other nice sets were Tully Maupins, 203-572; Lori Hammack, 566; and Olivia Jackson, 203-562.
Last week, the US Open, a major tournament on the PBA Tour, was broadcast, with bowlers facing very challenging oil conditions. In the opening match of the stepladder finals, Anthony Simonsen defeated Bill O’Neill 226-196. O’Neill struggled from the start to find a line to the pocket, while Simonsen seemed comfortable. The second match was a struggle for survival, with Simonsen and Jason Belmonte both trying to find the pocket as the oil pattern changed. Belmonte had three split opens and a missed spare to record his worst career game on TV and lost 187-148. In the third match, Simonsen faced French-Canadian Francois Lavoie, who had won the 2016 US Open in his rookie PBA year. Simonsen changed to a less reactive ball and started out with a double playing a straighter angle but then lost his line. Lavoie does not have the revolutions of a power player like Simonsen, and it served him well as he won the game 214-164.
In the championship game, Lavoie was in complete control, starting the game with five strikes while top seed Sean Rash’s only strikes were in the first frame and in the ninth frame, when the game was already out of reach. With his 221-172 win, Lavoie became the first foreign-born player to win the US Open more than once. The victory earned the Wichita State University graduate $30,000, a green jacket and his fourth PBA title.
WILD TURKEY 1ST LIVIN’ ON A SPARE Women: T. Wortham 512; Men: M. Wortham 267-605; R. Rodriguez 233-584; J. Mitchell 233-579; B. Kuecker 235-563; J. Cass 234-562; A. Gritta 224-551; A. Rester 246; OVER THE HILL 1ST GOLDEN OLDIES Women: C. Wilson 521; N. Smith 490; B. Mathiews 439; P. Janak 420; C. Goode 419; J. Lambrecht 419; Men: A. Garcia 216-566; B. Fisseler 566; J. Linebarger 219-542; J. Weber 515; M. Almendarez 203-510; R. Palmer 501; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: O. Jackson 212-549; J. McNary 535; J. Reyna 516; C. Gerner 500; Men: D. Matthews 259-735; J. Shoup 254-695; B. Olson 225-634; K. Schupbach 233-627; P. Visconti 226-618; M. Gschwind 612; J. Silgero 602; T. Crowe 599; J. Matson 593; B. Tijerina 224-593; N. Picard 590; R. Lyman 231-583; J. Cano 582; D. Knowlan 578; R. Marques 577; E. Smith 576; C. Doering 575; M. Redding 573; G. Hatter Jr. 563; M. Svatek 562; L. Hall 559; M. Flores 553; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: D. Fitzgerald 492; B. Mathiews 448; sundowners 1st TEAMMATES Women: S. Wharton 253-634; P. Robles 229-574; T. Maupins 203-572; L. Hammack 566; O. Jackson 203-562; J. McNary 539; T. Wortham 530; C. Wilson 221-526; M. King 201-505; C. Guerra 500; G. Gutierrez 500; Men: N. Picard 275-747; E. Smith 246-697; B. Hyden 277-694; D. Richards 289-674; J. Silgero 235-660; T.J. Mooney 265-652; B. Olson 628; J. Martinez 254-627; D. Knowlan 247-623; G. Brooks 237-618; T. Crowe 267-615; S. Zeplin 234-611; M. Conchola 608; A. Flores 604; S. Miller 245-591; D. Marques 233-588; J. Cass 246-587; J. Godina 232-586; M. Stacy 226-585; S. Chavez 247-585; J. Tweedle 584; J. Cano 581; W. Jackson 581; C. Rau 580; R. Vivero 240-576; C. Strickland 245-575; R. Lyman 574; K. Stasny 572; D. Reissig 572; S. Kocian 568; M. Brown 564; P. Visconti 225-560; D. Matthews 234-559; G. Hatter Sr. 231-559; S. Dicksinson 558; M. Pesek 557; SATURDAY BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: A. Turner 83-157; Boys: J. Benavides 102-186; C. Rinald 95-182; K. Rogers 84-166; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: S. Wharton 195-487; A. Sanchez 105-257; R. Shoup 242; Boys: T. Zuber 137-366; E. Gonzales 93-255; C. Tudor 254
