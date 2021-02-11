Nick Picard was on target to open the Thursday Sundowners League with 10 strikes in a row before a slight miss of his target on the 11th ball left the six pin and stopped his bid for a perfect game.
After the opening game of 289 he followed with individuals of 247 and 243 for a great 779 series. He rolled 27 strikes in the set and had one open on his way to the weekly high series. Picard moved to the Victoria area in 2017 from his hometown of San Antonio, where he posted an 843 series for a career high.
Dave Matthews rolled the second 700 for the week with games of 217, 248 and 239 contributing towards a 704 in the same league. Matthews must have carried the same stroke and mindset to a SASBA Singles Tournament in Waxahachie this past weekend where he qualified 10th for match play and finished in 14th place with a 235 average. He competed against the big guns, including PBA Star Chris Barnes who won the tournament.
Jacob Silgero led the Spring Monday Mixed League with a 695 series and also posted a 654 set on Thursday night. Steve Zeplin must be staying down at the line because he rolled a very nice 278 high game on his way to a 692 set. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Bobby Bonewald (676), Patrick Visconti (668), T.J. Mooney (266-661), Steve Dickinson (652), and Rob Lyman (256-650).
Sharon Guinn continues to lead the ladies scoring for the week with a 215 high game helping towards a 570 series. Senior bowlers Billy Jo Mathews rolled a very nice 211 high game.
The PBA Players Region Championship playoffs continue their exciting bowling performance on national TV. In the Central Region last Saturday Tom Smallwood as the top seed waited as four bowlers traded strikes in stepladder match play for a chance to advance. The first match featured rookie Zach Weidman in his first ever PBA Tournament against Wes Malott. Weidman, who owns a Pro Shop in Indianapolis, demonstrated calmness and consistency as he mowed down Malott 258-237, Ronnie Russell 277-243 and Andrew Anderson 268-265 to face Smallwood.
After missing the 10 pin in the first frame Anderson battled back but fell short. In the final game lane transition caught up with Weidman where he left 3 four pins and a 7 pin for spares. Smallwood left two 10 pins and an 8 pin for spares but had more strikes and won the match 246-226 to advance to the PBA Players Championship finals on February 21.
Sunday’s East Region featured Kyle Troup as the top seed. Chris Via as the four seed not only won his first game on National TV but bowled a perfect 300 game to earn a $10,000 bonus. Via started his match against three seed Michael Davidson with a five bagger before his string ended at 17 strikes. A 4-7-3-6 split in the 8th frame put Via in a hole but he battled back with four strikes in the end to force Davidson to strike in the 10th, which he did for a 244-242 win.
Davidson defeated Brandon Novak 245-213 in the semifinal match to face Troup. Troup was all business as he beat Davidson 259-216 to join the other regional top seeds to make it to the Players Championship finals on Feb. 21.
Jesper Svensson is the last regional top seed as he waits the challengers from the South Region to be broadcast on Feb. 14 on FS1 at noon local time.
OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: D. Edison 487; D. Cooley 426; Men: J. Cavazos 487; B. Fisseler 476; J. Mitchell 461; S. Gritta 460; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: S. Guinn 215-570; L. Hammack 506; Men: J. Silgero 248-695; P. Visconti 246-668; R. Lyman 256-650; D. Knowlan 237-630; M. Pesek 625; K. Schupbach 247-617; B. Simmons 607; C. Reeves 226-607; B. Hammack 235-601; N. Picard 596; L. Hall 583; T. Crowe 582; M. Stacy 577; M. Brown 571; R. Vivero 561; M. Redding 550; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: C. Wilson 490; B. Mathiews 211-439.THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HAVE BALLS WILL TRAVEL Women: P. Robles 518; C. Speer 516; B. Koebrick 505; Men: N. Picard 289-779; D. Matthews 248-704; S. Zeplin 278-692; B. Bonewald 246-676; T.J. Mooney 266-661; J. Silgero 231-654; S. Dickinson 234-652; G. Brooks 235-639; M. Svatek 244-625; R. Lyman 620; M. Stacy 604; M. Unger 603; R. Aguayo 603; J. Shoup 228-597; D. Knowlan 592; S. Snow 591; M. Conchola 235-590; J. Walden 589; M. Flores 585; J. Talbott 582; G. MaSON 227-581; b. FISSELER 226-576; P. Visconti 574; M. Mize 566; L. Hall 565; D. Reissig 563; B. Olson 560; R. Rosas 225-555; R. Gutierrez 555; A. Perez 553; R. Vivero 552; S. Kocian 551;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #2 Girl: L. Do 67-133; Boys: J. Snow 102-191; T. Do 105-186; J. Garza 78-152; SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: R. Shoup 98-273; A. Olson 102-246; M. Garcia 57-145; Boys: E. Gonzales 133-388; J. Benavides 135-368; Z. Benavides 134-335; T. Zuber 117-321;
