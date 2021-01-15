Danny Reissig had to take a two week break from Thursday Sundowners League play as the league schedule required during the Christmas/New Year’s day holidays. The break build up enthusiasm for his return last week and he took advantage of it by posting the only 700 set in the last three weeks.
He opened the league session with a 237 game and then followed with games of 213 and 257 for a 707 total. He had three clean games in spite of dropping a ball in the channel on the first delivery of the second frame of the second game, after an opening strike.
Danny has enjoyed bowling as a recreational sport for many years and has had relative good success.
He started bowling at the age of 4 in the local YABA Bantam age group and moved up through the age groups until the age of 17, when his parents signed a waiver and he was able to join them in an adult league. He received a good foundation in competitive bowling with Larry and Lynda Mikulec on the same team.
Among his many successes have been winning the Division III, 2004 Texas State Championship Team event with Harol’s Paint & Body and bowling a 300 game in 2008.
Bowling in only one league now, his consistency may not be as good as it was several years ago due to less games bowled but it is still pretty good, since he posted a 752 series last November 5th. He values the spare conversions a little more now than he did at an earlier age.
Rob Lyman also had a great week of bowling by posting the second high series with a 690 in Sundowners and leading the opening week of the Spring Monday Mixed with a 255-686. Dave Matthews was a third bowler to beak the 650 mark with a 656 set.
Another bowler who enjoyed the return of the Sundowners competition is Samantha Wharton who led the women with a great series of 631.
She was consistent with individual games of 215, 215 and 201 for her total. Samantha had only one open frame, when she left a split in the third frame of the third game.
If any Victoria USBC member wants to be involved in the association’s administrative side of bowling, board member applications are available at the Century Lanes or they can be downloaded from the victoriausbc.com website. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age to serve on the board and 18 years old to serve as an officer.
Along with learning how the local board is administrated, you have the opportunity to have hands on lane certification and lane dressing inspection training. Helping run local tournaments will give you a better appreciation on what it takes to conduct a sanctioned tournament.
Completed applications can be delivered to Trudy Wortham (Association Director) or left at the Century front desk in her care.
Two Texans, AJ Chapman (Lewisville) and Keith Lesko (Prosper) won the 8th Annual PBA50/PBA Houston Emerald Bowl Southwest Doubles recently with 1693 points. The victory was worth $7000. The duo of Thomas Hess/Sean Lavery-Spahr (Pasadena) earned second place money with 1651 points.
TROTTERS 1ST (tie) SPARE ME and BREW CREW Women: M. Oehlke 461; P. Mayer 446; SPRING SUNDAY MIXED 1ST (3 way tie) NDO, HALL OF FAMER, and TEN BACK Women: S. Guinn 192-545; L. Hammack 520; Men: R. Lyman 255-686; T. Williams 243-642; T. Crowe 629; N. Picard 249-622; J. Silgero 248-622; C. Diaz 590; D. Knowlan 224-586; R. Marques 585; K. Schupbach 581; M. Brown 224-571; L. Hall 571; D. Matthews 564; P. Visconti 563; M. Flores 558; R. Rendon 553; M. Stacy 226-552; D. Tamm 550; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUT Women: S. Wharton 215-631; J. McNary 204-539; L. Hammack 209-537; C. Speer 522; T. Wortham 522; B. Koebrick 212-519; Men: D. Reissig 257-707; R. Lyman 247-690; D. Matthews 237-656; M. Stacy 226-625; T. Crowe 227-622; N. Picard 248-620; J. Tweedle 227-613; T. Williams 609; S. Zeplin 601; B. Olson 248-594; R. Aguayo 593; M. Mize 584; D. Knowlan 234-577; L. Hall 569; G. Mason 568; G. Brooks 561; B. Bonewald 560; J. Speer 558; P. Visconti 554; S. Snow 550;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.