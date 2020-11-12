In a week when local bowlers scorched the pins, Danny Reissig rejuvenated his game for a sparkling series during Thursday Sundowners League action. He tied with three other bowlers with a 24 strike series, which earned him the weekly high honors with individual games of 265, 209 and 278 for an excellent 752 total. Some bowlers don’t like to bowl on an outside pair of lanes but Ressig enjoyed lanes 31-32.
Jacob Silgero and T.J. Mooney tied fort he second high series while also competing last Thursday night.
Silgero almost reached perfection in his second game but a solid pocket hit on the 12th ball left the nine pin standing. His 25 strike performance contributed towards individual games of 234, 299, and 203 for a 736 total. Mooney’s 24 strike night helped towards individuals of 243, 246 and 247 for his 736 set.
Another blast from the past was Frank Suniga who found consistency on his way to the top Monday Mixed League score. He also tallied 24 strikes for the night with games of 266, 224 and 242 contributing towards a 732 set and his best score in several years.
After alternating 705 and 702 sets between Monday and Thursday in consecutive weeks, Mike Stacy decided to up his game by starting out Monday Mixed League with a 300 game. He followed with a 234 before losing his line to the pocket and finished with a 171 for a 24 strike performance and a 705 total. According to our records, this was Mike’s 8th perfect game in Victoria. Congratulations. Ryan Marques was one pin shy of a 700 set with a 269 high game contributing towards a 699. Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Michael Pesek (252-685), Nick Picard (682), Matthew Flores (659), Aaron Rester (654), Larry Hall (264) and Mike Unger (256).
The women had a quiet night on the lanes with Christine Speer being the high bowlers with a 232 high game helping towards a 567 set in Thursday Sundowners action.
Trudy Wortham posted the second high total with a 552 series.
The Century Lanes hosted the Texas Riviera Holiday Tournament, a one day four game competition last Saturday with 22 teams competing.
Four teams placed in the money with San Antonio’s “Team Cabanski” winning first place as they have done many times throughout Texas.
The tournament is based on handicap from 210 but with Matt Cabanski entering with a 235 average and regular teammate Adam Martinez sporting a 225, they are hard to beat. Local bowler Tamarcus Bennett joined the team along with Lonnie Rincon, and Dana Maureschat. They scored a 4,482 total pinfall for the victory. Cabanski posted the second high series of the tournament with a 970 and Martinez rolled the fifth high with a 949. Bennett contributed a nice 901 handicap score.
The second place team was Rage Against The Pins, only five pins behind with a 4,477 total. Daniel Farmer led the team and the tournament with a 976 scratch series and Amber Brown rolled a 903, which was second high for the women.
Local bowlers scoring well were Jacob Silgero with the fourth high scratch series of 921 and 953 handicap. Scott Snow with the 2nd high hdcp game of 279 and 939 series, Randy Vivero 266, Silgero 266, TJ Mooney 264, and T. Bennett 264. Local bowler Pat Robles cashed in with the 3rd high hdcp series for the women with an 891. Christina Barber captured first place with a 933.
TROTTERS 1ST LADY BUGS Women: K. Alvarez 170-465; E. Moore 444; OVER THE HILL 1ST FRAMEFILLERS Women: C. Wilson 189-515; N. Smith 464; Men: R. Estrada 504; S. Gritta 203-493; J. Weber 208; L. Helms 200; MONDAY MIXED 1ST WANNA BEES Women: S. Guinn 504; Men: F. Suniga 266-732; M. Stacy 300-705; R. Marques 269-699; M. Pesek 256-685; N. Picard 248-682; A. Rester 654; J. Martinez 244-649; J. Silgero 637; W. Wood 237-623; J. Lamas 227-620; R. Vivero 611; L. Hall 264-609; T. Bennett 244-588; M. Redding 247-582; T. Crowe 581; R. Waterbury 577; M. Gschwind 574; R. Lyman 573; J. Heaning 570; D. Knowlan 567; C. Reynolds 562; D. Richards 233-562; D. Tamm 560; R. Rendon 553; J. Smith 238; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST HOT DOGS & DONUT Women: C. Speer 232-567; T. Wortham 552; S. Wharton 213-544; B. Koebrick 208-533; K. King 513; Men: D. Reissig 278-752; J. Silgero 299-736; T.J. Mooney 247-736; M. Flores 246-659; D. Matthews 267-645; M. Stacy 227-634; M. Svatek 227-633; J. Tweedle 234-633; R. Vivero 247-631; M. Unger 256-630; L. Hall 623; S. Dickinson 238-622; G. Brooks 617; N. Picard 248-613; M. Hernandez 231-611; J. Shoup 600; M. Conchola 232-593; P. Chrisco 592; B. Hammack 580; C. Rau 578; C. Reeves 573; A. Perez 569; J. Glass 568; R. Gutierrez 238-564; S. Kocian 563; R. Waterbury 560; T. Williams 560; A. Thompson 556; B. Bonewald 231; H. Tesch 230;
