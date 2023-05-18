Aaron Rester enjoyed a great high game in the closing night of the Thursday Night Sundowners League that contributed to an excellent set.
His opening game of league play was a 213, which included four nine pin counts and a missed spare that hurt his score. The second game he was on target to produce the front 10 strikes before the 9 pin stopped his string for a spare and a 289.
I asked Aaron if he was nervous after 10 in a row and he replied, “Even though my mind was ready for the 11th ball, my body felt nervous on the approach and I pulled the ball.”
He was back in the grove with the front five strikes of the third game before a nine count stopped his string. He finished with a 223 individual and a 725 total to lead all bowlers for the week. His previous league high series is a 738 and career high is a 756 in a tournament in Aransas Pass.
Aaron is also one of our local Youth Bowlers coaches and mentioned that they are still raising money to defray expenses to the Youth State Tournament in the Tyler and Longview area June 23-24.
The victoriausbc.com website has information on how contributions can be made to help the youth on their trip to represent Victoria.
Gary Hatter Jr. and Tamarcus Bennett continue to have a hot hand on the lanes as they both reached the 700-mark again. Hatter Jr. rolled individuals of 268, 202, 233 for a 703 with 25 strikes for the night. Bennett posted games of 219, 261, 220 for an even 700 set.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Steve Dickinson (670), Anthony Adames (668), David Matthews (274-662), Mike Stacy (655), Sterling Kocian (655), Scott Snow (263-654), J. P. Reyna (258), and Drake Hale (255).
Trudy Wortham led the ladies scoring with a 223 high game contributing towards a 588 in Sundowners action.
There was a tie for the league title on Thursday Night with co-champions Let It Roll and Oh Dam It. Roster members of Let It Roll are Rachel Wortham, Trudy Wortham, Mark Mize, Mike Stacy, Rob Lyman, Mike Wortham, Kim Kuecker. The members of Oh Dam It are Joanna McNary, John Mack Brown, Fritz Boedeker, DoLee Knowlan, Cody Reeves, Samantha Wharton, and Gary Hatter Jr.
The Over the Hill League also completed its season Monday afternoon with the team Alley Gators winning the league. Team members are Barbara Bouchard, Matt Mathieu, Yolanda Thomas, and David Flores. Congratulations to the winners and for the rest of us better luck next year.
With the Over The Hill season ending, we lose one of our bowlers, Bobbie Long who will be moving to Gainesville, Ga. Bobbie started league bowling during the 2006-07 season after being introduced to the game during the summer. She enjoyed it so much that she bought shoes and a bowling ball for the coming season. She has bowled in two or more leagues (fall-summer) every year since her debut to the game. Bobbie was also involved in the administrative side of bowling as President of the Over The Hill League and taking care of the league’s bereavement fund for several years.
She retired from Citizens Hospital recently after 30 years as a nurse, mostly in the emergency room. After recovering from a stroke earlier this year, she continued to bowl to finish out the season. She will be moving close to her daughter in Gainesville to be closer to other family members. Bobbie on behalf of myself and your bowling friends we wish you and family many more happy years.
The Summer league session will start up soon with the Tuesday Funtappers (No Tap) scheduled to meet May 23 at 7 p.m. for a May 30 start. Contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359 or Trent Blake 361-484-2340 for more information.
The Thursday Rolling Thunder will meet May 25 at 7 pm and start June 1. Contact Lori Hammack at 361-214-0400 or Trent Blake for more info.
The PBA Players Championship was competed live this past weekend on national TV with a surprising new champion being crowned. Keven McCune in only his second year as a member of the PBA blasted his way through this year’s best bowlers in defeating E.J. Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, and Jacob Butturff on his way to not only his first PBA title, but also a Major Tournament.
It was no fluke as he defeated Tackett in a race to two wins, 2-1. Simonsen 2-0 and Butturff 3-0 in a race to three wins. He showed such great composure under pressure that I wonder what nick-name PBA Tour bowling analyst Randy Pedersen will come up with besides the “Dragon Slayer” in future telecasts.
He is a third generation PBA member following his PBA Hall of Fame Grandfather Don McCune who won his first title in 1968 and his father Eugene who won his last title in 2012.
I remember Don McCune as an innovative bowler, who soaked the then hard rubber balls on the market in chemicals to make them soft for better hooking ability. The “soaker” resulted in new bowling specs for hardness mandated by ABC (USBC) and the growth of the bowling ball industry to provide a stronger hooking ball.
I will not have a bowling column until we have results from the summer leagues. Take care and stay safe.
