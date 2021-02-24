After a week of league competition being postponed due to freezing weather causing electrical and water disruptions, Aaron Rester returned Monday night with a blazing strike ball to snare the high series for the week.
He started the Spring Monday Mixed with a 259 game and then added individual games of 245 and 234 to produce a very nice 738 total. He had three single pins misses in the last two games but his total was bolstered by 27 strikes in the set.
Mike Unger also broke the 700 mark during the Thursday Sundowners league play on February 11 with three good games of 266, 204 and 239 contributing towards a 709. Steve Zeplin with a 693 set and Rester’s team mate Matthew Flores with a 266-689 posted the next high totals.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were T.J. Mooney (255-685), Randy Vivero (666), Michale Pesek (658), Glenn Mason (657), Rob Lyman (650) and Dave Matthews (258).
Judy Reyna was high for the women with a 206 high game helping her 555 total in Spring Monday Mixed play.
The VUSBC Annual meeting and Blind Draw bracket Doubles are rescheduled for Saturday. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. and the doubles tournament starts at 1 p.m.
It is with sadness that I note that Steve Gritta, a Victoria league bowler for many years, passed away Feb. 10 at age of 72. I saw Steve as a quiet friendly individual who had been the Over The Hill league president for several years and a league bowler since the 1980’s. He was the Senior Mixed Tournament All Events Champion in 2014. My deepest condolence and sympathy are extended to his family.
Kyle Troup won his first PBA Major tournament last Sunday when he defeated Dick Allen 257-212 to win the 2021 PBA Players Championship and the $250,000 first place check. Troup was the No. 1 seed after Saturday’s three game seeding round and also the top seed from the East Regional finals.
Allen had climbed the ladder and won four matches averaging 270 during his wins in the South Regional last week to make it to the finals.
In the opening match 5 seed Anthony Simonsen and 4 seed Tom Smallwood both started with the first 6 strikes but Simonsen left the 10 pin in the 7th frame and missed it. With Smallwood still stringing strikes, Simonsen lost his concentration and had split opens in the 8th and 9th to finish with a 225 game.
After 9 strikes Smallwood left the 9 pin for a spare in the 10th frame to win with a 278 game. In the second match against Allen, Smallwood lost his strike carry but was still in the hunt until an errant shot in the 9th left him with four pin for a spare, which he failed to convert. Allen won the match 216-195. Allen defeated No. 2 seed Francois Lavoie 244-227 to go up against Troup.
Allen took the early lead when Troup left back to back 10 pins for spares early but he was able to make the adjustment to carry the 10 pin and won going away 257-212 when Allen left a 7-10 pocket split in the 9th frame.
The win was Troup’s 7th career PBA title and needs three more to be PBA Hall of Fame eligible, after he completes 20 years in the PBA.
Last year’s Players Championship winner Bill O’Neill had made the stepladder finals in East Region but withdrew himself due COVID-19 protocol.
The KIA PBA Tournament Of Champions will be broadcast Sunday at noon on Fox.
TROTTERS 1ST BREW CREW Women: K. Filip 443; L. Hempel 440; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: B. Mathiews 458; C. Wilson 437; P. Janak 427; Men: B. Fisseler 549; L. Helms 233-532; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: J. Reyna 206-554; S. Guinn 533; Men: A. Rester 259-738; M. Flores 266-689; R. Vivero 246-666; M. Pesek 233-658; D. Matthews 258-648; J. Silgero 639; N. Picard 233-638; D. Knowlan 236-626; B. Hammack 611; C. Reeves 608; M. Stacy 601; A. Benavides 246-599; T. Crowe 243-598; P. Visconti 588; T. Maupins 583; R. Lyman 232-580; R. Marques 579; D.Tamm 577; J. Cano 564; A. Perez 562; W. Wood 561; J. Maupins 556; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: J. Lambrecht 468; B. Mathiews 419; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: C. Speer 513; L. Hammack 502; Men: M. Unger 266-709; S. Zeplin 237-693; T.J. Mooney 255-685; G. Mason 233-657; R. Lyman 235-650; S. Kocian 225-627; M. Flores 624; J. Shoup 245-624; R. Aguayo 236-614; S. Dickinson 608; C. Reeves 608; D. Reissig 225-603; M. Conchola 226-603; J. Silgero 598; J. Heaning 595;D. Matthews 590; L. Hall 590; T. Williams 586;M. Stacy 579; P. Chrisco 576; C. Hammack 576; N. Picard 573; J. Tweedle 232-568; S. Snow 562; M. Svatek 561; B.Hammack 561;C. Rau 226-557; R. Rosas 557; P. Visconti 226-554;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM #2 Girl: L. Do 76-128; Boys: T. Do 90-179; J. Snow 84-149; S. Allums 78-151; SPRING YOUTH 1ST TEAM #3 Girls: A. Olson 97-259; L. Torres 73-194; M. Garcia 60-139; Boys: J. Benavides 135-374; E. Garza 67-143.
