Kenny Schupbach was on target to secure the top score for the week with a 28 strike performance in his three games. He opened league play with a great 278 game and then added individuals of 219 and 245 for an impressive 742 set. Schupbach needed one more strike to break the bank but a stubborn 7 pin leave in the second game prevented him from reaching his goal. The month of July was a hot scoring month for Schupbach with sets of 664, 713 and 742.
Rob Lyman continues his good bowling by also breaking the 700 mark. He rolled individual games of 258, 230 and 224 for a 702 total. Also breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero 263-674, Steve Dickinson 664 and Cody Hammack 662.
Lori Hammack was high for the women with a 511 set.
The Century Lanes has a list of upcoming fall leagues on the front desk. Two leagues that compete once a month on Sundays are the Turkey Trotters (Ladies League) that starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and Wild Turkey League at 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Karen Filip (361-275-4502) is the contact person for the Trotters and Kim Kuecker (361-243-8552) is the contact person for the Wild turkey.
The Monday Mixed League (four member) has a starting date with a meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and competition starting on Aug. 30. Contact Sharon Guinn at 361-648-0224 for more information.
The Over The Hill Mixed (Senior 50 and over) will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 30. Contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359 for more information. The Captain’s League (3 member ladies 9 pin no-tap) will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 and start competition on Sept. 9. Kristine Staver (563-508-7755) is the contact person. The Sundowners (five member mixed) will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and start competition the following week. The Youth Leagues will meet on Sept. 18 for free practice and start on Sept 25.
Contact the Century Lanes at 361-576-1166 for more information or for signing up.
On the PBA/PWBA Tour, E.J. Tackett and Danielle McEwan were front runners for the entire tournament. They were lead qualifiers in A Squad qualifying and held the lead through the semifinals and finals to win the Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Tournament.
Each player bowled 20 games in the event and Tackett and McEwan secured a 212 pin margin over second place Tannya Roumimper and Francois Lavoie. The victory gave McEwan her 6th PWBA title and Tackett his 14th. The victory also gave Tackett the lead in the PBA Summer Tour points. At the conclusion of the five Summer Tour events, the player with the most competition points will receive a $20,000 bonus from a $40,000 bonus prize fund. Depending on their final position, the top 10 players will get a share of the prize fund. This was the 21st year the tournament was held in Houston.
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Hammack 511; Men: K. Schupbach 278-742; R. Lyman 258-702; J. Silgero 263-674; S. Dickinson 241-664; C. Hammack 244-662; D. Matthews 240-618; S. Snow 237-617; J. Bryant 234-613; R. Marques 600; M. Svatek 599; W. Wood 230-599; B. Olson 246-589; M. Unger 225-583; JD Villalobos 245-581; C. Reeves 577; M. Conchola 577; M. Flores 577; T. Shaw 244-575; J. Shoup 568; B. Hammack 568; C. Hoff 567; C. Diaz 566; M. Mize 228-564; J. Martinez 561; J. Smiley 556.
FUNTAPPERS (no tap) 1ST 9 IS ENOUGH Women: K. Kuecker 263-690; R. Wortham 224-648; Samantha Wharton 242-645; S. Wharton 242-644; Men: J. Silgero 263-743; R. Marques 266-733; R. Lyman 277-732; D. Matthews 278-722; B. Marques 300-707; M. Gschwind 265; C. Filip 251.
SUMMER PEE WEE 1ST TEAM 2 Boys: J. Garza 114-198; J. Snow 102-176; J. Vancise 90-175; SUMMER YOUTH 1ST (tie) TEAM 5 and TEAM 1 Girls: R. Shoup 131-391; L. Rivera 100-262; Boys: T. Zuber 139-410; M. Rangel 142-383; E. Ochoa 147-364; Z. Benavides 126-321.
