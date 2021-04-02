Kenny Schupbach was in sync with his strike ball to post individual games of 248, 225 and 267 for a 740 series during Spring Monday Mixed league. He earned the weekly honors with the only 700 rolled this week in a 24 strike performance with only one open frame, when he missed a 10 pin.
He bought a new ball three weeks ago and he feels that he is learning how to carry strikes by slowing his ball speed and getting more lift. It is important to see where the ball break point on the lanes is and make the right adjustments to have a strong strike carry.
Rob Lyman led the Wild Turkey League with three good games to total 695 for the second high series and also posted a 663 set on Thursday Night.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Larry Hall (256-677), Matthew Flores (673), Jacob Silgero (666), Danny Reissig (665), T.J. Mooney (658), David Matthews (258) and Mark Mize (257).
Christine Speer was also in sync during Thursday Sundowners League to lead the women in scoring this week. She rolled individual games of 208, 200 and 195 for a nice 603 series.
Patricia Robles with a 200 game contributing towards a 548 was second high. Rachel Wortham rolled a nice 206 game in Wild Turkey action.
My apology to Teri Mason, I did not include her as the Division II. All events leader in the fourth Annual Open City Tournament published last Tuesday. She is currently leading with a score of 1,947.
As a reminder that the entry deadline for the 35th Annual Seniors Mixed Tournament is April 2 (Friday) at 11:59 p.m.
Sunday the USBC Masters will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 at 1 p.m. The U.S. Open will be telecast a week later for two majors back to back.
WILD TURKEY 1ST 3W+L +X Women: R. Wortham 204-526; Men: R. Lyman 236-695; M. Stacy 614; L. Conner 604; R. Palmer 542; OVER THE HILL 1ST JUST FRIENDS Women: B. Schmidt 466; C. Wilson 562; D. Cooley 456; Men: J. Cavazos 204-514; R. Estrada 500; SPRING MONDAY MIXED 1ST RANDY’S RAIDERS Women: C. Gerner 508; L. Hammack 505; Men: K. Schupbach 267-740; L. Hall 256-677; J. Silgero 238-666; M. Stacy 236-645; D. Matthews 258-636; D. Richards 636; T. Crowe 227-628; J. Cano 230-612; W. Wood 608; D. Knowlan 606; M. Pesek 226-605; B. Hammack 585; M. Flores 566; R. Marques 566; M. Brown 562; W. Hendrix 553; A. Benavides 552; R.Lyman 551; J. Rangel 550; R. Aldrighetti 234; B. Tesch 226; CAPTAIN’S 1ST DETAR BABES Women: B. Mathiews 461; C. Wilson 457; THURSDAY SUNDOWNERS 1ST MY DIXIE WRECKED Women: C. Speer 208-603; P. Robles 200-548; J. McNary 526; D. Sanchez 523; O. Jackson 518; T. Wortham 505; Men: M. Flores 233-673; D. Reissig 225-665; R. Lyman 235-663; T.J. Mooney 658; J. Silgero 236-647; D. Matthews 235-630; N. Picard 234-622; J. Walden 237-619; P. Chrisco 234-618; M. Conchola 227-617; J. Glass 236-602; A. Perez 595; S. Dickinson 589; M. Stacy 586; B. Asby 583; S. Zeplin 578; R. Gutierrez 576; C. Hammack 574; M. Mize 257-573; J. Heaning 572; J. Tweedle 570; M. Unger 554; G. Mason 554; D. Loya 553; P. Visconti 226-551.
