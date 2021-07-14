Kenny Schupbach was on target last week in Rolling Thunder league play to outpace the local bowlers with individual games of 211, 257 and 245 for a 713 total. His only open frames were a split in the first game and after starting with five strikes in the second game he left a solid he 9 pin, which he missed after his spare ball slipped from his thumb. He totaled 25 strikes in the set. Good to see Kenny break the 700 mark again.
Woody Wood was the only other bower to break the 650 mark this week with a 224 high game contributing towards a 656 series.
Lori Hammack posted the high score for the women with a 214 high game helping towards a 541 total.
Chelsea rolled a nice 212 high game.
The top bowler in the Funtappers (no tap) league this week for the ladies was Samantha Wharton with a 244-648. Lori Hammack was close second with 250-641. High for the men were Dave Matthews 265-776, Robert Lyman 264-768, Jacob Silgero 300-766, Tom Crowe 252-666, Bug Turek 251-659, Ryan Marques 252-646;, and Jack Mitchel 252-632.
The final results of the 2021 Texas State Open Tournament prize list have been posted with three local bowlers winning some money. Kyle Hengst and Robert North who bowled in the Thursday Sundowner League placed 3rd in Division 4 doubles event with a score of 1,460. Hengst also placed in Div. 4 all events with his score of 2,083. In Div. 2 singles, Herschel (Dandy) Richards tied for 23rd with a score of 727. There were several bowlers from the Bay City/El Campo Bowling Association that also won some money.
To view the standings log on to texasbowling.com
The final results for the Texas Annual Ladies Championship have not been posted yet.
43rd ANNUAL VICTORIA LATIN BOWLERS CLUB TOURNAMENT A SUCCESS
For many years this tournament has drawn some of the top bowlers from around the state and this year was no exception. Thirty women teams and 60 men teams participated in this years event at the Century Lanes over the weekend.
In the women’s division, Jovan Ebalarosa-Flores (San Antonio) posted a tremendous score of 1,534 for six games, which translated to a 255 average per game. Samantha Kriner (Houston) placed 2nd with her score of 1,496. The winning team was Level Up (San Antonio) with a score of 6,461. Team members were Neishka Cardova, Stephanie Ebalarosa-Flores, Jovan Ebalarosa-Flores, Heather Bergstedt and Alex Diaz. The NDO Ladies (Houston) rolled the second high score with their total of 6,442.
The only Victoria bowlers to place in the money were the team L U K July 9th who placed 3rd with their score of 6,273. Team members were Pat Robles, Christine Speer, Olivia Jackson, Lori Hammack, and Samantha Wharton. Tamara Hamilton from Arlington rolled her first career 300 game and was awarded a crisp $100 bill.
Adam Martinez (San Antonio) led the men with a score of 1,499 to win individual top score money.
Ruben Rosales (Houston) placed 2nd with his score of 1,464. The winning men’s team was Team Jewell (San Antonio) with a score of 6,752. Team members were Michael Keith, Chris Watson, Luis DeLeon, Matt Gosser, and Justin Jewell. Running with Scissors (Houston) took 2nd place money with their score of 6,607. The complete tournament prize list is below.
Results of the 43rd Annual VLB Club Tournament.
WOMEN, Individual scores in money: 1st Jovan E. Flores 1,534 (SA) 2nd S. Kriner 1,496 (Hou), 3rd P. Harrel 1,378 (Hou), 4th C. Kelly 1,353 (Hou), R. Gonzales 1,349 (Hou). Team 1st Level Up 6,461 (SA), 2nd NDO Ladies 6,442 (Hou), 3rd L U K 9th 6,273 (Vic), 4th To Legit To Quit 6,265 (Hou), 5th Kiss This 6,213 (SA). MEN: Individual 1st Adam Martinez 1,499 (SA), 2nd R. Rosales 1,464 (Hou), 3rd R. Miles 1,430 (SA), 4th M. Keith 1,427 (SA), 5th M. Pollard 1,424 (Hou). Team: 1st Team Jewell 6,752 (SA), 2nd Running With Scisssors 6,607 (Hou) 3rd Team Cabanski 6,552 (SA), 4th Team Weasel 6,504 (San Marcos), 5th Just Do It 6,484 (SA), TNT #1 6,474 (Dallas), 7th NDO#1 6,467 (Hou), Team Capra 6,464 (Hou).
ROLLINNG THUNDER 1ST EASY SPARE Women: L. Hammack 214-541; C. Dawdy 212; Men: K. Schupbach 257-713; W. Wood 224-656; J. Silgero 224-646; T.J. Mooney 232-626; M. Flores 240-623; S. Dickinson 621; D. Matthews 620; S. Snow 225-619; T. Crowe 226-618; S. Zeplin 611; M. Svatek 246-610; M. Stacy 605; J. Bryant 231-602; J. Martinez 227-600; S. Kocian 576; B. Asby 572; T. Williams 233-571; M. Mize 570; J. Shoup 567; R. Marques 562; FUNTAPPERS 1ST 9 IS ENOUGH Women: S. Wharton 244-648; L. Hammack 250-641; H. Ramos 609; D. Edison 235; Men: D. Matthews 265-776; R. Lyman 244-768; J. Silgero 300-766; T. Crowe 252-666; R. Marques 252-646; J. Mitchel 252-632; B. Marques 252-630; M. Michalec 262
