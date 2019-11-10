Kenny Schupbach and Nick Picard were on fire during the last Monday Mixed League session to be the front-runners in a tremendous scoring week by the bowlers.
Schupbach had a career-high series with individual games of 247, 265 and 265 to total 777 for the night. The third game, he started with the first nine strike before a seven-pin split in the 10th frame stopped his bid for a second career 300 game and a possible 800 set. By finishing with five strikes in the second game and the front nine in the third, he did roll an Andy Varipapa 300 in the 28-strike, three-game assault.
Nick Picard was a close second in total pins and did find perfection in the second game with his first 300 game locally. He rolled 27 strikes in the set with individuals of 233, 300 and 233 for a 766 total.
The 36-year-old Picard, who has been bowling for 15 years, moved to Victoria about three years ago. He has bowled a career-high 843 series and 300 game in San Antonio.
After he recorded a 747 set last week, I asked him what may have contributed towards his recent high scores.
“After having bowled on synthetic lanes in San Antonio, I am getting more accustomed to the wood lanes in Victoria,” he stated.
Great bowling and a belated welcome to Victoria.
Jacob Silgero led the Sundowners League with the third high series for the week with a tremendous 290 opening game. He added games of 223 and 235 for a 748 total. Silgero was also in the Monday strike fest with a 268-715.
Other bowlers breaking the 700 mark were David Matthews, 259-727; Tom Crowe, 268-711; and Steve Dickinson, 256-702.
Breaking the 250-650 mark were Mike Stacy (682), T.J. Mooney (257-676), Matthews (653), Picard (258) and DoLee Knowlan (256).
Samantha Wharton started the Sundowners League with a great game of 255. She rolled five strikes in a row before a 10-pin miss in the sixth frame stopped her string. She struggled to carry strikes in the last two games, too, and finished with two games of 170 for a 595 series to lead the women.
Christine Speer was second high with a 226 high game contributing toward a 573 total.
Senior bowler Joanne Voges rolled one of her best series with a nice 516.
It is with sorrow that I note of another former Victoria League bowler having passed away with the death of Margola (Margie) Smith last Thursday at the age of 84. Margie participated in many leagues in her 20-plus years as a Victoria Women’s Bowling Association member. She and Cheryl Roden would contact me when they learned of a former league bowler having passed. My condolences and sympathy go out to the family.
On the PBA circuit, the 2019 PBA Clash was broadcast from the Kegel Training Center in Florida last week. This was a $50,000 winner-take-all battle with the top eight money winners from the 2019 Go Bowling PBA Tour being the only contestants. Jason Belmonte was the top earner followed by Jakob Butturff, Bill O'Neill, Kris Prather, E.J. Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Sean Rash and Norm Duke.
In the first round, all eight bowlers bowled a 10th frame with low pin count dropping out until seven remained.
Kris Prather was the first man eliminated, with Butturff picking up the 2-4-7-9-10 split and strike to survive the first round. Duke and O’Neill were next to go. The next round was a one-ball low-pin elimination with Rash, Belmonte and Simonsen leaving in that order. Tackett and Butturff were left for a one regular game format to decide the winner.
Butturff was playing a line that required his ball to swing out to the one board, and he guttered on the first ball but recovered for a spare. He then proceeded to strike nine out of the next eleven shots to win the game 258-244. Tackett had two bad shots where he pulled the ball and left the 3-6-10 for spares.
Next year during the Fox Sports season, the PBA World Championship, the PBA Tournament of Champions and the PBA Playoff winner will have a $100,000 first-place check.
OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: J. Voges 188-516; B. Mathiews 486; C. Wilson 212-473; N. Smith 472; G. Billo 451; Men: D. Marques 223-574; AS. Garcia 234-549; L. Helms 229-546; M. Almendarez 213-530; R. Estrada 221-512; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. McNary 490; Men: K. Schupbach 265-777; N. Picard 300-766; D. Matthews 259-727; J. Silgero 268-715; T. Crowe 268-711; D. Knowlan 256-646; R. Lyman 235-644; P. Visconti 233-642; G. Hatter Jr. 242-639; J. Matson 234-633; J. Holbert 232-622; B. Simmons 225-614; L. Conner 233-611; W. Hendrix 607; M. flores 604; M. Stacy 248-598; H. Bellanger 233-595; L. Hall 232-585; J. Talbott 247-580; B. Olson 579; A. Benevides 225-576; D. Padgett 570; R. Marques 568; R. Rendon 564; R. Silgero 564; D. Tamm 563; M. Banda 561; J. Rhymer 227-560; G. Hatter Sr. 557; C. Hoff 550; CAPTAIN’S 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: B. Mathiews 479; J. Lambrecht 464; D. Fitzgerald 452; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAMMATES Women: S. Wharton 3; J. McNary 530; T. Wortham 511; K. Garcia 207; S. Ruiz 201; Men: J. Silgero 290-748; S. Dickinson 256-702; M. Stacy 246-682; T.J. Mooney 257-676; D. Matthews 235-653; T. Crowe 632; S. Kocian 237-630; J. Matson 237-629; R. Lyman 626; J. Tweedle 623; G. Mason 227-620; M. Conchola 615; D. Richards 235-614; D. Reissig 610; N. Picard 258-606;A. Gritta 235-606; R. Silgero 600; M. Pesek 244-600; C. Reeves 592; S. Zeplin 227-591; K. Stasny 226-590; M. Flores 589; M. Svatek 238-588; B. Flores 576; M. Unger 575; L. Conner 573; S. Miller 572; C. Rau 572; J. Flores 236-570; J. Wittenburg 568; B. Matula 564; P. Visconti 238-560; E. Torres 559; M. Gschwind 558; J. Mitchell 554; D. Knowlan 236-550; J. Godina 550; SATURDAY BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 4 Girls A. Turner 87-170; M. Garcia 72-133; Boys: J. Shoup 99-176; C. Rinald 91-166; K. Rogers 86-161; J. Benavides 81-153; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TOO LEGIT TO SPLIT Girls: S. Wharton 202-486; R. Shoup 124-295; Boys: B. Boehmer 134-371; T. Pesek 147-340; C. Tudpr 110; E. Gonzales 101’ T. Zuber 101
